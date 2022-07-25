Best CBD Gummy Bears for 2022 Reviewed by Dr. Laura Geigaite

Looking for a tasty CBD treat that reminds you of your childhood? We’ve got you covered. Join Dr. Laura Geigaite as she uncovers and reviews the best CBD gummy bears currently on the market.

JustCBD CBD Gummy Bears

CBD per gummy bear: Approx.10mg

These CBD gummy bears make a great tasty daily treat, as well as providing you with your daily dose of CBD. Each individual bear contains approximately 10mg of CBD. They come in a mixture of different colors and each color is a different flavor including: Pink Grapefruit, Cherry, Strawberry, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Orange, Green Apple, Lime, Pineapple, Mango and Lemon.

If you like variety, like me, then these are the CBD gummy bears for you. I chose the 1000mg jar but they also come in 250mg, 500mg, 750mg and 3000mg jars. I felt quite nostalgic eating these gummy bears as they reminded me of the candy I used to eat as a child, but unlike that childhood candy these have the additional benefit of CBD.

If you’re new to CBD it’s advised to take between 10 to 20mg of CBD per day. That would be one or two of these bears per day. As my body is familiar with CBD I had two bears in the morning and two before bed. They helped me to feel more relaxed and calm throughout my day and I slept much better at night.

CBD per gummy bear: Approx.11mg

As well as their standard CBD gummy bears JustCBD also does a Sour CBD Gummy Bear. Each bear contains 11mg of CBD and comes in a mixture of sour flavors including Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, Green Apple, Lemon and Orange. Personally I found the sour tang taste very enjoyable.

You can buy the sour bears in a variety of different jar sizes including 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 100mg and 3000mg. I decided on the 250mg jar just to make sure I liked them which I did. To get your recommended daily dose of CBD you need to have 2 of these bears per day. As I’m used to CBD I had one bear in the morning and two at night.

These hemp infused gummy bears are gluten-free, fat-free, dairy-free and MSG-free. All of JustCBD’s hemp products are third-party tested and made from hemp grown in the USA. You can either buy a one-time purchase or subscribe to save money.

Bra Bearies CBD Gummy Bears

CBD per gummy bear: 10mg

Sunday Scaries sell these Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies. They have been designed to increase your immunity as well as your mood. They have an incredibly juicy strawberry flavor which I really enjoyed. There is a total of 200mg of CBD per bottle and 20 gummies in each. Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD as well as 10mg of vitamin C. Sunday Scaries use a high quality broad spectrum CBD.

These particular CBD gummy bears were made in aid of breast cancer awareness. For every bottle sold $2 is donated to the breast cancer charity The Pink Agenda. I love this idea and think more companies should take part in initiatives such as this.

The brand recommends taking 1 to 2 gummies per day. I’m becoming a bit of a CBD veteran so I took 1 in the morning with my breakfast and 2 in the evening about 20 minutes before I went to bed. I certainly noticed a difference between the days I take CBD and the days I don’t. On the days I do take it everything just seems to flow better throughout my day and I get less overwhelmed with life in general.

Good Vibes Organic Gummy Bears

CBD per gummy bear: 25mg

These organic CBD gummy bears make a great, before bedtime, treat to help you drift off into a natural and uninterrupted sleep. They are slightly stronger than other CBD gummy bears meaning it’s best to take them at night time which is exactly what I did. Each gummy bear contains 25mg of CBD. I got into the habit of taking one before bed as I was doing my night time self care routine. I found by the time I was ready to get into bed I was feeling incredibly calm, relaxed and ready to drift off into the land of nod.

The Good Vibes gummies, made from Pure Science Lab, are non-psychoactive meaning no unwanted side-effects. They are delivered in a safety sealed pouch to ensure freshness. I’d describe the flavor as fruity and juicy. The brand recommends taking 1 gummy per day which is what I did.

You have the option of buying one bottle or three. I opted for one to start with to see how I got on with them. All of the CBD products on the Pure Science Lab website are third-party tested to ensure the products are free-from toxins and other contaminants.

Orange County CBD Gummy Bears

CBD per gummy bear: 16mg, 32mg and 48mg (depending on what you buy)

The CBD brand Orange Country brings you these replicas of your favorite childhood sweets but with the addition of beneficial CBD. Each gummy is infused with broad spectrum CBD and they come in a variety of strengths depending on which bottle you buy. The strengths variations are 16mg, 32mg and 48mg. Each tub contains 100 gummies.

These 100% vegan CBD gummy bears are chewy with a tangy but sweet mixed flavor including Apple, Orange, Lemon, Sour Cherry and Raspberry.

As these are stronger CBD gummies I found they were most effective at night time. They come in a variety of different sizes including mini bags, grab bags, small tubs and large tubs. I opted for a large tub to get more for my money. I particularly liked the array of colors that these bears came in.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.

