Dogwifhat (WIF) Faces Bearish Pressure Amid Market Downturn

In the wake of a broader crypto market decline, at the time of writing Dogwifhat (WIF) tumbled 12.42% to $3.85, underperforming against Bitcoin (BTC) by 8.31%. Despite this setback, WIF has surged 200.07% in the last month and a staggering 2167.87% over the year, hitting an all-time high of $4.80 on March 31, 2024. Today's volatility sees WIF oscillate between a high of $4.48 and a low of $3.82, with its future dependent on maintaining support at the intraday low or breaking through resistance at the day's peak. Traders brace for continued uncertainty in WIF's trajectory.