Best CBD Gummies for Sleep and Insomnia, Top CBD Sleep Gummy Brands Reviews

If you are looking for a CBD gummy for sleep and insomnia we have compared, reviewed and rated the most effective CBD sleep gummies on the market in the United States.

Many people struggle to fall asleep and with insomnia and the anxiety that surrounds it. It's a very common problem. Perhaps it's a problem you have as well. That would certainly explain your desire to seek information about the best CBD gummies to help you sleep and stay asleep.

Best CBD Gummies for Sleep, Insomnia and Anxiety: Quick Look

Lights Out - (Best CBD Gummies for Sleep Overall)

Joy Organics - (30mg of CBD, 3mg of CBN, 1 mg of THC)

Smilz - (Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies)

The CBD gummies for sleep above are all available to buy in the United States legally.

Best CBD Gummies for Sleep Introduction

Some studies suggest insomnia may affect 50% to 60% of the world population so, if you do have this problem, you are not alone. [1]

If you want to remain healthy and alert, adequate sleep is a necessity. Allowing sleep issues to continue for any length of time can be detrimental to your physical and mental wellbeing and lower your overall quality of life.

Although you may be able to obtain sleeping pills via a doctor's prescription, this type of medication is not always effective. Sleeping pills can also present unpleasant side effects such as headaches, dizziness, and bowel disruptions.

Some sleeping pill side effects are even more concerning. For instance, benzodiazepines can cause or worsen sleep apnea or similar long-term breathing difficulties [2]

Not surprisingly, many people prefer to avoid prescription sedatives and choose natural insomnia solutions instead. CBD gummies are becoming increasingly popular natural sleep aids but certain CBD brands work better than others.

The quality, strength, and effectiveness can vary considerably. Just because manufacturers claim their CBD gummies are the ones that work best for sleep does not mean it is true.

Talk is cheap. Many brands of CBD sleep gummies are not and, although it's true to say you cannot put a price on a good night's sleep, nobody wants to throw their money away.

We've analyzed and reviewed 40 of the most popular options and found the top 3 CBD gummy brands that work best. In a moment we will introduce them to you and reveal what makes them so special.

Top 3 CBD Gummies for Sleep and Insomnia

After discarding all of the near misses, wild cards, and gummies with questionable abilities and/or side effects, we were left with only three CBD gummy brands:

We didn't initially want to have a top 3, 4, or 5, etc. Our only concern was in finding the options that work best - ie the ‘best sleep gummy brand’. The difference between these three options and the other gummies we examined is so great that it was not possible to find an edible brand good enough to increase the list to four.

#1. Lights Out CBD Gummies

Easily the best brand of CBD gummies for helping you to sleep, Lights Out is our number one choice. You only have to look at the name to see what it's designed to do and countless customers confirm these full-spectrum gummies do what it says on the tin.

One of the nice things about Lights Out CBD gummies is they come in a choice of three fruity flavors. There is no need to decide which one you like best, each 30-day supply of gummies provides a mix of all three.

Some CBD gummies are very low potency. That's not the case with Lights Out. Each gummie contains 300 mg of cannabidiol (CBD). It's one of the most potent options available and, needless to say, one of the most popular ones. So popular, Lights out often struggles to keep up with customer demand.

In addition to providing a potent amount of CBD, Lights Out gummies also deliver a generous dose of cannabinol (CBN).

Like CBD, CBN is one of the most useful cannabis compounds for fighting insomnia. These are also the two best cannabinoids for providing pain relief, so lights out can do a lot more than just help you to sleep.

Why Lights Out CBD Gummies is the Best CBD Gummy for Sleep

High-Quality Certified Processing

The cannabinoid oils in Lights Out CBD Gummies are obtained via cold-press extraction.

Cold Pressing is a superior extraction technique that ensures the oils retain maximum potency and, unlike with other extraction techniques, there is no risk of chemical contamination.

The extracted oils then go through further processing to remove any traces of lead the hemp plants may have picked up from the ground around their roots. This ensures the purity of the CBD gummies.

Variety of Flavors

Each pot provides 30 gummies in a mix of three fruity flavors. It's great to see customers getting some variety.

