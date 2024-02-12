Interested in testing your luck on the best Bitcoin dice websites? If that is the case we got you covered. Alongside providing the list of ultimate Bitcoin dice sites, we are also going to touch base on BTC dice gambling to provide you with everything you should know before playing your first dice game. With all of that being said, let’s jump right into this guide.
7 Best Bitcoin Dice Sites 2024
CSGORoll
Welcome bonus: use bonus code “GAMBLE-CSGO” to open 3 cases for free and claim a 5% deposit bonus
Year operation started: 2016
License: N/A
Languages: English
CSGORoll has been around since 2016, and it did not take them long to become one of the best Bitcoin dice websites on the market. Alongside a dedicated dice game, you are also going to find additional titles as well including Roll, Cluck ‘N’ Boom, Match Betting, Crash, Plinko, and even Case Battles.
When it comes to deposit methods there are quite a few of those. Alongside Bitcoin dice gambling, other popular cryptocurrencies are also accepted here. On top of that, you can also use fiat currency to deposit on the website through credit cards, e-wallets, or even gift cards. Bear in mind that you can only withdraw CS2 skins from the platform. It is also worth noting that CSGORoll is currently operating without a license, but they are using a proven provably fair system that ensures trustworthiness when playing dice games.
Pros:
Excellent dice game
Wide range of deposit methods are available
Numerous casino games to choose from
Cons:
Lack of gambling license
You can only withdraw CS2 skins from the platform
Stake
Welcome bonus: use the code “Hella200” to claim a 200% deposit bonus that goes up to $3,000
Year operation started: 2017
License: Curacao
Languages: English, Suomi, Vietnamese, Turkish, Polish, Indonesian, Korean, Hind, German, French, Russian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish
There is no denying that Stake is one of the best Bitcoin dice casinos on the market. With a one-of-a-kind dice game, players can also find various other casino titles ranging from popular Originals like Crash, Plinko, and Mines, to slot games brought to you by popular vendors. On top of that, game shows and table games are also available, just like the dedicated sportsbook where you can bet on both sports and esports.
Bitcoin casino dice is just one way of having fun in this crypto casino. To deposit and withdraw funds, you can also use numerous other cryptocurrencies like Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and much more. You should also be aware that Stake put in place a unique and rewarding VIP Club that you can progress through just by playing dice games with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.
Pros:
One of the best BTC dice websites
Numerous payment methods
Rewarding VIP Club
Cons:
Restricted in certain countries
Lack of additional deposit bonuses
CSGO500
Welcome bonus: apply the code “TOP100LIST” and enjoy a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 + 50 free spins
Year operation started: 2016
License: Curacao
Languages: English, Lebanese, Danish, German, Spanish, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Suomi, Swedish, Turkish
With an intuitive design, CSGO500 has become one of the best BTC dice sites on the market. With an excellent dice game overlay and numerous auto-bet opportunities, we are positive that you will have plenty of fun playing the BTC dice game on this platform.
Alongside dice, you can also find various other popular games like Crash, Plinko, Mines, Hi-Lo, and more. On top of that, there is a dedicated category for casino titles including slot, table games, or even game shows. Last but not least, the sportsbook is also available here and it comes with competitive odds.
There are also quite a few additional payment options available on the platform. Alongside Bitcoin, you will also find additional crypto options like Ethereum Litecoin, Binance Coin, Tether, USD Coin, and Tron. Also, real money deposits are available through credit cards, or gift cards. It is also possible to use skins to top up your account.
Pros:
Unique dice features
Excellent UI and website design
Enticing welcome offer
Cons:
Restricted in the US
Customer support is very slow
Roobet
Welcome bonus: by using the code “HELLAGO”, you can instantly unlock RooWards Access and get more than $2,000 in 7 days
Year operation started: 2019
License: Curacao
Languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Serbian, Turkish, Czech, Russian, Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Suomi, Filipino, Korean, Indonesian, Indian
It did not take Roobet long to become one of the best dice websites with Bitcoin. With numerous adjustable options, a probability calculator, and a very low minimum bet of $0,02, you do not want to miss out on Roobet’s Bitcoin dice game.
