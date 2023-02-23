Best Delta 8 Gummies: Top 5 Brands Of THC Edibles In 2023

Delta 8 gummies have been around for a while now, yet they still feel fresh and something still worth crazing about. This is because the delta 8 industry is vast. There are thousands of gummies, many of which so-called delta 8 experts haven't tried before.

While you may not be able to try every single delta 8 product before you decide you've had enough, there are definitely some delta 8 gummies you would be doing yourself a massive disservice if you do not try them at least once in your life.

Whether you are a delta 8 expert or a beginner, which gummies are worth trying? Well, find out below:

List Of Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market

Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies; Top Selling Budpop - Most Potent Delta 8 THC Gummies; Non-GMO Cheef Botanical - Strongest Delta 8 Gummies; 100% Natural Hollyweed CBD - Popular Gluten-Free Delta 8 Edibles 3Chi - Best Weed Brand For Delta 8 THC Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies; Top Selling

Exhale Wellness

Exhale wellness is a Los Angeles-based hemp manufacturer dedicated to blessing hemp enthusiasts all over the country with high-quality products.

It specializes in a wide variety of hemp-based products, including delta 8 vapes, delta 8 and delta 9 flowers, Delta 8 and delta 9 tinctures or oils, several CBD products, and of course, our focus of today, delta 8 gummies.

The delta 8 gummies has done due justice by perfecting its gummies in every way possible. Today, its gummies come in several flowers, each with countless reviews and pretty much its own fan base.

Features

Exhale Wellness sources its hemp plant from a few of Colorado's finest farms under strict supervision and supervision. The delta 8 extracts are obtained using the famous supercritical Co2 extraction method, currently considered the best and safest extraction method in the industry.

All exhale gummies are tested by third-party labs for their quality and safety before being made available for sale on the official website. The certificate of analysis from these third-party lab tests is also easily accessible on the official website.

Exhale's gummies come in two distinct potencies. They are 750mg and 1,500mg. In total, there should be 30 pieces in each bottle. Getting an Exhale gummy may cost you either 59.95 or $99.95, depending on which of these potencies you choose.

Pros

independent lab tests.

Superior Delta-8 THC gummies.

All-natural substances.

Free shipping.

GMO-free and suitable for vegans.

Money-back guarantee for 30 days.

Cons

No international shipping

Summary of customer reviews

Exhale has experimented with several gummy flavors since it first appeared in the industry. While it has received its fair share of criticism, its gummies have the best reviews in the industry. Customers love all the gummy flavors on the menu and hype them for their great taste and unique touch.

#2. Budpop - Most Potent Delta 8 THC Gummies; Non-GMO

Budpop

Now BudPop came into the picture not so long ago, and it is solely run by a group of millennials. Now at first glance, that doesn't seem like a brand worth investing or spending your money on, which makes its stunning success in the industry all the more interesting.

It gained much attention when it stepped into the hemp manufacturing industry. Its brilliant team managed to take advantage of the hype and give delta 8 enthusiasts far more than they expected. As a result, its products have remained dominant in the market, and there are very few words that can adequately describe them.

Features

Budpop sources its hemp from local farms in Nevada. Of course, these hemp plants are cultivated under strict supervision without using pesticides, herbicides, and other growth-enhancing chemicals that may compromise the safety and quality of the hemp.

So, naturally, the same amount of care and professionalism is practiced in the manufacturing of gummies. Budpop's delta 8 gummies are made with all-natural ingredients. There is no use of artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors in the gummies. That's right, all the popular gummy flavors are made using terpenes along with other natural ingredients.

Budpop's gummies come in multiple quantities. There are 3-pack gummies and 5-pack gummies. The gummies are reasonably priced, and every first-time user has a shot at a 20% discount. There are more discounts users can get by taking advantage of Budpop's fun and exciting reward system.

Pros

30-day return period.

Outstanding brand reputation.

Free delivery.

Third-party lab examinations

High-quality, organic, and non-GMO ingredients.

Vegan-friendly

20% discount for new customers

Cons

Available only online

Summary of customer reviews

As you would expect, budpop has a large customer base forever spreading the good news about their trusted brand. We found very few negative reviews about these gummies wherever we looked, which is always a good sign. Many reviews about budpop gummies are centered around the product's quality and effectiveness.

