Even though Trustdice.win started as an exclusive platform where you could play dice games, it did not take them long to expand to other titles as well. However, when it comes to BTC dice gambling, this is by far the best overlay you will run into. On top of that, a dedicated tutorial is waiting for you here.

As we have already mentioned, there are numerous other games other than dice available here including sports and esports betting, Crash game, numerous casino titles including slots, table games through live casino, and much more.

Alongside crypto payments that include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, USD Coin, and more, you can also add funds by using Apple Pay, PayPal, and credit cards like VISA and MasterCard.

Pros:

Massive welcome bonus offer

Excellent dice game

Wide range of payment methods

Cons:

Poor customer service

Website lacks players

Criteria When Choosing Sites to Play Dice with Bitcoin

Before finding a platform that suits you the best to place dice with Bitcoin, there are certain factors that you need to take into account. All of these are equally important and they will provide general guidelines that should help you figure out whether the platform is good or not. Find more information below.

BTC Dice game quality: By taking a closer look at the dice game at hand, you should pay attention to what options are available. Usually, you will get automated mode alongside the manual one, and that should do the trick for the majority of dice gamblers.

Valid license: It goes without saying that you should never sign up with a platform that does not have a valid license. However, there are cases where platforms are operating without one, but they have put in place a fairness system that can be inspected.

Ensuring privacy and protection protocols: In this day and age, we are seeing more and more scam attempts. For that reason, websites must put in place state-of-the-art security systems to help keep your personal and banking information safe and secure.

Lucrative bonus offer and VIP rewards: Whenever you can get your hands on free additional money, we suggest you take it, especially if you are going to play a dice game as extended bankroll could help put you in profit.

Smooth and instant payments: Alongside Bitcoin, there are also numerous other payment methods that you should be able to use to make deposits and withdrawals. Logically, you want funds to be credited to your account as soon as possible.

Other gambling opportunities: The reality is, eventually, you will get bored of playing BTC dice and if there are no alternatives, you are in trouble. For that reason, BTC dice sites should provide numerous other casino games to choose from.

Professional customer support: Currently, there is only one customer support method worth talking about, that being live chat. What you are looking for is a fast and quick way to get help and you should never settle for anything less.

Website overlay and overall experience: A nice, slick, and intuitive design goes a long way when choosing where to play Bitcoin casino dice, right? This is why you should never settle for anything less than that.

Mobile optimization is important: Right now, more and more players are playing Bitcoin casino dice online through their mobile devices. For that reason, either a dedicated mobile app is required or a perfectly optimized and balanced mobile version of the website.

Step Needed to Start BTC Dice Gambling

If you are just starting and you never had a chance to play dice games, worry not as we got you covered. Below, you are going to find the necessary steps that are going to help guide you in the right direction, so do not miss out.

Choose the best BTC dice website for yourself: Our list above should provide you with plenty of sites that offer Bitcoin dice games. Choose the ones that suit you the best. Sign up for an account: Creating an account on the platform is the next step you need to take. Usually, you will have to provide basic information such as a valid email address, username, and date of birth. Use bonus offer: We would also strongly suggest you take advantage of the bonus offer we mentioned. Keep in mind that the est BTC dice websites will go above and beyond to entice new users to join the website by offering additional funds when making the first deposit. Start Dice game: After signing up for an account and making a deposit, it is time to find a BTC dice game. If you can’t find it right away, head over to the Originals tab as it is usually located in that category. Adjust the wager based on your risk tolerance: There are plenty of customization and risk factors associated with Bitcoin dice. For that reason, you need to adjust it the way you see fit as some players have higher risk tolerance while others like to play it safe. Start playing: Given the fact that Bitcoin dice gambling is not often played live, you can go through wagers fast. Choose your wager wisely and have fun playing the Bitcoin dice game.

What are Bitcoin Dice Games?

Bitcoin dice games are a type of online gambling that involves players using the most popular cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin. The sole concept of dice games is simple. Players are trying to predict a virtual roll of a dice. The main goal is to predict whether the result will be over or under a pre-determined number. Given the fact that the over and under prediction is highly customizable, you can place all sorts of safe or riskier bets.

Bitcoin Dice Games Options

If you thought that Bitcoin dice only come with one game mode, then you are very wrong. Alongside the traditional mode, numerous others have their own set of rules you need to pay attention to. Below, we are going to break down the most popular types of BTC dice games.

Bitcoin Craps

When it comes to playing Bitcoin craps, you should be aware that this is one of the most popular dice games on the market and is played by millions across the globe. Usually, craps are played in the live casino against real dealers.

From our point of view, almost every online crypto casino will provide craps as an alternative to the traditional BTC dice game. When playing this dice mode, you are getting a feeling that you are in a real casino as you will probably exchange Bitcoin for casino chips to make it feel as real as possible.

Bitcoin Sic Bo

Experienced dice gamblers most definitely prefer the Sic Bo game over the traditional dice option such as Craps. Bitcoin Sic Bo is played with an additional dice, which makes it three in total. Extra dice allow for numerous more combinations which means that bets can be played on even higher or safer options.

Bear in mind that we would not recommend this Bitcoin dice game to newcomers as it is much more advanced once compared to the usual Dice game that can be found in the Originals. To begin with, you should stick with the simple game so you do not burn through the entire bankroll.

Bitcoin Hazard

Playing the Bitcoin Hazard dice game could be a challenge to some players. However, there is no need to worry as we will explain everything of importance. Firstly, the game starts when a player starts throwing the dice to establish the main goal, which is a number ranging from 5 to 9. This is referred to as establishing the main. Other players can then place bets on whether the caster is going to lose or win. After the bets have been placed, the player is going to throw the dice again. If he nicks or he throws in, he wins. In other instances, he is on the losing side of things.

Live Dealer Dice Games

In our honest opinion, there is no better experience than to play live dice with BTC. Bitcoin live dealer dice provide you with a unique feeling of playing in front of a stacked crowd, and the feeling is even better if you have a professional dealer to serve you. Keep in mind that game vendors like Pragmatic Play and Evolution are working hard to provide numerous dice live game variants that you should try.

Main Reasons Why You Should Give Bitcoin Dice Games Online a Chance

If you never played Bitcoin dice games online, and you are still unsure of whether to start this venture or not, do not miss out on this piece of our tutorial. Below, you can find the main advantages of participating in such games.

Bitcoin dice games are very popular: There is no denying that Bitcoin dice games are among the most popular ones when it comes to online gambling. To make things even better, numerous variants of this game will make things even more entertaining.

Chance to make serious money: If you get red hot, nothing is stopping you from making serious money. We would also recommend that you put in place a certain strategy that will help you win big.

Play dice games and participate in additional promotions: Bitcoin dice sites are going to provide you with additional exclusive promotions and bonuses you can participate in and claim just by participating in Bitcoin dice gambling.

Get into it instantly: When it comes to playing Bitcoin casino dice games, you need to know that you can make a deposit and start playing the game in a fast and secure manner.

Playing on the go: Last but not least, Bitcoin casino dice is a simple and easy game to set up. This means that you can start playing it on the go without having to prepare much for it.

Comparing Traditional Dice Game VS Bitcoin Dice

As is the case with every gambling option out there, including dice gambling, there are going to be some advantages and disadvantages regarding the online and offline experience of the games in question. Below, you can find a dedicated table that will break down the main advantages of the Bitcoin dice game and the traditional dice game you can play in real casinos.