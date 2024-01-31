Esports and cryptocurrency have been rising in popularity, especially in recent years, and alongside them, so have gambling and betting opportunities. Nowadays, online gambling and betting opportunities are endless, and many websites out there offer sports and esports gambling services such as Dota 2 esports crypto betting.
Best Dota 2 Betting Sites In 2024: Gamble Dota 2 Now
With so many choices available, picking out a perfect Dota 2 gambling website can be difficult, especially when each of these websites comes with its own advantages and disadvantages, so let’s take a closer look at them.
With so many choices available, picking out a perfect Dota 2 gambling website can be difficult, especially when each of these websites comes with its own advantages and disadvantages, so let’s take a closer look at them.
Overview of the Best Dota 2 Betting Sites in 2024:
CSGORoll - Best for all types of cases, All types of payment methods, and Users from the US, All kinds of Dota 2 betting options.
BetUS - Best for Users located in the US and Sports and esports betting, Best Overall Dota 2 betting site.
GG.bet - All types of payment methods, Sports and esports betting, and Great Dota 2 betting odds.
Stake.com - Best overall betting experience, Sports and esports betting, All kinds of Dota 2 betting options, and All types of payment methods.
Betway - Sports and esports betting and Real money payment methods, Best Dota 2 Bookie in the UK
Roobet - Best for All types of games, Bonuses, and Promotions, All kinds of Dota 2 betting options, and Sports betting.
DuelBits - Best for all types of cases & skins, Case battles, and Gift card deposits.
CSGOEmpire - Best for all types of cases, Best Dota 2 Skin trading website, Users who wish to trade, Users who are located in the US, and the Best Roulette site.
General Information
✔️ Licence(s): Authorized and regulated by the Government of Belize and operating under the Feral Holdings Limited license REG NO. 171,519.
🤑 Accepted Crypto: BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, XRP, LTC, ADA, DOGE
💰 Bonuses: 3 cases for Free and a +5% Cash Deposit Bonus with the “GAMBLE-CSGO” promo code.
☑️ US Accepted: Yes
Overview
CSGORoll is a gambling platform focused on providing gambling services as well as numerous sports and esports betting options for players worldwide. The website was founded back in 2016 and offers numerous classic games such as Plinko and Dice. However, the website is mostly focused on Dota 2 betting as well as other esports like CS:GO. Unlike most Dota 2 gambling sites, CSGORoll comes with a bunch of Dota 2 betting options such as Winner 2-way, MB to win a map, and the Correct score.
Dota 2 Betting Option Overview
- Winner 2-way
- Maps handicap
- MB to win a map
- RS to win a map
- Correct score
Other eSports
- CS:GO
- League of Legends
- Valorant
- Call of Duty
- Rainbow Six
- Rocket League
- King of Glory
- LoL Wild Rift
- Starcraft
- Starcraft 2
Pros & Cons
Pros:
- User-friendly interface
- Multiple deposit methods
- Excellent customer support
Cons:
- Limited game selection
- Limited withdrawal methods
Best for:
- All kinds of Dota 2 betting options
- All types of cases
- Users from the US
- All types of payment methods
General Information
✔️ Licence(s): Authorized and regulated by the Government of Costa Rica.
🤑 Accepted Crypto: BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH
💰 Bonuses: Up to $250 bonus + a Risk-Free Bet up to $100 with the “GGWP” promo code
☑️ US Accepted: Yes
Overview
BetUs is a popular choice for users who wish to play different types of games and bet on sports. While the website excels in these two categories, when it comes to Dota 2 live betting and esports in general, BetUS is somewhat limited, offering a small selection of esports and only a single Dota 2 betting option.
Dota 2 Betting Option Overview
- Match winner
Other eSports
- League of Legends
- CS:GO
- Valorant
Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Excellent welcome bonus
- 24/7 customer support
- Weekly events
- Great mobile optimization
- Wide variety of betting options
Cons:
- High minimum deposit requirement
Best for
- Best overall Dota 2 betting site
- Users located in the US
- Sports and esports betting
General Information
✔️Licence(s): Authorized and regulated by the Government of the United Kingdom and operating under the Rednines Gaming LTD license REG NO. 11622562.
🤑 Accepted Crypto: BTC
💰 Bonuses: 150% for the first deposit + 40$ insurance
☑️ US Accepted: No
Overview
GG.bet is a gambling platform that primarily focuses on sports and esports betting rather than the casino games themselves. As such, GG.bet features a huge assortment of sports and esports as well as multiple betting options for each of them. Although it is a good Dota 2 gambling site, due to its limited payment methods, GG.bet may not be for everyone.
