Best CBD Oil for Dogs 2022: Top Rated Brands & Buyer's Guide

Dogs using CBD oil should not be a new thing. This has been ongoing for a while and now more pet owners are willing to give pet CBD oil to their furry friends. You will come across many options as CBD oils for dogs. This includes broad spectrum CBD oil, full spectrum CBD oil, and CBD isolates.

So, what is the best CBD oil for dogs? Which brands should you consider when you want high-quality CBD oils? We answer all these questions for you to understand how best to pick the right CBD oil for the pet.

Editor’s Choice

Honest Paws

Has no artificial flavors

Made with organic CBD extract

Non-GMO CBD products

Top 6 Brands for the Best CBD Oils for Dogs

Honest Paws - Best for Overall Wellness CBD Oils

Spruce CBD - Best for Potent CBD Oils

Royal CBD - Best for Free Shipping

CBDistillery - Best for Variety

NuLeaf Naturals - Best for Full Spectrum Pet Oil

1. Honest Paws

Pros

Made in USA

Multiple CBD oils available

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Not many flavor options

Click here to get the best deal on Honest Paws

Choosing dog CBD oil is vital for the best results. Honest Paws CBD oils can do a lot more, depending on the type you choose. You will have organic CBD oil for mobility, keeping the dog calm, relieving pain, and overall wellness. You can see how the brand has the best CBD oils the pet needs to have better health.

Looking at the price, we also find that the pet CBD oils from the brand are within the affordable range. No more spending too much to get CBD products from Honest Paws. The Honest Paws CBD oil is all about being safe in the CBD industry. That is how we find it using quality CBD extract plus hemp seed oil as the carrier oil to make the products good in results.

Third-party testing is available for the CBD oils from the brand. This ensures that you only get the product once you are sure it is good for the pet’s health. The brand also ensures there are no artificial flavors. The last thing you need is a product that would not help the pet but rather harm it.

2. CBDfx

Pros

Multiple potencies from one brand

Tested in independent labs

Has a 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Might not be the cheapest

Click here to get the best deal on CBDfx

Sometimes dogs can be quite picky with CBD oil products. This would make taking CBD dog tinctures quite hard for pet owners. That is where we recommend that you consider CBDfx as it has some of the best dog CBD products with great flavors. The flavors include bacon, chicken, and more.

The CBD oil tincture from the brand is not about taste alone but also effectiveness. Unlike hemp oil, CBD oil will be safer for your dog and also have organic MCT oil that improves overall bioavailability. You will quickly notice that the pet can get relief faster from its symptoms thanks to such a carrier oil. You also get to pick the right potency, which ranges from 250 to 2000mg of CBD per bottle.

The brand understands that it has to make quality products. That is why the CBD oils for dogs from the brand are also organic and non-GMO. The dog can now use the CBD oils without worrying that it would not work or be unsafe. Being solvent-free also adds to the part that the products are safe.

3. Spruce CBD

Pros

100% natural

No pesticides detected in lab tests

The product has zero high

Cons

Maybe a product variety could be better

Click here to get the best deal on Spruce CBD

A good CBD extract leads to good CBD products. That is what the organic CBD oils for dogs with arthritis or any other conditions can be found here. Of course, organic hemp oil can be good for humans, but for dogs, not so much. So, look at the oil’s hemp plant origin to get the right CBD product.

You are likely to come across a maximum potency key in helping the dog’s health. Dog owners can now get CBD oil, knowing it can deal with the tough health conditions in their pets. You do not have to choose the strongest CBD oil. You can get a less potent one, depending on the needs of your dog.

This product is 100% natural. Such products can improve the dog’s health while avoiding potential allergy triggers. Making in the USA also means key quality assurance processes are followed to give you high-quality CBD oil for the pet. Each hemp plant used in making CBD oil is sourced locally.

4. Royal CBD

Pros

Lab-tested products

Contains natural ingredients

Made in the USA

Cons

No natural flavor, only bacon

Click here to get the best deal on Royal CBD

Which dog would not like bacon flavor for CBD pet oil? You will get that when you buy full-spectrum CBD oils from this brand. At least you will be assured of getting high-quality full-spectrum hemp extract plus a carrier oil. Use it correctly, and you can end up with a healthy dog.

You could opt for putting the oil in the dog’s mouth or dog’s food as a way of administering it. Of course, follow the given dosage so that the pet enjoys all the benefits of dog CBD oil products. It is available in two potencies which can be alternated depending on your needs. Many people enjoy the price reduction that comes with this CBD oil.

You can still get CBD dog treats from the same brand too. The good thing is that all the products are made using natural ingredients. This should leave you with a product that always delivers safety and efficacy. A 30-day money-back guarantee is not bad either.