#3. Cheef Botanical - Strongest Delta 8 Gummies; 100% Natural

Cheef Botanical

Today, Cheef Botanical is easily one of the biggest brands in the industry. The brand has been in the hemp manufacturing business for quite a while now and gained a lot of experience. The brand doesn't only invest a lot of money in producing its gummies but also a lot of time, care, and expertise.

A hand-picked team of highly experienced researchers and cannabis experts are said to be responsible for all processes involved in the product. Anyone can clearly see how dedicated the brand is to producing high-quality products and changing the industry for the better.

Features

Cheef Botanical also uses the supercritical Co2 extraction method to obtain the purest and safest delta 8 extracts possible. Even with its modern and industry-standard practices, Cheef Botanical allows third-party testing on all gummies, not proving the safety and quality of their gummies but also the amount of trust and faith the brand has in itself.

Cheef Botanical's gummies come in a variety of potencies and flavors. The gummy flavors currently available at Cheef Botanical include Island Mix, Blueberry, Sunshine Mix, Watermelon, and Mango.

Also, the gummy potencies currently available include 00mg, 1,000mg, and 4,000mg. Depending on your potency, getting your hands on DIamond's gummies may cost anywhere from $59.99 to $369.99.

Pros

Amazing product choices.

Made in the USA.

Save more money on gummy goods.

Free delivery.

Retail orders over $100 qualify for free 30-day returns.

Enticing rewards program.

Cons

It may not be suitable for first-time users

Summary of customer reviews

When it comes to Cheef Botanical's delta 8 edibles, customers never tire of sharing how much they love the product. Now, make no mistake, there were a fair number of negative reviews, like the gummies having a strong aftertaste.

However, the number of positive reviews greatly outweighed the number of negative ones, which is clear proof of the product's legitimacy.

#4. Hollyweed CBD - Popular Gluten-Free Delta 8 Edibles

Hollyweed CBD

Hollyweed entered the hemp industry with its Hollywood sign prank to celebrate the legalization of cannabis in California in 2017. Now that may be what the brand was known for back then, but in recent times, it's one of the best delta 8 manufacturers in the country.

According to the founders and the official website, the brand was built on the six pillars of wellness, including spiritual, physical, environmental, emotional, social, and intellectual. We may not know what that means or how it relates to d8 gummies. One thing we do know for a fact is that it makes one hell of a delta 8 gummy.

Features

Much time and care were taken to make each d8 gummies. The extraction, the most crucial part of delta 8 gummy manufacturing, is done flawlessly through modern and state-of-the-art extraction processes. All gummies are made in FDA-approved facilities and are compliant with the law. The gummies are free of animal by-products and made using only top-quality organic ingredients.

Like Exhale, Hollyweed manufactures its gummies in two different potencies. These include 750mg and 1,500mg per bottle, going at $59.95 and $99.95, respectively. Orders made on business days take no longer than 48 hours to process and are shipped off to you as soon as possible. Hollyweed has a pretty enticing free shipping policy, so there are no fees to worry about. Typically, your order should arrive anywhere between 5 to 7 days.

Pros

dependable and transparent cannabis brand.

Free delivery.

All-natural ingredients.

Thirty-day money-back guarantee.

Made without using animal gelatin and instead using pectin.

20% off for first-time customers.

Goods have undergone testing by external laboratories.

Cons

No international shipping

Summary of customer reviews

There isn't much to hate about d8 gummies which is why it is no surprise that several Delta 8 forums are flooded with positive reviews on the gummies.

In addition, several customers praised not only the quality of the gummies of the brand's policies and services, including return or refund policies, discounts, and more. It further proves our point that there is more to a top-class gummy than great taste and quality.

#5. 3Chi - Best Weed Brand For Delta 8 THC Gummies

3 Chi is often thought of as the way maker for many delta 8 brands in the industry today. Not only was the brand founded by a scientist well known for immense contributions to the study of delta 8, but it pretty much sets the industry standards with its wide range of hemp-based products.

Right after the legalization of delta 8 in the country, it added several unique delta 8 products, including gummies, to its menu. Its gummies have remained relevant and popular even now.

Features

3Chi's delta-8 gummies are grown organically and locally by its partnering farms. There are no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives in 3-Chi's gummies.

Every ingredient in the formula is organic, making these gummies the perfect choice for strict, healthy-conscious delta 8 users. Of course, our vegan friends are not left out of the fun. These gummies are also GMO-free and do not contain any animal by-products.

