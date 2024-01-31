Best Colour Prediction Games In India 2024 (Verified Apps)

How To Play Games That Predict Colours In India:

The visual variety provided by applications and websites that forecast hues makes them enjoyable. Red, green, and purple are only a few examples of shades that may be visible.

The colour that will arise from combining these hues is up to you to predict. If you correctly estimate the colour, you'll be declared the winner.

There are many games that predict colors in India, but one popular game is called "Matka". Here are the steps on how to play:

1. First, a player needs to choose a set of three numbers ranging from 0 to 9. For example, a player might choose 2, 5, and 9.

2. These three numbers are then added together. In this example, 2 + 5 + 9 = 16.

3. The last digit of the resulting sum, in this case, 6, is taken as the "Matka number".

4. Next, players place bets on different colors based on the Matka number. Each color represents a different payout. For example:

If the Matka number is 1, the color is green and the payout is 1:8.

If the Matka number is 2, the color is red and the payout is 1:6.

If the Matka number is 3, the color is white and the payout is 1:2.

If the Matka number is 4, the color is black and the payout is 1:1.

5. Once all bets are placed, a random number is drawn. If the last digit of the number matches the Matka number, the color associated with the Matka number is the winner and the payouts are made accordingly.

It's important to note that while Matka is a popular game in India, it is considered illegal in many areas, and playing it may result in legal consequences.

List of Colour Prediction Game in India

Best Colour Prediction Games 2024

Now that you have understood what a colour prediction game is and how it works let us look at some of the best colour prediction games in 2024, starting from COOE.

COOE is an Indian colour prediction game which can earn you tons of money with a small investment, as small as ₹10 and earn back a lot more. The commissions can go as high as 65%.

Also, you do not have to worry about losing your money as this platform has a small limit for withdrawal, and you can get your cash right into your bank account between 9:30 and 23.59 (24X7, including holidays).

Lotus11

Lotus11 is a casino game which provides plenty of fun and opportunities to earn. You can play Lotus11 games on all of your devices, even on mobile phones, using the application offered by the platform.

A variety of games are available on the platform, including loot, adventures, colour prediction and more.

Daman Games

Daman Games is a popular gaming platform commonly known as a casino game. This platform is easy to use and can be used on multiple devices. You have to log in and start earning.

This platform is safe to use and has been around for over 9 years. You can earn from this platform and get the money into your PayTM account. Also you can find many deals on this platform.

VClub

VClub is a place to find the most romantic, adventurous, and exciting games. This platform offers a wide variety of games. You can start playing by registering yourself and start having the best time.

Conclusion

Colour prediction games are becoming increasingly well-liked since they allow players to not only have fun but also earn some extra money.

These games work by allowing players to predict which hues will be popular. If the participants correctly predict the colours that will be the highest in demand, they can win a sizable prize.