5. CBDistillery

Pros

Several CBD oil types available

Good for getting full spectrum oils

Has hemp seed oil to improve bioavailability

Cons

It lacks flavor variety

Click here to get the best deal on CBDistillery

If you want a variety of CBD pet products, you can always rely on CBDistillery. Here, you can find CBD oil tinctures for sleep, recovery, relaxation, and relief. As you can see, such CBD pet tinctures would be appropriate for different applications, unlike what some other CBD brands might get you.

Having several options for premium CBD oil generally makes it a good fix. This is because you can have CBD tincture for separation anxiety to help an anxious pet, among other benefits. It is always key to follow CBD dosage as the manufacturer recommends. That is why Health Canal recommends using CBD oils correctly to see an improvement in the pet’s health.

You can easily access the full lab results with this brand. The lab results should help you see how best the products are and if you can trust them. With many positive reviews, it becomes easier to see that the product is trustworthy. Also, a 60-day satisfaction guarantee is what most people want.

6. NuLeaf Naturals

Pros

Solvent-free CO2 extraction method

Fast customer support

Offers free shipping on all orders in the US

Cons

Not many options for flavors

Click here to get the best deal on NuLeaf Naturals

This is another high-quality CBD oil source that you can use today. Vets recommend CBD oil that is gluten-free, has natural ingredients and features high-quality CBD extract to help improve pet health. Looking at the various options for CBD oil, we find them good for joint pain, anxiety, stress, and more in your pet.

You can also expect the highest quality CBD oil from the best because it uses the CO2 extraction method. This type of method ensures even the CBD isolates have no solvents. We also find that the hemp used is fully organic. The idea is to ensure you have consistent potency with this brand.

You would like the full spectrum CBD oil coming from the brand. This type of oil has various important cannabinoids in addition to CBD for better relief. Also, customer support is good to help answer the questions you might have about the use of CBD oils. Those in the US can also enjoy free shipping on all their orders.

Benefits of CBD Oil for Dogs

CBD might have similar effects in dogs just as it would do in humans. Even though there might be only a handful of studies showing the benefits of CBD in dogs, MIDSS.org highly recommends using it for various benefits. So, what benefits? That is what we look at below.

Dogs with joint problems

Dogs often have joint problems, especially as they age. Most vets would prescribe the use of NSAIDs to help ease joint problems. However, they can lead to liver damage in the dog. You may want to consider CBD oil for dogs because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Also, it would not have the same risks as you get with some conditions.

That is why you should get the best CBD oil for dogs with arthritis.

Dogs with cancer

It is sad that most adult dogs may also face some form of cancer. This would mean that the dog has to undergo chemotherapy and radiation.

Cancer research shows that using CBD may help slow mammary cancer cell growth. This was done in a 2020 research that found CBD to help increase the survival time of mice with pancreatic cancer.

Some other studies show how CBD also has cancer-fighting abilities, which are good for slowing down the growth of tumors.

Dogs with epilepsy and seizures

Dogs with seizures and epilepsy often face a hard time. That is why you can also consider using CBD for such conditions. The prescription medications for seizures in dogs often harm its liver and organs. That is why CBD can be an alternative to consider.

Researchers at the Colorado State University found that 89% of the dogs used in a test had a reduction in seizures.

That is good news to see that CBD can help reduce how often the dog experiences seizures. The best organic CBD oil for dogs should do just well.

Dogs with anxiety and stress

A dog with anxiety and stress can be tough to live with. That is why you can always count on CBD oil to help in relieving such problems.

A few animal studies show that CBD has antidepressant properties. This is important to show that CBD can also be good for helping relieve stress, noise phobia, aggression, and fear.

A 2012 study found that when CBD was given to stressed rats, their anxiety level when down. This is why you need to find the best CBD oil for dogs with anxiety.

Dogs with chronic pain

Pain is not fun for your dog also. The dogs often experience nerve pain and chronic pain due to arthritis. The solution would be to consider the use of CBD without necessarily worrying about the side effects of pain medications.

CBD can also be vital for managing acute pain coming from injuries. That is more reason why you can find pet owners now giving CBD oil to their pets.

Possible Side Effects of CBD Oil for Dogs

As much as there are many benefits of using CBD oil for dogs, you should also keep in mind that they can sometimes have side effects too. They include;

Dry mouth: the dog might experience reduced saliva production. This might lead to the dog feeling thirsty.

Lowered blood pressure: when you have high doses of CBD in a pet, it is likely to lead to a drop in blood pressure. This means that the pet might feel lightheaded.

