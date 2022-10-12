Best Delta 8 Live Resin Carts & Disposables: Top 4 Online Live Resin Vape Brands

Searching for the ultimate Delta 8 vaping experience? Delta 8 Live Resin is said to be the cleanest and purest way to enjoy legal cannabis so we chose to feature the top 4 hemp manufacturing brands that offer this style of vape cartridges.

These live resin products are made from freshly picked hemp flowers that are flash-frozen or fresh frozen (before drying or curing) in order to preserve the plant’s qualities at their peak before they start to break down naturally. So what are you waiting for? Discover the best Delta 8 Live Resin Carts and more from these reputable brands today!

Top Brands To Buy Delta 8 Live Resin Carts & Disposable Vapes From

#1. The Hemp Collect - Top Pick - Overall Best Delta 8 Live Resin Carts

#2. Hifi Farms - Runner Up - Best Delta 8 Live Resin Disposable Vapes

#3. Botany Farms - Third Best - Potent Delta 8 Live Resin Carts

#4. The Hemp Doctor - Editor’s Pick - Tasty D8 Live Resin Cart Flavors

Now that we know the leaders in this category, let’s look a little closer at these brands and see what they’re all about. Find out how and why we decided on these companies to be the best, starting with our top pick, The Hemp Collect!

#1. The Hemp Collect - Overall Best Delta 8 Live Resin Carts

The Hemp Collect was founded and established in Oregon by a small team of pro-cannabis women. The company started off as a wholesaler, thankfully soon after that, they began catering to consumers. Today, they are a leading manufacturer of legal hemp products and in our opinion, their Delta 8 Live Resin Carts are second to none!

Product & Brand Key Features

As an online one-stop shop for a wide variety of hemp products, The Hemp Collect offers several options of the best Delta 8 Live Resin Carts. This popular brand is highly regarded by their customers and we surely agree! Here are just some of the brand and product highlights to showcase what a great company this is.

Great Standards?

With the goal to simplify the accessibility of the best legal cannabis products to consumers, The Hemp Collect focuses highly on industry standards, quality manufacturing, variety for all, and customer service.

Their D8 live resin comes from locally-grown hemp plants and brand members work closely with farmers to get the best crops available in the strains they want to offer. Additionally, all their products are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

Affordable Prices?

The carts & disposable D8 live resin products are reasonably priced starting at $35 for the standard live resin formula. We think their price value equates fairly to the premium quality products they offer.

Fair Policies?

Consumers can depend on this brand for fair policies in terms of shipping, returns, and refunds. They offer a fair return/refund policy if you’re not satisfied just return the item how you got it within 5 days of receiving it.

Deals & Incentives?

Looking for the Best Delta 8 Live Resin Carts promotion? The Hemp Collect offers free live resin gummies with any order. As if the best live resin cartridges weren’t enough, they give you free live resin gummies when you shop with them![Text Wrapping Break][Text Wrapping Break]The Hemp Collect offers free shipping on all orders above $75. You can also subscribe to their email to receive exclusive deals from The Hemp Collect via email or text! Some sales we have seen in the short time we subscribed were up to 40% off!

Variety Of Delta 8 Live Resin Vapes Or Disposables?

The Hemp Collect has an assortment of Delta 8 Live Resin vapes. They have carts and disposables that both offer three similar varieties. With this brand, you can choose among these Live Resin Delta 8 Carts/Disposables:

Daytrip: Choose between two flavors, Daytrip vapes offer Sativa vibes which are more uplifting in mood and energy.

Anytime: Choose between four flavors, Anytime vapes offer Hybrid effects that can be an energetic and sedative balance.

Knockout: These vapes come in the fan-favorite flavor, OG Kush! Knockout vapes provide heavy Indica vibes, perfect for winding down or knocking out.

The Hemp Collect Delta 8 Live Resin Vapes Pros & Cons

The Hemp Collect produces the Best Delta 8 Live Resin Carts. There are so many good things about this brand, especially when it comes to the premium quality of their products. Let’s explore the pros and cons of patronizing this hemp company.

Pros

Delta 8 Live Resin strain-specific flavors

Hand-harvested hemp flowers

D8 Live Resin Carts and Disposable Vapes

Third-party lab test

1% fail rate of cartridge devices

Free live resin gummies with any order

Exclusive deals

Cons

Orders under $75 must pay shipping fees

Customer Reviews

Delta 8 Live Resin vapes from The Hemp Collect have few reviews so far because this product is new to the brand’s line. But with the verified purchases that are happy with their items, and through our experience, we can say that their D8 live resin vapes are top-notch!

