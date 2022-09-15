Best Delta 9 Gummies: Top 4 Delta-9 THC Edibles In 2022

The hemp and CBD industries have been evolving for decades, and several hemp brands have developed different ways to consume delta- 9 products. One of the most common and delicious ways to consume delta-9 products is through gummies.

You can purchase delta-9 gummies from online stores or dispensaries near you (depending on your location). However, when buying delta-9 gummies, the actual problem lies in which brand to trust. No doubt, you'll find hundreds of hemp brands online offering different types of delta-9 products.

Unfortunately, not every one of these brands offers genuine and high-quality products. But how can you know which brand to trust? That's where we come in. This article will introduce you to the top four brands to buy high-quality delta-9 gummies. Also, we'll provide you with tips on how to explore the market yourself and get high-quality delta-9 gummies.

The Best Delta-9 THC Gummies: Top Brands Of 2022

Exhale Wellness- Overall Best Delta-9 Gummies, Editor’s Choice

Budpop- Most Popular Delta-9 THC Edibles

Delta Extrax- Highly Rated Delta-9 Gummy Brand

Mr. Hemp Flower- Highly Affordable Delta-9 Gummy Brand

#1. Exhale Wellness- Overall Best Delta-9 Gummies, Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness is one of the popular and leading brands in the cannabis industry. This brand has been in the hemp business for over a decade. Plus, they are fully committed to harnessing the therapeutic properties of hemp and making them available to everyone.

Exhale Wellness is based in California and Los Angeles, and its production team is made up of experts with decades of experience in the organic food industry. This company believes that everyone should have access to a better form of traditional medicine that promotes overall body balance.

Thanks to their partnership with hemp farms in Colorado, this brand has manufactured some of the highest quality hemp products on the market. Exhale Wellness prides itself as one of the best manufacturers of delta-9 gummies. This brand offers delta-9 THC gummies that are lab-tested and farm-bill compliant.

This means that gummies from this brand contain less than 0.3% THC content. Plus, Exhale Wellness THC gummies pass through rigorous testing and exceptional manufacturing processes. The services provided by Exhale Wellness are lauded by those who have used them and has been ranked number one by TheIslandNow.

Highlights

Full Potency: Exhale Wellness boasts of providing one of the best and most potent THC gummies on the market. Delta-9 gummies from this brand come in different strengths, including 450 mg, 750 mg, and 1500 mg. These gummies have a high enough amount of THC to give you a wonderful euphoric experience. The 750 mg bottle contains gummies that deliver 1 mg of THC each, giving you 30 mg in a single serving. You'll also notice that the 1500 mg gummy delivers 2 mg in every treat, which comes to 60 mg per package.

Many Flavors: Another benefit of choosing Exhale Wellness is that they offer THC gummies in different tasty flavors. This brand offers a variety of flavors without sacrificing the gummies' potency and quality. Gummy flavors available from this brand include blueberry citrus and blueberry lemonade.

Health Benefits: Exhale Wellness partners with hemp professionals and pharmaceutics to produce THC edibles with high potency. As a result, most users of Exhale Wellness gummies experience fast pain and stress relief and other health advantages. Moreover, this company uses organic farming methods and ensures that each gummy is safe and clean.

Customer Service Policies: If you want to know how much a brand values you, then check out their customer service policies. Exhale Wellness is one of the few hemp brands that puts overall customer satisfaction first. This company offers free shipping services and has a stress-free refund policy. Plus, orders arrive within three business days, and there's a 25% discount offer to help you cut costs.

Pros

100% natural ingredients

Derived from legal compliant hemp

Lab-tested and federally legal gummies

GMO, gluten, and dairy free

No artificial flavors or coloring

Cruelty-free

Cons

Only available online

Too potent for most consumers

#2. BudPop - Most Popular Delta-9 THC Edibles

BudPop is another popular delta-9 brand that strives toward creating the best delta-9 gummies. This brand prioritizes quality and uses high-quality manufacturing standards. This company sources its hemp plant from Colorado hemp farms that practice sustainable farming techniques.

Moreover, BudPop provides incredibly potent gummies you can conveniently enjoy whenever and wherever you like. You won't get any weird looks from strangers when you pop these discreet gummies into your mouth.

