Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest Now In India

The “crypto” in cryptocurrencies refers to complicated cryptography that allows for creating and processing digital currencies and their transactions across decentralized systems. Alongside this important “crypto” feature is a common commitment to decentralization; cryptocurrencies are typically developed as code by teams who build in mechanisms for issuance (often, although not always, through a process called mining) and other controls.

Cryptocurrencies are almost always designed to be free from government manipulation and control—although, as they have grown more popular, this foundational aspect of the industry has come under fire. The cryptocurrencies modeled after Bitcoin are collectively called altcoins, and in some cases, shitcoins, and have often tried to present themselves as modified or improved versions of Bitcoin. Though some of these currencies may have some impressive features that Bitcoin does not, matching the level of security that Bitcoin’s networks achieve largely has yet to be seen by an altcoin.

These are the best cryptocurrencies to invest in now in India:

1. VITA INU TOKEN ($VINU): A governance token of the VINU ecosystem, Vita Inu Coin (VINA) is a fast and feeless meme coin. The currency’s purpose is to help people make friends and learn about cryptocurrencies. This makes it ideal for people investing in cryptocurrencies for the first time.

Another reason Vita Inu ($VINU) is pulling investors is due to its developing Vinuverse metaverse, which will be a VR world with NFTs, staking, rewards and merchandise. Even though the crypto market is currently suffering, the perks Vita Inu ($VINU) offers such as no fees, speedy transactions, and an educational community, are perhaps why Vita Inu ($VINU) is doing better than other cryptocurrencies. We can say it's the best meme token in the market right now. With a strong following on social media, including the backing of social media influencers Gino Assereto (@GinoAssereto) and Abraham Abraham (@abrfps), this emerging cryptocurrency has the groundwork to survive the crypto winter successfully. You can buy VINU tokens at Bybit, the world’s best cryptocurrency exchange. It is also available in other cryptocurrency exchanges.

2. Trace Metaverse ($TRC) Token: Trace.Top is the best play-to-earn crypto game in the world right now which is coming soon in the market. Trace Metaverse is in the eyes of every big media news after announcing fundraising of 3.5 million USD through token sales and NFT sales for the First ever mobile device-based metaverse they are building. Imagine you can experience a metaverse even on your android and iOS. Trace has also announced its partnership with a famous crypto exchange Bitmart and the most promising blockchain Polygon (Polygon Studios) to create a bigger gaming metaverse world.

Trace makes a game understandable to the world, an analogue of PokemonGo, StepN, Foursquare. The mechanics of the game are not new, but their mix will coolly affect the variety of opportunities for pumping an avatar, cars, and increasing possible earnings - which will cause excitement and involvement. In general, it will be possible to play for free, but for a full-fledged gaming experience, you will need to buy an NFT car and an avatar in Trace. At the time of the Public Sale, the price of the car is expected to be about $100 - compared to Move&Earn projects, this is a significantly lower price for an asset, NFT, which will make it possible to earn.

Trace will soon make its limited NFT sales, you may love to buy some rare NFTs so that you can be eligible to buy the token at their token pre-sale. You can join the Discord community, Twitter Page, or Telegram community of Trace Geometaverse to stay updated.

3. Heart Of Shades ($HOS): Every woman out there is probably bullish on Heart of Shades at this moment in the rally of the cosmetics industry joining Web3. India's first-ever luxury cosmetic brand "Heart Of Shades™ " is bringing Web3 and luxury together with prominent use of Web3, Crypto, and NFTs."The character of Heart Of Shades™ is all about knowing yourself. Someone whose presence changes the dynamics of any environment. No matter what ethnicity, no matter what color, what features they have, with Heart Of Shades aka HOS one transcends into a dame to kill for" said Niharika Dolui, The CEO and Co-Founder of the start-up who is among the evolving CEOs in India by Global Business Line. Launching in 2023, HOS (Heart Of Shades) is the only web3 luxury cosmetics start-up to fight with products like Charlotte Tilbury, Bobby Brown, and others. The vision of Heart Of Shades is really different from the affordable Indian beauty brands like Mamaearth, Sugar, etc. It is definitely on the list of top new crypto launching in India.

4. AVALANCHE ($AVAX): AVAX is used to pay transaction processing fees, secure the Avalanche network, and act as a basic unit of account among blockchains in the Avalanche network. Avalanche (AVAX) is in the top ten by market cap with a bullish performance of 3,100%, ahead of top crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, and DOT, according to CoinMarketCap data.