Dota 2 Betting Option Overview
- Match winner
- Map handicap
- Maps over/under
Other eSports
- CS:GO
- Arena of Valor
- Call of Duty
- King of Glory
- League of Legends
- LOL Wild Rift
- Mobile Legends
- Overwatch
- Rainbow Six
- Starcraft 2
Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Large selection of games
- Variety of payment options
- Excellent mobile support
Cons:
- Not available in some countries
Best for
- Great Dota 2 betting odds
- All types of payment methods
- Sports and esports betting
General Information
✔️ Licence(s): Authorized and regulated by the Government of Curacao and operating under license No. 8048/JAZ issued to Antillephone.
🤑 Accepted Crypto: BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, TRX, BCH, DOGE, EOS, USDT, APE, BUSD, CRO, DAI, LINK, SAND, SHIB, UNI, BNB, USDC, MATIC
💰 Bonuses: Multiple Offers + 5% rakeback + 100% Welcome Deposit Bonus with the “hellagood“ promo code, 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000 with the “Hella100“ promo code, 200% Deposit Bonus up to R$2,500 for Brazil with the “HellaBR“ promo code, $1 for Free for users who have completed KYC2 with the “Hellafree“ promo code..
☑️ US Accepted: Yes but another domain - Stake.us
Overview
Stake is one of the best and largest gambling websites that provides a wide variety of services to its users. Founded back in 2017, the platform allows players to play multiple games as well as sports and esports gambling services such as Dota 2 gambling.
Dota 2 Betting Options Overview
- Map Winners
- Map handicap
- Total maps in the game
- Correct score in maps
- Outright winner
- Moneyline
- Outrights
- Multibets
Other eSports
- CS:GO
- FIFA
- King of Glory
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends
- Valorant
- Overwatch
- Starcraft 1
- Starcraft 2
- Warcraft 3
Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Large selection of games
- Fast Transactions
- Wide variety of crypto payment methods
- 24/7 Technical Support
Cons:
- Not available in certain countries
- Some games are not available in specific countries
- Only accepts crypto
Best for
- All kinds of Dota 2 betting options
- Best overall betting experience
- Sports and esports betting
General Information
✔️ Licence(s): Authorized and regulated by the Government of Malta and operating under the Joint Gaming Authority of the States.
🤑 Accepted Crypto: None
💰 Bonuses: Up to 50€ welcome bonus for esports, Up to $1000 Bonus, Stake £10, and get 100 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza with a referral link.
☑️ US Accepted: Yes
Overview
Betway is a gambling platform that only provides sports and esports betting services. While this may seem limiting compared to some other entries on this list, what Betway does, it does well. It is worth noting that while their sportsbook features a large selection of sports and esports events allowing the users to bet on some of the most popular Dota 2 matches, the website only accepts fiat currency.
Dota 2 Betting Option Overview
- Match winner
Other eSports
- CS:GO
- League of Legends
- Rainbow Six
- Overwatch
- Starcraft 2
- Starcraft
- Arena of Valor
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Crossfire
- Honor of Kings
- Mobile Legends
- PUBG
- Warcraft 3
- Wild Rift
Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Great selection of games
- Great welcome bonuses
Cons:
- Limited payment methods
- Confusing interface
- Doesn’t accept crypto
Best for
- Best Dota 2 Bookie in the UK
- Sports and esports betting
- Real money payment methods
Roobet
General Information
✔️ Licence(s): Operating under the authority and regulation of the Government of Curacao and license 8048/JAZ.
🤑 Accepted Crypto: BTC, ETH, LTC, Tether(ERC20)
💰 Bonuses: Instant RooWards Access + up to 70 Free Spins worth $80 with “HHELLAGO” promo code.
☑️ US Accepted: No
Overview
Roobet is a cryptocurrency-only betting platform and one of the most popular gambling websites. The website was founded back in 2014 which makes it one of the oldest on the list and while Roobet offers its players a wide variety of games, it is the sports and esports services such as Dota 2 betting where it truly shines.
Dota 2 Betting Option Overview
- First map winner
- Map handicap
- Total maps
Other eSports
- CS:GO
- eShooter
- League of Legends
- Rainbow Six
- Arena of Valor
- King of Glory
- Mobile Legends
- Starcraft
- Overwatch
- Warcraft 3
- Apex Legends
- Pokemon
Pros & Cons
Pros:
- User-friendly interface
- Wide variety of games
- Fast withdrawals
- Excellent bonuses
Cons:
- Limited payment methods
- Not available in some countries
Best for
- All kinds of Dota 2 betting options
- All types of games
- Bonuses and Promotions
- Sports betting
DuelBits
General Information
✔️ Licence(s): Authorized and regulated by the Government of Curacao and operating under the license issued by Herpestidae Services Limited, Reg No. HE 410029.
🤑 Accepted Crypto: ETH, BTC, LTC, SOL, DOGE, SHIB, XRP, TRX
💰 Bonuses: Instant unlock Ace’s rewards, with nearly 50% Rakeback with the “Infotoplist” promo code.