Try Before You Buy

Some CBD gummies have money-back guarantees, others don't. We prefer the ones that do. Lights Out goes one further by offering new customers a free trial bottle. As far as we are concerned, that's okay too. Some people may even like this idea better than a guarantee because rather than wait for a refund, it's possible to simply decide not to pay.

However, these CBD gummies for sleep are so good you are unlikely to go that route. Once you see what they can do, you will be ordering some replacement bottles instead.

Lights Out CBD Gummies Pros and Cons

Pros

Full spectrum CBN (full spectrum cbd gummies)

Prescription-free alternative to sedatives

Promotes better sleep

Relieves anxiety and stress

Reduces chronic aches and pains

Enhances mood

Assists smoking cessation

No known side effects

100% pure CBD and CBN oil combination

Cons

Only available from the official website

Very popular product so stocks often run low

Lights Out CBD Gummies Buyers Guide

You can only get Lights out CBD Gummies from the manufacturer's website. It's the same story with all the best CBD gummies for sleep and fighting insomnia and aiding restful sleep.

Although the free trial bottle won't cost you anything, there will be a small postage charge. We don't see anything unfair about that.

#2. Joy Organic CBD Gummies

Although we are rating these CBD gummies #2. They are still incredibly good. Just not quite good enough to steal a place at the top of the tree.

If you are suffering from insomnia or often wake during the night, Joy Organics CBD Gummies can restore harmony to your circadian rhythm so you can gain a swift fall asleep.

As with all the best options, the gummies do this without causing side effects or making you high.

Like Lights Out, Joy Organics produces its CBD gummies in a choice of flavors. However, in this case, there are only two options, not three.

The two flavor choices are green apple and strawberry lemonade and you get to choose which one you want when you order your bottle.

Joy Organics also offers its CBD gummies in two strength options:

10 mg CBD (per gummy)

25 mg CBD (per gummy)

If you only have minor sleep disruptions., the 10 mg version may be okay. However, if your insomnia is bad, the 25 mg CBD gummy will probably be the best option for helping you to sleep.

Why Joy Organics CBD Gummies are a Great Natural Sleep Aid

Third-Party Testing

Joy Organics (as with most CBD companies) does not handle all the testing in-house. It gets the quality and CBD consistency of its CBD infused gummies independently tested at third-party labs. We like that. It proves the company feels it has nothing to hide.

Choice of Flavor and Strength Options

Regardless of whether you are using a CBD gummy to control pain or fight insomnia and anxiety, you are probably going to be using them for a long time. Things can get stale real fast if you only have one flavor. We'd have liked to see more choices, but two is better than none and it's one more than most of the other manufacturers are offering.

We also think it's great that the gummies have two different strengths. It's no good being forced to use a sledgehammer if all you need to do is bang in a few tacks.

Money Saving Special Deals

Joy Organics offers the option to buy via subscribe and save. When you do so, you make a saving of 20% for your first and future bottles.

Although some people may choose to buy a single bottle instead, there are good arguments for buying via subscription. As well as saving you money, it also means you don't have to worry about your supply of gummies running out if you forget to reorder on time.

Money Back Guarantee

We've said it before and we'll say it again, we always like to see money-back guarantees and the one Joy Organics offers its customers is very good. It lasts for 90 days.

Joy Organics CBD Gummies Pros and Cons

Pros

High-quality broad spectrum CBD gummies

No need for a prescription

Helps you to sleep

Reduces anxiety and stress

Helps you to relax without losing focus

Choice of strengths and flavors

Option to save 20% via Subscribe and Save

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Have to buy direct from the manufacturer

Joy Organics CBD Gummies Buying Options and Considerations

This is another top-ranking CBD gummy you can only buy via the manufacturer's site. That means you cannot shop around for a better deal but it also means you will always be certain you are getting the genuine product.

As for the price, A 30-day supply of Joy Organics CBD Gummies will cost you $49.95. That's not unreasonable. In fact, it's very fair but, if you buy via Subscribe and Save, it will bring the cost down to only $39.96.

#3. Smilz CBD Sleep Gummies