5. TamaDoge (TAMA): TamaDoge is a play-to-earn (P2E) decentralized project offering staggering returns to investors. Tamadoge (TAMA) is the native cryptocurrency of the Tamaverse – a virtual environment where players can compete for in-game rewards.

6. Lucky Block: One of the most popular play-to-earn crypto games, Lucky Block combines classic lottery with the NFT world gaming system.

7. Axie Infinity: The Axie Infinity is referred to as one of the best NFT games. It dabbles the concept of Pokémon where players breed and trade NFT digital pets called “Axies” in the world of Lunacia.

8. Polygon ($MATIC): Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development.

Polygon effectively transforms Ethereum into a full-fledged multi-chain system (aka Internet of Blockchains). The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, in securing the system and enabling governance. Now users can buy Polygon without any trading fee at the fastest-growing crypto exchange of India, Bybit which is also the third most-visited exchange in the world. Recently they announced partnerships with Disney, Instagram, Facebook, and many more. If you are a fan of Layer 2, Matic can be your steady bet.

9. Ethereum ($ETH): A decentralized software platform called Ethereum ($ETH) makes it possible to create and manage smart contracts and decentralized apps (dApps) without the need for a third party’s oversight, control, or interference. You can buy Ethereum at the best exchange in India, Bybit. Ethereum aims to build a decentralized ecosystem of financial services that anybody can use freely, regardless of their country of origin, race, or religion.

10. BITDAO ($BIT): BitDAO is poised to be a major player and influencer in the decentralized tokenized economy. The flexibility and transparency of DAO governance allow BIT token holders to “build their own adventure”. BITDAO ($BIT) is supported by Bybit as well. BitDAO allows for multiple independent teams to coordinate proposals, negotiate partnerships, and develop products for BitDAO governance approval. There can be hundreds of developers and partnership coordinators contributing to the BitDAO mission. BIT token holders can pick and choose the best ideas. If you like DAO, $BIT can be your ideal bet.

11. Dogecoin ($DOGE): Dogecoin ($DOGE), seen by some as the original “meme coin,” caused a stir in 2021 as its price skyrocketed.

12. Xinfin ($XDC) Token: XDC is the native utility token of the XDC blockchain that facilitates global and domestic trade by providing liquidity to the financial industry.

13. Algorand ($ALGO): Algorand can be considered a good investment. Additionally, investing in Algorand could result in enormous gains you never envisioned.

14. Chilliz ($CHZ) Token: ChiliZ token ($CHZ) is the official, exclusive utility token that operates on the Socios.com fan voting portal.

15. Social Good Token ($SG): Social Good (SG) token is the token by Social Good Foundation founded by Mr. Soichiro Takaoka. It became really popular in India as Abhyudoy Das, one of the best crypto influencers in India worked as their Indian advisor. The more they shop through the SocialGood App, the more assets users earn. There are over 2 million users from more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The app has partnered with over 1,800+ major shopping websites, and users can earn SocialGood ($SG) cryptocurrency in proportion to how much they spend at these stores. Social Good Foundation Inc. has registered 68 patents in Japan, including their patented Crypto Back system.

Who are the best Crypto Influencers in India at this moment?

There are around 15 to 20 million active cryptocurrency investors in India, it is only obvious to us that to have some of the best minds in the crypto platform. Here is the list of best crypto influencers in India as shared by various media platforms and experts: 1. Abhyudoy Das 2. Nischal Shetty 3. Sumit Gupta 4. Ashish Singhal 5. Sandeep Nailwal 6. Ajeet Khurana 7. Naval Ravikant 8. Balaji Srinivasan. You may rely on them to get the best crypto advice about the Indian crypto industry and they have an impact worldwide as well.

Where to trade buy and trade Cryptocurrency?'

There are hundreds of cryptocurrency exchanges available out there. You may consider buying crypto tokens ($VINU, $ETH, $MATIC, $AVAX, etc.) at the world’s safest exchange, Bybit.com, or their app. VINU is definitely one of the most priority tokens available right now. You can also earn up to $4000 as a new user or by referring your friends. It's currently the best exchange in India and also the 3rd biggest crypto exchange by daily derivatives volume. If you would like to trade at some other exchange, always check their safety precautions, etc.

Please remember new popular and most wanted tokens like Trace ($TRC), and Heart Of Shades ($HOS) are not available in exchanges as you will be able to buy them at a discounted price, so for buying such tokens, you may follow their communities in order to stay updated.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency has risks like any investment platform. Please do your own research before making the final investment decision.