The gummies are made using organic, non-GMO full-spectrum hemp, further establishing the brand's legitimacy. Each gummy from this brand is infused with a pre-measured dose of hemp-derived delta-9 THC and tasty natural flavors like watermelon, mango, strawberry, kiwi, and blueberry.

Moreover, each gummy contains various health-improving cannabinoids as a bonus to the enjoyment. On the other hand, the larger-than-average BudPop gummies have 25 mg of CBD and 1 mg of Delta-9 THC combined.Each gummy bottle contains 30mg of delta-9 THC and 750mg of CBD. The bottles contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, which complies with the 2018 Farm Bill rule.

Highlights

High Manufacturing Standards: One of the main reasons why we like this brand is that they prioritize producing all-natural hemp products. BudPop THC gummies are free of gluten, preservatives, and other potentially harmful chemicals. Plus, this brand sources its hemp plant from USDA-approved farms, and every product complies with the 2018 Farm Bill rule. Additionally, these gummies have been rigorously tested and verified by third-party labs.

Affordable Products: BudPop gummies are also reasonably priced in addition to providing quality products. Also, this company collaborates with several non-profit organizations and donates a portion of its profits to charity. Plus, BudPop offers free shipping and provides both expedited and standard shipping services. Additionally, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee that allows you to return any unused product in your possession.

Discount Offers: Another benefit of choosing BudPop is that they provide special discounts to serving military personnel, military veterans, and disabled people. If you are eligible for this offer, all you need to do is contact the brand via email.

Multiple Payment Methods: With BudPop, you can pay for your gummies using different payment methods. This brand allows you to purchase your gummies using Discover, PayPal, Visa, Maestro, and MasterCard payment methods.

Pros

Lab-tested gummies

Organic ingredients

High-quality non-GMO gummies

Free US shipping

100% secure checkout

Privacy protection

Easy 30 days returns

Cons

Includes artificial flavorings in the gummies

Doesn't ship to all states

#3. Delta Extrax- Highly Rated Delta-9 Gummy Brand

Delta Extrax, previously known as Delta Effex, is another top brand to get quality hemp-derived THC gummies. This brand has been around for over a decade and has a proven track record of offering quality, potent, and safe gummies.

THC gummies from Delta Extrax are guaranteed to provide total satisfaction and safety. Also, this brand has perfected the art of balancing out flavor and potency to create a fun and enjoyable euphoric experience. For example, depending on the flavor, the gummies can be tart or sweet.

Furthermore, Delta Extrax offers a variety of delta-9 THC products and other hemp retail items suitable for both newbies and seasoned users. Additionally, Delta Extrax enjoys a solid reputation, thanks to its constant improvements and ability to stay up-to-date with innovations in the cannabis industry.

On a different note, Delta Extrax offers hemp-derived cannabinoids and cannabis products that treat certain health issues like chronic pain. This brand believes cannabis might be a powerful tool for improving human wellness.

Highlights

CO2 Extraction Method: Delta Extrax's entire production process is carried out with high standards. This brand uses the CO2 extraction method to extract pure THC. This extraction method removes impurities from the hemp. Additionally, this brand doesn't use any solvent for extraction and ensures that the extracted oil is tested for purity and safety.

Quality Ingredients: Another benefit of choosing this brand is that it prioritizes using quality ingredients. Delta Extrax uses organic hemp sourced from hemp farms in the US. Plus, this brand uses sugar, water, lecithin, citric acid, coconut oil, and natural flavors for production. The ingredients are carefully selected for quality treats that last.

Reward Program: With their affiliate program, this brand gives you the chance to make extra money. All you need do is sign up for their reward program and share your affiliate link with friends. Joining the reward program gives you access to unlimited cookies, up to 35% commission, new coupons every week, and other benefits.

Third-Party Lab Testing: This brand is the perfect choice for those searching for gummies with no impurities. Delta Extrax also subjects its products to third-party labs for testing to ensure they are of the highest quality. Gummies from this brand have all passed through rigorous lab testing to guarantee their safety for consumption. You can head to the brand's official website and review the COA of all the product contents.

Cost-Effective: In addition to quality, this brand offers some most affordable THC gummies on the market. Delta Extrax provides first-time customers with generous discounts, as well as a variety of promotions and incentives. Plus, the website is user-friendly, and you can easily navigate the site for new offers and deals.