☑️ US Accepted: No
Overview
DuelBits is one of the younger gambling platforms, founded as recently as 2020. The website features a large assortment of games as well as a multitude of sports and esports betting options including popular titles such as Dota 2 and League of Legends. Despite it being only a few years old, DuelBits is widely considered to be one of the best gambling platforms on the market.
Dota 2 Betting Option Overview
- Match winner
Other eSports
- CS:GO
- Warcraft 3
- King of Glory
- Starcraft 2
- E-Basketball
- E-Soccer
- Overwatch
- Rainbow Six
- Starcraft 1
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends
Pros & Cons
Pros:
- User-friendly interface
- A big selection of slots
- Diversity of betting and live dealer options
- Supports a variety of payment methods
- Immediate deposits
- Quick withdrawals
- Promotions and bonuses
- Referral Codes
- Giveaways
- Live Chat customer support
Cons:
- Fiat withdrawals are not possible
- Not all countries are supported
Best for
- Users located in Australia
- Slots and live games
- Sports and esports betting
CSGOEmpire
General Information
✔️ Licence(s): Authorized and regulated by the Government of Curacao and operating under license 8048/JAZ.
🤑 Accepted Crypto: BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT.
💰 Bonuses: Free Bonus Cases worth anywhere from $0.01 to $1445 + Free Coins with the “top100list” promo code.
☑️ US Accepted: No
Overview
CSGOEmpire is a very popular choice among crypto-gambling enthusiasts. Established in 2015, the website caters to a niche audience focusing on providing a variety of classic games as well as a multitude of sports and esports gambling options including CS:GO and Dota 2 betting.
Dota 2 Betting Option Overview
- Best of three
Other eSports
- Rainbow Six
- Overwatch
- CS:GO
- League of Legends
- King of Glory
- Starcraft
- Starcraft 2
Pros & Cons
Pros:
- User-friendly interface
- Supports a variety of payment methods
- Immediate deposits
- Quick withdrawals
- Promotions and bonuses
- Giveaways
- Referral System
- Trading System
- Live Chat customer support
Cons:
- A small selection of games
- No fiat withdrawals
Best for
- Best Dota 2 Skin trading website
- All types of cases
- Users who wish to trade
- Users who are located in the US.
- Best Roulette site.
What is Dota 2 betting?
Dota 2 betting is simply placing a bet on competitive Dota 2 matches. Many websites out there such as Roobet, Stake.com, and CSGOEmpire provide players with multiple options to, not only bet on Dota 2 matches, but other esports as well.
How to bet on Dota 2?
- Step 1: Head to your favorite Dota 2 betting site. For demonstration purposes, we will be using CSGOEmpire.
- Step 2: Create and Log into your account by using the button located in the top right corner of the screen and providing the required information.
- Step 3: Deposit funds into your account by using the “Deposit” button in the top right corner and choosing your preferred payment method.
- Step 4: Upon doing so, head to the sports and esports betting section.
- Step 5: Locate the Dota 2 section.
- Step 6: Lastly, choose the match that you wish to bet on, enter the amount that you wish to bet, and click on the “Place Bet” button. Good luck.
How to Select the Best Dota 2 Betting Sites
When selecting the best Dota 2 betting site, there are many options available. However, selecting the best one for you comes down to personal preferences. You should always consider things such as whether the website you want to use is available in your country, whether the payment methods suit you, as well as whether the website provides your favorite Dota 2 betting options.
Are Dota 2 Betting Sites Legal?
Dota 2 betting sites as well as other esports gambling sites are 100% legal. In fact, they are becoming more legal in recent times as many jurisdictions are adopting them. However, it is worth noting that in some countries gambling may not be legal, which would in turn make esports betting illegal.
Tips to Improve your Dota 2 gambling
When it comes to improving your Dota 2 gambling, there isn’t much that you can do about it. All you can do is get familiar with the game and its mechanics, as well as the teams and players that are competing by doing research on their past matches and recent performances.
Conclusion
In conclusion, there are many excellent Dota 2 betting sites out there that offer different services, so your choice boils down to personal preferences.
FAQ:
Is Dota 2 gambling legal in the US?
Dota 2 gambling and esports betting in general are only 100% legal in the states of Nevada and New Jersey. However, there are states that allow regulated esports betting such as Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, and many more.
Is betting on Dota 2 profitable?
Dota 2 betting can be extremely profitable if done properly and provided that you are familiar enough with the eSprot and the players and their teams.
What are the best Dota 2 betting sites?
There are many excellent Dota 2 betting sites out there such as:
- CSGORoll
- BetUS
- GG.bet
- Stake.com
- Betway
- Roobet
- DuelBits
- CSGOEmpire
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.