Drowsiness: Of course, sometimes the calming effects of CBD are what might also lead to drowsiness. This would happen when you use CBD in high doses. That is why sticking to the recommended dosage is important.

How to Administer CBD Oil to a Dog

There are a number of ways you can administer CBD oil to a dog. They include putting CBD oil directly into the pet’s mouth, mixing it with food, water, and more.

Placing CBD oil directly into the dog’s mouth is potentially the easiest way to administer CBD oil to a pet. Also, it would be the fastest. All you have to do is squeeze the dropper and release a few drops of CBD oil into the pet’s mouth.

Sometimes CBD oil is not the best tasting; thus, you may have to consider administering it through food. The taste of the food would then mask the CBD taste. This makes it easier for the pet to consume CBD without so much of a fight.

You may also consider mixing it with something tasty such as peanut butter or even water, and the dog can have its daily dose of CBD.

As you are giving CBD oil to a dog, it is also vital to do it safely. This means keeping in mind the dosage. Most of the time, the dosage is recommended by the manufacturer. This will generally help you use the correct amount. The dosage is mostly based on the dog’s weight, medical condition severity, and what the dog has eaten, among other factors.

It is advisable to start with 1 to 3mg of CBD per 10 pounds of the dog’s body weight. Giving CBD oil to the dog two to three times a day is often enough to combat the medical condition.

It takes an average of 15 to 30 minutes for the dog to start experiencing the effects of CBD. This is enough time to help calm your dog and keep it feeling better for longer.

Things to Keep in Mind When Buying CBD Oil for Dogs

Choosing CBD for dogs is like choosing the same for humans. There are a couple of things you should know about. Here is what to consider.

Look for the Certificate of Analysis

The certificate of analysis or COA is one of those important documents you should always consider when buying CBD oil for dogs. These are lab results that will indicate what is included in the CBD oil, including the THC amount.

The tests that would be recorded in a COA will include the microbial test, heavy metals test, and pesticides test.

Buy CBD oil with no THC

This is something very important to consider as you would not want to end up with a lot of THC in CBD products. The least you can get in the form of THC is 0.3% of the total amount of oil in the bottle.

Having too much THC in the oil would likely lead to diarrhea, vomiting, and other side effects you do not want.

Consider the dosage

The right dosage would be vital for ensuring that the pet can enjoy the full benefits of CBD oil. Since the FDA does not regulate the dosage for CBD, it is best to follow what the manufacturer recommends.

Most studies recommend that you should use 2mg of CBD per kg of the dog’s weight. Of course, you are supposed to start small and increase the dosage with time.

Do not focus on the price alone

CBD oil prices are all about helping you get a good product within your budget that can actually help with improving the health of your pet. Some people focus so much on the price and forget the components. We recommend taking your time to understand what is in the product first, then see if it can work for your pet.

Sometimes you can end up with an affordable product that is also good in terms of benefits to your pet.

Avoid products containing additives

Some companies have made it a habit of including a lot of chemicals in their CBD oils. This is not good for your pet. You are advised to look at the ingredient list in detail so that you can know what product you are getting.

Third-party lab testing is highly encouraged to point out if the product has additives or not. These additives would potentially harm the dog or make the CBD oil useless.

Is CBD for Pets Safe?

Any pet owner would want to know if CBD oil is safe first before giving it to the pets. Luckily, there is a 2017 WHO report showing that in its pure state, CBD remains safe and well-tolerated by animals. So, the aim is to get safe and quality CBD oils from top brands if you have hopes of keeping your pet safe.

CBD oils also have less than 0.3% of THC. This means that the pet would not be affected so much. Take note that dogs do not interact well with THC. Some of the side effects of using too much THC in a pet include trouble standing, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, and restlessness.

Conclusion

We see that it is possible for you to have an easier time improving the health of your pet when you use CBD oil for pets. This type of CBD oil is made to be better for your pet by ensuring it does not have too much THC that might otherwise harm the pet. Also, some of the oils have been developed in conjunction with vets to ensure there is proper safety for the pets.

You can now comfortably search for CBD for pets near me or hemp oil for dogs knowing it will be good for the pet.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which is the best CBD oil for dogs?

Honest Paws can be a good fix for those who want CBD oil for dogs. It uses high-quality ingredients to ensure the CBD oil is safe. Also, the products are lab tested for transparency.

2. What is the best CBD oil for anxiety in dogs?

CBDfx makes some of the best CBD oils for anxiety. You would also get CBD oil for other uses from the same brand. So, read the product description to understand how best to use the oils.

3. Can I give CBD to my dog daily?

Yes. It is possible to give the pet CBD daily. However, make sure you maintain the right dosage. Do not end up using too much CBD for the pet.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.