Pros

9000+ certified reviews

Excellent customer services

User-friendly site

Lab-tested products

Farm bill compliant

Vegan friendly

Fast shipping

Cons

Restricted return policy

#4. Hemp Flower- Highly Affordable Delta-9 Gummy Brand

Mr. Hemp Flower is a North Carolina-based hemp brand founded by two entrepreneurs, Alex Goulding and Frederik "the Viking." This brand has been operating for over five years. Plus, it is one of the best places to get delta-9 gummies with the right potency and size.

Mr. Hemp Flower offers you high-quality and discreet gummies that require no medical prescriptions. On a different note, gummies from this brand are available in two flavors; watermelon and blue raspberry. Plus, Mr. Hemp Flower gummies contain potent and high-quality ingredients that provide users with quick pain and stress relief.

Additionally, the powerful contents and extended consumption times of these delta-9 gummies allow users to stimulate neurodegeneration safely. Thus, you can improve your sleep time and overall physical and mental health. Mr. Hemp Flower also offers a variety of CBD products, such as full spectrum CBD oils and concentrates.

Highlights

Reputable Brand: Mr. Hemp Flower has been operating for over five years and has a proven track record of providing high-quality products. Plus, this brand boasts of having over 5000 positive reviews, meaning that customers are pleased with their product. Moreover, this company only uses hemp flowers from the best hemp-growing states like Washington, Colorado, and Oregon. Plus, gummies from this brand contain less than 0.3% THC, which is under the legal limit.

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Another benefit of choosing this brand is that you enjoy hassle-free returns. Although this brand provides high-quality gummies, not every customer will be satisfied with their products/services. Therefore, this brand allows you to request a refund if you are unhappy with your order. However, note that this offer only lasts for 30-days after receiving your order.

Vegan-Friendly: One of the reasons why we like this brand is that they prioritize the use of natural ingredients. Gummies from this brand are safe and vegan-friendly. Plus, they don't contain any GMOs, artificial flavors, preservatives, and other harsh chemicals. So, you don't have to worry about any side effects when you indulge in these gummies.

Excellent Customer Service: Mr. Hemp Flower boasts of providing one of the best customer services in the hemp industry. This brand provides a friendly and responsive customer service team ready to handle any issue you may have. Plus, all your complaints are addressed within 24 hours. You can reach the customer service team via email or e-chat messenger on their official website.

Educational Resources: Besides providing quality products, this brand is also dedicated to educating its customers about the many benefits of plant-based supplements. However, their articles mainly focus on the health benefits of THC and other cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Therefore, you can head to their official website to learn more about the hemp plant.

Pros

5000+ certified reviews

100% Organic

Vegan-friendly ingredients

2018 farm bill compliant

No prescription required

Potent gummies

Provides full spectrum CBD and terpenes

Cons

Available in only two flavors

Buying Guide: Factors To Consider Before Buying Delta-9 THC Gummies

If you are looking for the best delta-9 gummies, the brands on our list will offer you nothing but the best. However, do note that there are several other reputable brands that didn't make our list. So, if you still want to explore the market for more options, here are tips on how to locate the right delta-9 brands:

Hemp Source

The brand's hemp source is one of the first and most important factors to consider when buying delta-9 gummies. According to the 2018 farm bill rule, any hemp product that contains more than 0.3% THC content is considered illegal and unsafe for consumption.

Note that hemp brands source their hemp plant from different countries. Some brands import their hemp flowers from countries like India and China. Most flowers from these countries aren't grown using standard practices. Plus, hemp farms from these countries aren't farm-bill compliant. Therefore, it's best to avoid brands using imported hemp.

When looking for delta-9 gummies, go for brands that source their hemp flowers from US-based hemp farms. Such farms usually adhere to the farm-bill rule and grow their hemp using standard practices.

Product Ingredients

Ensure you check the gummi's ingredient list before making any purchases online. Check to see if the product contains additives, GMOs, artificial colors, flavors, and other potentially harmful chemicals.

If they do, ensure you steer clear of such brands. Consuming gummies from such brands may negatively affect your health. You can visit the brand's official website or check the ingredients on the product's package. If you find that a brand is trying to hide the true origin of its hemp flower or its product's ingredients, then ensure you steer clear of such brands.