3-Chi's gummies come in 2 flavors; Watermelon and Black Raspberry. In addition, there are 2 gummy sizes available. Gummies with 8 pieces in a pack come at a potency of 200mg, while packs with 16 have a potency of 400mg; thus, each gummy has a potency of 25mg.

Pros

100% satisfaction guarantee.

Offers a wide variety of potency options.

Orders over $99 are shipped for free.

GMO-free and suitable for vegans.

superb taste

, third-party lab tested

Long-lasting results

Cons

The refund policy is only ten days.

Summary of customer reviews

3 Chi has a large customer base, so they are doing something right. Most customer reviews praised the potency and effectiveness of the gummies. A few reviews also discussed the lack of reliable customer support contact options.

How We Made the List Of Delta 8 Gummies

Several factors come into play to make a delta 8 gummy worth buying or considering. There may be a lot of poor delta 8 products out there, but the top quality ones are certainly more than five. This list analyzed all the essential factors that separate and distinguish a top-notch gummy from an average one.

Below we will be discussing a few factors we looked at when picking the products for this list, how they affected the ranking or the products on this list, and most importantly, why we believe they are crucial for a delta 8 gummy.

What We Looked For

Customer reviews

Another major factor we considered was customer satisfaction. Trust us when we say this was a huge ranking factor and game-changer for this list. Believe it or not, as much as we love reading our reviews on various products, we are always happy to check out what customers say about a product.

This is definitely old-fashioned but undeniably effective. With customer reviews and testimonials, we could verify any claims about each gummy we considered for this list and satisfy and prove our suspicions about a product. In addition, they helped narrow our list drastically since we barely had to test certain products ourselves.

Third-party testing

We believe a delta 8 gummy must be tested by a third-party lab before hitting the shelves or made available for purchase. It is no secret that most brands lie every now and then about what their product truly is and its actual capabilities, and most of us, despite knowing this, buy it anyway.

However, this can't be the case with delta 8 products. They are still a mystery to the most knowledgeable experts, and many believe poorly made products can be hazardous. So, we used a third-party lab test to verify the contents of a gummy and determine whether or not it was legit.

Natural or organic ingredients

We went for the best delta 8 gummies made with only natural ingredients and locally grown organic hemp. We looked for locally grown hemp plants because different countries follow different standards and regulations regarding hemp cultivation.

Quality aside, they may be unfit to use in the US, so we had to automatically take many of them off the list. We also favored organic or all-natural gummies because some made with artificial ingredients aren't recommended by many experts and may cause serious health issues. Thus, we kept our eyes out for 100% organic gummies just to be safe.

Value-added conveniences and services

Now, what's a delta 8 gummy with no perks or benefits? Unextraordinary. Sure, quality matters when delta 8 comes to gummies. However, an ideal gummy should be able to offer users a little more than quality.

It should come with additional perks and benefits to boost and improve a user's experience. Perks like rewards make a product much more worthwhile since they can significantly cut costs. And in case you didn't know, high price tags are prevalent in the world of delta 8.

Buying Guide - Crucial Points To Look For Best Delta 8 Gummies

Safely Consuming

There are very few restrictions and regulations around the consumption of delta 8. Of course, this in no way means you should simply wing it. This is mainly for beginners or people new to cannabinoids.

Delta 8 may not precisely be harmful, although taking more than your body can handle could easily cause you to be overwhelmed by the cannabinoid, lending to genuinely terrible experiences. Contrary to popular belief, you do not necessarily need to take large quantities of delta 8 to get the most out of it.

Everyone reacts to it differently, and the quantity needed to get you to the desired destination varies. Experienced users build a high tolerance for the cannabinoid before being able to consume large amounts of delta 8.

So, if you are just starting out, we don't recommend following the dosage of other users, especially people already familiar with delta 8. Start small and work your way up, be also sure to start with the lowest potency, which is usually 25mg per gummy.

With consistent consumption, you should start building a tolerance after two weeks, then you can up your dosage just a little.

Benefits of D8 Gummies

Delta 8 is still relatively new in the system, and researchers are still exploring its vast capabilities. Many enthusiasts believe we have only scratched the surface. Now the research on delta 8 that does exist is quite enticing.

