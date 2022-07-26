Finding love can indeed be a trying task in the current, whirlwind times that we live in. Be it casual hookups, testing the waters of the dating scene, or taking the plunge into serious relationships, this compilation of the best dating sites will help you immensely!

We understand the importance of inclusivity in dating. Therefore, we have analyzed a wide variety of dating sites that cater to all sorts of preferences.

Best Online Dating Sites To Find Singles In 2022:

Ashley Madison – Premium Free Dating Site To Find Your Perfect Match

AdultFriendFinder – Top Dating Site With Psychic Experts To Help You Find Love

Seeking – Popular Dating Sites For Singles Over 40

eHarmony – Overall Best Dating Sites For Serious Relationships

EliteSingles – Recommended Dating App For Busy Professionals

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Ashley Madison - Premium Free Dating Site To Find Your Perfect Match

While the regulations surrounding infidelity and affairs are hazy now, there are different dating options available to suit this situation as well. Ashley Madison is one such website that specifically caters to a discrete form of dating.

This website was launched in 2001 and has helped several individuals stuck in unhappy marriages and relationships explore fun alternatives and spice up their lives.

Apart from people looking for liaisons, some of the other common relationships you can find here include open relationships and polyamorous relationships. Since this type of dating is not generally considered honorable, many special features are made available to protect your privacy and well-being.

Highlights

User base is all-inclusive and follows a forward outlook

More than 15,000 members get added on a daily basis

Security features are top-notch – protects your privacy thoroughly

Virtual fantasy dates option available

Free guest option available for men

Payment options are anonymous to conceal your identity

Ad-free website and application

24/7 customer service team

Pros

Easy-to-use interface

Chatting option is credit-free for women

Photos can be blurred to protect privacy

Feedback feature helps to steer clear of fake profiles and bots

Panic button comes in handy during emergencies

Cons

Men have to use credits for chatting

Auto-matching system is unavailable

#2. AdultFriendFinder – Top Dating Site With Psychic Experts To Help You Find Love