Dice is not the only thing that is available here. You can also play additional Originals titles including Crash, Mines, Coinflip, and various other games. Moreover, a live casino is waiting for you here, just like a wide range of slots presented by the most popular vendors on the market. Bear in mind that the sportsbook is also available here.
Bitcoin deposits are just the tip of the iceberg. On this platform, you can also use Tether, USD Coin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Dogecoin, or even real money deposits and withdrawals through credit cards. It is also possible to buy crypto through fiat currency directly on the website.
Pros:
Simple to use overlay
Numerous Dice game options
Generous welcome offer
Cons:
Poor customer service
Website is restricted in certain countries
Trustdice.win
Welcome bonus: claim a deposit bonus of up to 3 BTC / $90,000 + 25 free spins when using the code “U_HELLAGOOD”
Year operation started: 2018
License: Curacao
Languages: English, Chinese, Russian, Korean, Japanese, German, Turkish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, Swedish, Polish, Czech, Vietnamese, Lebanese, Indonesian, Norge, Suomi, Hungarian, Romanian, Croatian, Serbian
Even though Trustdice.win started as an exclusive platform where you could play dice games, it did not take them long to expand to other titles as well. However, when it comes to BTC dice gambling, this is by far the best overlay you will run into. On top of that, a dedicated tutorial is waiting for you here.
As we have already mentioned, there are numerous other games other than dice available here including sports and esports betting, Crash game, numerous casino titles including slots, table games through live casino, and much more.
Alongside crypto payments that include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, USD Coin, and more, you can also add funds by using Apple Pay, PayPal, and credit cards like VISA and MasterCard.
Pros:
Massive welcome bonus offer
Excellent dice game
Wide range of payment methods
Cons:
Poor customer service
Website lacks players
Criteria When Choosing Sites to Play Dice with Bitcoin
Before finding a platform that suits you the best to place dice with Bitcoin, there are certain factors that you need to take into account. All of these are equally important and they will provide general guidelines that should help you figure out whether the platform is good or not. Find more information below.
BTC Dice game quality: By taking a closer look at the dice game at hand, you should pay attention to what options are available. Usually, you will get automated mode alongside the manual one, and that should do the trick for the majority of dice gamblers.
Valid license: It goes without saying that you should never sign up with a platform that does not have a valid license. However, there are cases where platforms are operating without one, but they have put in place a fairness system that can be inspected.
Ensuring privacy and protection protocols: In this day and age, we are seeing more and more scam attempts. For that reason, websites must put in place state-of-the-art security systems to help keep your personal and banking information safe and secure.
Lucrative bonus offer and VIP rewards: Whenever you can get your hands on free additional money, we suggest you take it, especially if you are going to play a dice game as extended bankroll could help put you in profit.
Smooth and instant payments: Alongside Bitcoin, there are also numerous other payment methods that you should be able to use to make deposits and withdrawals. Logically, you want funds to be credited to your account as soon as possible.
Other gambling opportunities: The reality is, eventually, you will get bored of playing BTC dice and if there are no alternatives, you are in trouble. For that reason, BTC dice sites should provide numerous other casino games to choose from.
Professional customer support: Currently, there is only one customer support method worth talking about, that being live chat. What you are looking for is a fast and quick way to get help and you should never settle for anything less.
Website overlay and overall experience: A nice, slick, and intuitive design goes a long way when choosing where to play Bitcoin casino dice, right? This is why you should never settle for anything less than that.
Mobile optimization is important: Right now, more and more players are playing Bitcoin casino dice online through their mobile devices. For that reason, either a dedicated mobile app is required or a perfectly optimized and balanced mobile version of the website.
Step Needed to Start BTC Dice Gambling
If you are just starting and you never had a chance to play dice games, worry not as we got you covered. Below, you are going to find the necessary steps that are going to help guide you in the right direction, so do not miss out.
Choose the best BTC dice website for yourself: Our list above should provide you with plenty of sites that offer Bitcoin dice games. Choose the ones that suit you the best.
Sign up for an account: Creating an account on the platform is the next step you need to take. Usually, you will have to provide basic information such as a valid email address, username, and date of birth.
Use bonus offer: We would also strongly suggest you take advantage of the bonus offer we mentioned. Keep in mind that the est BTC dice websites will go above and beyond to entice new users to join the website by offering additional funds when making the first deposit.