Several studies and experiments suggest that delta 8 has a lot to offer. So now, let's take a look at what is already known about delta 8 and the health benefits it has been proven to have on consumers since its first appearance in the scene.

Psychoactive Effects

The most common benefit of delta 8 is its psychoactive effects on consumers. Delta 8 has been proven to bless users with incredible euphoric effects, usually lasting for a considerable time. This is even more true for delta 8 edibles or gummies, to be more specific. Their effects on consumers do last significantly longer than other forms of delta 8, which is one of the reasons why they are so popular today.

Regarding psychoactive effects, delta 8 isn't the only cannabinoid on the menu capable of achieving this. Delta 9 is also quite famous for this effect; however, it hasn't caught as much favor in the eyes of cannabinoid fans or enthusiasts.

This is mainly because delta 9 is prone to go a little overboard from time to time. Thus, if you are like the masses worldwide who aim to get high but not to the point it becomes something to worry about, delta 8 should be your go-to cannabinoid.

Better Sleep and Relaxation

Now you could call this an extension of delta 8 psychoactive effects. After all, staying depressed and stressed when you are high is pretty challenging, so why wouldn't you have a better sleep. Still, the existing research around the cannabinoid suggests its sedative and sleep-inducing properties and its famous psychoactive effects.

Moreover, many enthusiasts claim to feel much more relaxed and calmer after consuming a gummy or two. Thus, delta, delta 8 can be helpful to people battling insomnia or severe depression and anxiety.

Neuroprotection and Better Cognitive Functioning

One of the biggest motivations for studying delta 8 is that so much money and effort has been invested in the cannabinoid because it shows great potential in the brain. Cannabis researchers still aren't sure what delta 8 can do for the brain; however, the mystery seems to be the fun part and point.

After just a few years of exploring and enjoying the cannabinoid, we have already seen some impressive results. It is believed that best d8 gummies improves brain health and cognitive performance by inhibiting the production of adenylyl cyclase and regulating potassium and calcium channels in the central nervous system.

It may also help in the fight against neurological diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's by raising a person's choline and acetylcholine levels.

Pain Relief

When it comes to cannabinoids and pain relief, CBD is the more popular option. However, delta 8 is not too shabby in this department either. Researchers do strongly believe it is quite capable of relieving users of chronic pain under the correct dosage, of course.

For its chronic pain and inflammation relief properties, it is commonly used by people with arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and certain other diseases. However, according to the research, the cannabinoid controls the hormones and neurons involved in transmitting pain resulting in temporal relief.

So, it isn't a long-term solution for those with severe pain and definitely can't replace popular medications for people in such cases. Still, all the other benefits of delta 8, along with pain relief, do seem like a pretty good deal.

FAQs On Delta 8 Gummies

Q1. Where did delta 8 come from all of a sudden?

With its ever-growing popularity and the intense craze and hype around it, it is difficult to believe that delta 8 has been around all this time. Well, believe it or not, it has. Delta 8 is only one of the many cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant.

It can be derived from the plant directly; however, the quantities found in a single plant are so small that such methods would be pointless. Thus, it is derived from delta 9. The exact reason for its popularity is still debatable, and no one is quite sure; however, any serious fan has a fair idea.

First of all, though delta 8 is a lot milder or weaker than delta 9, it is thought to be the better among the two and exactly what everyone has been praying for; a psychoactive you don't have to think twice about.

Its direct perks over delta 9 are certainly a huge reason for its popularity. It is also believed that the 2018 farm bill and the loophole it provided gave birth to the craze since not many knew about delta 8.

Q2. What are delta 8 gummies?

Delta 8 comes in several shapes and forms, and gummies are only an example. They fall under the class of delta 8 edibles,' and yes, there are many more out there.

Of course, delta 8 are the most popular gummies or common delta 8 edible and possibly the most popular form of delta 8 in general. This is mainly because delta 8 comes with several perks the other forms just aren't able to deliver.

Gummies are pleasant to consume, which can't be said for many other deltas 8. Not to mention, these are a lot easier to consume. They do not require any particular skill or method to use, unlike delta 8 vapes or flowers.

All you need to do is pop one or two out of the container, drop it in your mouth, and you are good to go. Make no mistake, there are some downsides to using gummies. The most notable downside is that they take forever to kick in. On a good day, it may take an hour or more to feel the effects of a gummy.

Q3. Can you have too many of delta 8?

