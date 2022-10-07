Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

Best Energy Drink To Stay Awake

In a market crowded with pre workouts, sugar stuffed pre mixed cans and even dangerous stimulants in drink form, its hard to find a dependable every day drink that stops you sleeping in the day and keeps you happy and focused.

Best energy drink to stay awake
Best energy drink to stay awake

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 12:02 pm

Before deciding on an energy drink, it is important to understand what it contains and how it can help you stay awake. There are several factors to consider, such as caffeine levels, L-Theanine content, and tyrosine. Caffeine is the most common ingredient, but it is not the only one. There are other factors, including vitamins and other nutrients that can help you stay awake for longer and keep you performing at work, at home and at play.

Experts generally don't recommend pre mixed or canned energy drinks due to the sugar content. And pre workouts, while effective, can often lead to a crash and not benefit you without training.

Here's our favourite energy drink that helps you stay awake for longer, and without crashing.

Best Energy Drink to Stay Awake for Longest - Instant Energy by TestoPrime