Start Dice game: After signing up for an account and making a deposit, it is time to find a BTC dice game. If you can’t find it right away, head over to the Originals tab as it is usually located in that category.
Adjust the wager based on your risk tolerance: There are plenty of customization and risk factors associated with Bitcoin dice. For that reason, you need to adjust it the way you see fit as some players have higher risk tolerance while others like to play it safe.
Start playing: Given the fact that Bitcoin dice gambling is not often played live, you can go through wagers fast. Choose your wager wisely and have fun playing the Bitcoin dice game.
What are Bitcoin Dice Games?
Bitcoin dice games are a type of online gambling that involves players using the most popular cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin. The sole concept of dice games is simple. Players are trying to predict a virtual roll of a dice. The main goal is to predict whether the result will be over or under a pre-determined number. Given the fact that the over and under prediction is highly customizable, you can place all sorts of safe or riskier bets.
Bitcoin Dice Games Options
If you thought that Bitcoin dice only come with one game mode, then you are very wrong. Alongside the traditional mode, numerous others have their own set of rules you need to pay attention to. Below, we are going to break down the most popular types of BTC dice games.
Bitcoin Craps
When it comes to playing Bitcoin craps, you should be aware that this is one of the most popular dice games on the market and is played by millions across the globe. Usually, craps are played in the live casino against real dealers.
From our point of view, almost every online crypto casino will provide craps as an alternative to the traditional BTC dice game. When playing this dice mode, you are getting a feeling that you are in a real casino as you will probably exchange Bitcoin for casino chips to make it feel as real as possible.
Bitcoin Sic Bo
Experienced dice gamblers most definitely prefer the Sic Bo game over the traditional dice option such as Craps. Bitcoin Sic Bo is played with an additional dice, which makes it three in total. Extra dice allow for numerous more combinations which means that bets can be played on even higher or safer options.
Bear in mind that we would not recommend this Bitcoin dice game to newcomers as it is much more advanced once compared to the usual Dice game that can be found in the Originals. To begin with, you should stick with the simple game so you do not burn through the entire bankroll.
Bitcoin Hazard
Playing the Bitcoin Hazard dice game could be a challenge to some players. However, there is no need to worry as we will explain everything of importance. Firstly, the game starts when a player starts throwing the dice to establish the main goal, which is a number ranging from 5 to 9. This is referred to as establishing the main. Other players can then place bets on whether the caster is going to lose or win. After the bets have been placed, the player is going to throw the dice again. If he nicks or he throws in, he wins. In other instances, he is on the losing side of things.
Live Dealer Dice Games
In our honest opinion, there is no better experience than to play live dice with BTC. Bitcoin live dealer dice provide you with a unique feeling of playing in front of a stacked crowd, and the feeling is even better if you have a professional dealer to serve you. Keep in mind that game vendors like Pragmatic Play and Evolution are working hard to provide numerous dice live game variants that you should try.
Main Reasons Why You Should Give Bitcoin Dice Games Online a Chance
If you never played Bitcoin dice games online, and you are still unsure of whether to start this venture or not, do not miss out on this piece of our tutorial. Below, you can find the main advantages of participating in such games.
Bitcoin dice games are very popular: There is no denying that Bitcoin dice games are among the most popular ones when it comes to online gambling. To make things even better, numerous variants of this game will make things even more entertaining.
Chance to make serious money: If you get red hot, nothing is stopping you from making serious money. We would also recommend that you put in place a certain strategy that will help you win big.
Play dice games and participate in additional promotions: Bitcoin dice sites are going to provide you with additional exclusive promotions and bonuses you can participate in and claim just by participating in Bitcoin dice gambling.
Get into it instantly: When it comes to playing Bitcoin casino dice games, you need to know that you can make a deposit and start playing the game in a fast and secure manner.
Playing on the go: Last but not least, Bitcoin casino dice is a simple and easy game to set up. This means that you can start playing it on the go without having to prepare much for it.
Comparing Traditional Dice Game VS Bitcoin Dice
As is the case with every gambling option out there, including dice gambling, there are going to be some advantages and disadvantages regarding the online and offline experience of the games in question. Below, you can find a dedicated table that will break down the main advantages of the Bitcoin dice game and the traditional dice game you can play in real casinos.