Third-Party Lab Tests

Even if you ignore other factors, ensure that whatever product you are going for is lab-tested. You can get this information by visiting the brand's official website. Most reputable brands make their product's lab-testing results readily available on their website.

In case you aren't aware, the FDA doesn't actively monitor products from hemp brands. As a result, reputable brands subject their products to independent labs for testing to ensure their quality. These independent labs take time to test the product's purity, safety, and potency. After their examination, they issue a certificate of analysis (COA).

Therefore, you can trust brands that subject their products to independent labs for testing and make their COA readily available to the public. If you find that a brand doesn't provide this COA on its website, then ensure you steer clear of them. Such brands are likely offering you unsafe and low-quality delta-9 gummies.

Extraction Method

There are different ways to extract hemp oil from the hemp plant. However, only the CO2 extraction method can do so with zero contaminants. Therefore, always put brands that use this extraction method at the top of your list. Also, ensure you avoid hemp brands that don't provide you with information about their extraction method on their official website.

Product Potency and Flavors

Delta-9 products are available in different strengths and flavors. As a tip, always go for brands that offer a variety of flavors and potency options. Doing this will help you find a product that suits your taste and needs.

If you are new to delta-9 products, stick to gummies with the lowest potency. This way, you won't ingest more than your body can tolerate. Also, you want your gummies to be delicious so that you can fully enjoy them.

This is where choosing a brand that offers a variety of flavors comes in handy. Make sure to choose a brand that offers the type of flavor and potency you need.

Money-Back Guarantee

If you want a smooth and hassle-free shopping experience, go for brands that provide a refund policy. Some brands don't offer this policy. So regardless of whether you like the products you purchased, you are stuck with them. To prevent this, ensure whichever brand you choose offers a money-back guarantee.

Brands that offer a money-back guarantee allow you to request a refund if you are unhappy or have issues with your order. So, ensure you double-check the return policy's details to see if you can comply with the brand's terms and conditions.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are the last but not the least factor to consider when buying delta-9 gummies. If checking the other factors seems time-consuming, customer reviews can easily help you determine whether or not a brand is trustworthy.

So, visit Reddit, blogs, social media, and other sites to get an idea of what other buyers are saying about a brand. A glance through reviews can help you determine if a hemp brand is good or not. When checking reviews, focus on purity, potency, return policies, customer services, and shipping speed.

How We Made This List Of The Delta-9 THC Gummy Brands?

If you want to enjoy all the great benefits of delta-9 THC gummies, it's important to look for reliable companies that produce high-quality products. It may interest you to know that hemp-derived products affect your body system in different ways. This means that consuming low-quality hemp products might impact your health negatively.

To ensure you consume safe and quality gummies, we took the time to study the market and assess the services of several brands. Next, we ruled out companies that didn't satisfy certain criteria, leaving us with four trustworthy brands. Read on to learn about the factors we considered when making our list.

What We Looked For?

Here are the factors we considered when choosing the best brands to get delta-9 gummies:

Brand Reputation:

The first factor we considered when making our list was the brand's reputation. First, we checked what customers were saying about the brand and how long they had been in the hemp business. This detail provides you with information about the company's reputation.

We visited the official website of each brand we considered and also websites like Trustpilot and Reddit to determine what buyers were saying. After our research, we ruled out brands with many negative ratings and reviews. We only considered brands that have been in the hemp business for a long time and have amassed many positive reviews/ratings.

Hemp Source:

After confirming the brand's reputation, we traced each brand's hemp source. In other words, we checked where the brands were buying their cannabis plants from. Note that the quality of your gummies depends on the quality of the hemp plants used.

For example, some companies use imported hemp and source their hemp plant from countries like India and China. Most hemp flowers from these countries are inorganically grown and are not farm-bill compliant. Consuming gummies made with such hemp flowers may trigger certain side effects.

So, we looked into each company to learn where they obtained their hemp. Most hemp flowers sourced from US soil are organically grown and farm-bill compliant. Moreover, only reputable brands are open about their hemp source and state of cultivation. We visited each company's website to see if they made this information available online.

Therefore, we only listed brands that sourced their hemp flower from US soil and provided information about the plant's origin and state of cultivation.

Third-Party Lab Tests:

Another important factor we considered when making our list is third-party lab testing. Note that the FDA doesn't actively supervise products from hemp brands. This means that hemp brands are free to market any hemp product they see fit for sale.