⇒ Visit The Hemp Collect Official Website

Other D8 Live Resin Products From The Hemp Collect

Other than D8 Live Resin Carts & Disposables, The Hemp Collect offers other related products. You can find D8 live resin concentrates, moon rocks, and edibles from the brand website.

Concentrates (dabs) - highly potent live resin concentrates for inhalation through a dab rig or topping off some flower.

Moon Rocks - hemp flower infused with D8 and live resin, and coated with kief. Requires a bong or pipe for smoking.

Gummies - yummy gummy D8 live resin morsels.

#2. Hifi Farms - Best Delta 8 Live Resin Disposable Vapes

Hifi Farms is taking control of the Delta 8 Live Resin market with their premium disposable vape pens. The company was built by cannabis connoisseurs who deeply understand the value of legal hemp and want to share it with the world. Since the start, the brand has never stopped innovating their products and providing the most premium hemp-derived options to consumers.

Product & Brand Key Features

The best Delta 8 Live Resin Disposable Vape Pens are available on Hifi Farms! Their “Paranoic” branded vapes contain delta 8 live resin plus four other powerful cannabinoids! These industry-leading disposable vapes do quite the opposite of making you paranoid, as the name may suggest. Let’s find out why this brand and its products are making huge waves in the hemp community.

Great Standards?

When it comes to Delta 8 Live Resin vapes, Hifi Farms create their vape juice recipe by combining Delta 8 live resin, -H, HHC, -P, and -O! Besides making you feel great, these compounds are useful in reducing stress, promoting sound sleep, alleviating joint aches, aiding in fast recovery, and contributing to overall well-being.

Indeed, Hifi Farms is not simply producing D8 live resin products to provide subtle effects as they make sure that their ingredients are the best.

Affordable Prices?

D8 Live Resin Disposable vape pens from this Hifi Farms are quite affordable. In fact, when you buy a Live Resin D8 Disposable from the site you get 2 grams in each vape pen, that breaks down to only $27.50 per gram! The cost actually makes this brand the best price overall.

Fair Policies?

All Hifi Farms Delta 8 Live Resin vapes and hemp products are subject to a 30-day money-back guarantee. Like the first brand on this list, if you dislike the product or received the wrong item you can return it as you received it (within in five days of getting it) to be approved for a return or exchange. The brand seems to have a fair policy for customer dissatisfaction.

Deals & Incentives?

When you engage with the Hifi Farms website for the first time you can expect to get a 20% discount offer. Or you can save 20% off any purchase by registering for their email newsletter from which you’ll receive exclusive offers and deals. And when you order from Hifi Farms you get free shipping for any order over $50. Overall these are some of the best incentives we have seen amongst online hemp brands.

Variety Of Delta 8 Live Resin Vapes?

At Hifi Farms, you can find a variety of Delta 8 Live Resin vapes. We love the play on words, as these “Paranoic” vapes fade away worries and puts your body at ease. It’s up to you what type of strain you like; Indica, Sativa, or Hybrid. Choose from the six mouthwatering flavors they have which are:[Text Wrapping Break]

Pineapple Express

Grape Ape

Amnesia

ATF

Blue Dream

Forbidden Jelly

Hifi Farms Delta 8 Live Resin Vapes Pros & Cons

Hifi Farms strives hard to provide the Best Delta 8 Live Resin Carts to the cannabis world. But. Like all other brands, this hemp company has pros and cons.

Pros

D8 Live Resin is 100% derived from hemp

D8 Live Resin, -O, JD, -P, & HHC

Provides immediate effects

All-in-one device

High potency

Deals and promos

Third-party lab test

Cons

No D8 live resin carts

Hifi Farms Live Resin Disposables lack reviews

Customer Reviews

This brand doesn’t have tons of reviews yet, like we mentioned they are a newcomer to online hemp world, but the creators of this brand have been in the hemp business for some time.

For the reviews we could find for this brand, customers were quite satisfied overall with their purchases. Some expressed their gratitude for the superior quality and potency of the Hifi farms hemp products.

⇒ Visit the Official Hifi Farms Website

#3. Botany Farms - Potent Delta 8 Live Resin Carts