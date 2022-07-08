Best Crypto Tokenomics To Defy The Bear Market: Gnox (GNOX), Horizen (Zen), And Fantom (FTM)

The whole market has been struggling recently. So if your portfolio is down, you're not alone. It can be difficult to pick a winner right now, but it isn't impossible. There are still great coins out there that could make a huge difference to your portfolio and help it defy the current bear market. You just have to pick the right coins.

And while the wider crypto space is still struggling somewhat---so is the rest of the economy. This isn't a crypto problem, it's a global economic problem. And crypto is still the future, so now could be the time to pick up coins at discount prices many believe they won't hang around at for long.

But while much of the economy still struggles, not every coin is doing badly. There are still great projects out there. So let's have a look at 3 cryptos that could help you beat the current bear market:

Gnox (GNOX)

GNOX is one of the few coins in the crypto world to have made huge gains in recent weeks, and has an incredibly bullish outlook. It's up over 63% in just a month or so, so it's definitely one to look at if you want to defy the current bear market.

And Gnox doesn't just have short-term price potential, it's also a hugely important project that could mean big things for the DeFi investment space. Its unique, simplified platform makes it easy for regular investors to enjoy real passive income returns. And this range of features could be key in helping take digital finance into the mainstream.

Horizen (Zen)

As a highly-innovative blockchain ecosystem, Horizen is already making a big impact in the blockchain privacy space. It has created a decentralized platform that allows developers to create private or custom applications.

And Horizen's token, Zen, has had a great week or so. While it might be down from all-time highs (as many tokens are right now), it's way up in the short-term, from lows of around $12 this week to a current peak of around $15. That's very bullish when you consider the overall climate.

Fantom (FTM)

As another highly-scalable ecosystem for the development of a range of different blockchain solutions, FTM also offers passive income staking rewards and more. Prices remain somewhat down from all-time highs, but many analysts predict big things for FTM. Now could actually be the time to buy the dip, as it's arguably selling at a massive discount.

Gnox, Horizen and Fantom are all great options if you're trying to escape the current bear market. But we like Gnox the most.