Bitcoin Dice Game
Traditional Dice Game in Real Casino
Provides you with an opportunity to play the game from the comfort of your home.
You need to take a trip and find a real casino that offers the dice game.
Start playing anonymously and without limits when using Bitcoin as a payment method.
When playing in a real casino you have to exchange real money currency for casino chips. It is also important to note that casinos will often require personal information from you which will not help you stay anonymous while gambling.
When participating in online Bitcoin dice games you can accumulate points that will help you progress in the VIP Club and provide you with additional bonuses and promotions.
In real casinos you are not getting extra bang for your buck. For example barely any casino out there is going to provide you with additional money just by playing in their casino.
When gambling online things could go sideways really fast as all you can see are the numbers on a screen.
Once you start playing with real money you get the real feel of things and you are more likely to know when to stop if things start to go out of hand.
Professional Tips and Advice When Playing Online BTC Dice
Before you start playing the online BTC dice game, we urge you to go over our tips, tricks, and advice. This should help steer you in the right direction and eventually, you will come out on top and profit from playing this casino game.
Learn how the game works: You should never play a Bitcoin dice game without learning all there is about the rules. Bear in mind that there are several different variants of this game, and the rules are different for each one.
Start slowly: To kick off your gambling campaign, we suggest you never go all in. Rather take things slowly to get a hold of things and then gradually start to increase your wager as you gain more and more confidence.
Take advantage of bonuses: Welcome offers are a great way to help extend your playtime on Bitcoin dice games. For example, on Stake.com, you can use the code “Hella200” and claim a 200% deposit bonus that goes up to $3,000.
Manage your bankroll properly: We already touched base on taking things slowly. Another important advice we have for you is to set up a bankroll and stick to it every month. In the end, do not spend more than you can afford to lose.
Put in place a strategy that suits you: Even though Bitcoin dice is all about luck, there are still several strategies that could come in handy in the long run. For example, using a Martingale strategy to try and hit certain percentages could do the trick for you.
Summary
In this piece, we tried our best to provide you with everything you need to know regarding the best Bitcoin dice sites on the market. Moreover, you will also get an exclusive opportunity to use some of the lucrative bonuses and promotions to further enhance your gambling experience. All in all, do no wait, use our tips and tricks and start playing Bitcoin dice games right away as they are highly profitable and fun!
Bitcoin Dice FAQs
How to know if it is legal to play dice games with Bitcoin?
Finding out if playing dice games with Bitcoin is legal revolves around several factors. First and foremost, you need to find out whether the gambling site is accepting players from your country of residence. Moreover, it is vital to find out if you are breaking national laws by signing up for online gambling.
Can I play dice games with crypto safely?
Yes, you can play dice games with cryptocurrencies safely. However, you should keep in mind that we would only recommend you sign up with the best Bitcoin dice websites that provide enhanced safety and security protocols to safeguard your personal and crypto information.
What are the estimated crypto deposit and withdrawal times?
Overall, estimated deposit and withdrawal times depend on the network congestion, the network you are using, and the cryptocurrency in hand. As a general rule of thumb, deposits, and withdrawals can take up to 2 to 3 minutes.
What is the best Bitcoin dice site?
According to our in-depth research, the best Bitcoin dice site currently on the market is CSGORoll.
What is Satoshi Dice?
Satoshi dice is a gambling game based on a blockchain. This game was highly popular back in 2012 and it is named after the Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.
Can I claim bonuses when participating in dice games with Bitcoin or crypto?
Yes, you can claim various bonuses and participate in numerous promotions, tournaments, and raffles just by playing dice games with Bitcoin or any other crypto.
Is it possible to use altcoins instead of Bitcoin when gambling on dice?
Yes, the majority of Bitcoin casino dice websites will provide a wide range of additional altcoins that can be used to gamble on dice. Some of those cryptos are Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, USD Coin, Binance Coin, Ripple, and various others.
Which Bitcoin wallet is the best when playing on online dice casinos and gambling sites?
If you are not into using cold wallets to transfer funds from and to gambling platforms, then we would highly recommend you use the Trust Wallet. This is the most common wallet on the market that provides a handful of security measures that ensure the safety of your assets and information.