To gain the trust of customers, most reputable brands subject their products to third-party labs for testing. These independent labs test the products for pesticides, contaminants, solvents, and heavy metals. After testing, they issue a certificate of analysis (COA) for safe, potent, and authentic products.

Next, we ensured that the brand allowed customers to check the lab results on their website. After checking several brands, the list grew shorter as we ruled out brands that didn't subject their products to third-party labs for testing or didn't display the test results.

Extraction Method:

Delta-9 gummies should be produced using safe and high standards, which means using safe and clean extraction methods. Reputable brands use the ultra-clean CO2 extraction method, which allows you to extract pure delta-9 THC with no contaminants.

Therefore, we ruled out brands that didn't make use of this extraction method. Additionally, we verified that the brands that made our list were upfront about their extraction method.

Customer Satisfaction:

In addition to getting high-quality THC gummies, we understand that you want to enjoy a smooth and painless shopping experience. Therefore, we rounded off our list by checking the services and policies of each brand. Most delta-9 brands don't offer a satisfaction guarantee, but not the brands on our list.

When making our list, we first considered brands that offer hassle-free returns and refunds. Not everyone will have a positive experience with every brand. As a result, we ensured the companies on our list had a refund policy. We also kept companies that offer quick order processing, fast shipping, and excellent customer services.

FAQs Related To Delta-9 THC Gummies

Are delta-9 gummies legal, and do you require a medical card to buy them?

Delta-9 gummies that comply with the 2018 farm-bill rule are safe and legal, and you don't require any doctor's prescription to buy them. Delta-9 gummies that are farm-bill compliant contain 0.3% content or less by dry weight and hardly ever trigger any adverse side effects.

However, if you are currently on prescription medications or have any medical condition, it's best to seek your doctor's advice before consuming any delta-9 products. Your health professional is the best person to advise you on how this product may impact your health.

Will you fail a drug test if you take delta-9 gummies?

Yes, most drug tests will flag you as "high" if you take delta-9 gummies before the test. Most drug tests search for THC metabolites, and delta-9 gummies contain THC in trace amounts. Therefore, you'll be tested positive if you consume delta-9 gummies before a drug test.

How long does it take for delta-9 gummies to work?

You'll begin to feel the effects of the product after 30 to 60 minutes of consumption. Plus, the effects last for around six to eight hours. Compared to other delta-9 consumption methods, note that edibles are slow-acting and take longer to work.

This is because the gummies have to travel through your digestive system first before entering your bloodstream, which takes time. As a result, it's best to be extra careful when using delta-9 gummies. It's easy to overdose on edibles.

Therefore, you need to be patient when using gummies and don't increase your dosage if you don't notice any effects. However, if you want to feel the effects of THC faster, consider other consumption methods like vaping.

Are there any side effects to consuming delta-9 gummies?

As long as you stick with reputable and trustworthy brands, delta-9 gummies are safe for consumption. However, some users have reported suffering side effects. Since our body systems are different, it is normal for some users to experience certain side effects when using this product.

However, note that these side effects are minor and usually fade once you stop consuming the gummies. Users commonly report experiencing headaches, nausea, anxiety, paranoia, and heart stress.

However, most users who suffer side effects are those who consume too many gummies. If you are unsure of your tolerance level, ensure you start with low doses to prevent triggering side effects. Also, it's best to discontinue use and contact your doctor if you suffer side effects when using delta-9 gummies.

Conclusion: Which Are The Best Delta-9 THC Gummy Brand?

One of the most fun and enjoyable ways to consume delta-9 products is in the form of gummies. There are countless hemp brands on the market offering delta-9 gummies. Unfortunately, not every one of these gummies is suitable for you. To know more about delta-9 THC gummies, refer to The Island Now website.

To ensure you don't fall into the wrong hands, we've listed the top four brands to buy delta-9 gummies in this article. The brands on our list have been in the business for a long time and have a proven track record of delivering high-quality products. For example, Exhale Wellness offers one of the best delta-9 gummies on the market.

This brand makes use of high-quality natural ingredients and provides its customers with other benefits. These benefits include excellent customer service, free and fast shipping, and a money-back guarantee. So, all that's left is for you to do is order your gummies and enjoy a euphoric high.