Several delta 8 edibles in the market taste like any gummy, only with something extra, making it a little tempting to consume more than you should.

Of course, you wouldn't have such a problem with a delta 8 flower or any other form of delta 8 that is pretty unpleasant to consume. However, that is the price for using a gummy, and you should exercise restraint no matter what.

Fortunately, delta 8 doesn't seem to be able to cause overdoses since there hasn't been any reported case since it was open to the public. Still, research does show that delta 8 is capable of giving over-enthusiastic users some terrible and unpleasant experiences.

Common illnesses caused by excessive consumption of delta 8 include severe headaches, nausea, anxiety, confusion, paranoia, and more. So, if you genuinely love delta 8 edibles, you need to watch your consumption. Otherwise, you could end up ruining it for yourself.

Q4. Where can I find delta 8?

If you are interested in delta 8, you are lucky because the cannabinoid is available anywhere. Delta 8 can be purchased from whatever place suits you the most. You could decide to purchase from your local tobacco shop or pharmacy if you plan on getting your hands on a gummy as quickly as possible.

You could also hit the internet and purchase a delta 8 gummy either from an online marketplace or the official website of your chosen d8 gummies. Now buying from an online marketplace can be convenient; however, we almost always recommend getting it straight from the manufacturer.

This way, you can enjoy any reward or offers that come with the gummy. If you ever have a problem with the product, you are more likely to get better help and service with the official website. Sometimes, a manufacturer may not even allow you to buy from anywhere else. This is mainly due to the high rise of fake delta 8 products.

Q5. Can I fly with delta 8?

Now let's talk about delta 8 availability. It is widely available and legal almost everywhere, the keyword being almost. But, as much as delta 8 enthusiasts or advocates hate, delta 8 is still struggling and fighting in the battle of acceptance.

In a few states, the cannabinoid is illegal to fly. Such states include Alaska, Delaware, Idaho, Montana, New York, and several others.

In most cases, you wouldn't be severely punished if found traveling to any of these states along with a delta 8 product.

However, in the worst case scenario, you may have your product confiscated, given a stern lecture, or both. Still, while this may be considered getting off easy as opposed to being arrested and treated like a criminal, it is definitely something you want to avoid at all costs.

Thus, we strongly recommend researching destinations if you plan to travel with a delta 8 gummy or product. It is also essential to look into your airline as some may directly oppose traveling with delta 8 products.

Q6. Can delta 8 make you fail a drug test?

There are a few myths about delta 8, which may cost you significantly, and delta 8 being able to slip past drug tests is one of them. Hardcore fans swear the cannabinoid won't fail you in a drug test. However, this is far from the case. Delta 8 can, in fact, be detected in a drug test.

Many drug tests aren't sophisticated enough to differentiate between delta 8 and delta 9. So, you might as well consume delta 9 if you plan on passing a test with delta 8. Thus, we recommend halting your use of gummies or whatever type of delta 8 you prefer.

Now for occasional users, your body may be able to flush the cannabinoid out of your system entirely after 9 days or two weeks of abstinence. However, frequent users may need as long as 30 days or more, depending on the type of test, in order to pass it.

Now seeing as delta 8 isn't precisely illegal or frowned upon by many, it isn't uncommon to explain yourself and be given a free pass. However, you can't always count on that possibility.

Q7. Does delta 8 have any side effects?

Top-quality d8 gummies are generally safe products, but even they can have side effects on consumers. Fortunately, these side effects are only temporary and shouldn't bother you long. Also, with continuous use and some tolerance building, the intensity of these side effects should significantly decrease.

Common side effects of delta 8 include dizziness, loss of consciousness, confusion, and more. However, as we said earlier, a lot still isn't known about delta 8, so it is possible to experience some side effects aside from the ones currently known. In such a case, it's best to speak to your doctor and have them check it out.

Conclusion: Which One Is The Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market?

So there you have it, that is all we have on the delta 8 edibles in the industry today. The most basic knowledge anyone looking to try out these magnificent treats should know about before reaching out for their wallets. Before we end this, we would like to give you a friendly reminder. Do exercise caution and restraint when using the product.

Since these gummies pose no severe threats and there are few regulations, it is easy to go all out and consume to your heart's content. However, that may lead to severe discomfort and bad experiences. We hope we have been helpful in your quest to find the best d8 gummies on the market and get the most out of the cannabinoid.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.