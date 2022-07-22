Best CBD Gummies For Pain And Anxiety 2022 Reviewed By Dr. Laura Geigaite

If you regularly find yourself suffering from pain or anxiety then CBD gummies could be the way forward for you. CBD is known to help you feel more relaxed and calm as well as assist with pain management. It works by interacting with your endocannabinoid system which is said to regulate your mood and sleep function, as well as many other things.

As CBD gummies have increased in popularity over the last few years it can be hard to know which ones to choose. Luckily we have Dr. Laura Geigaite to help you make that decision.

JustCBD Rainbow Ribbons CBD Gummies

These hemp infused, gelatin free gummies from JustCBD not only look great, they’re also incredibly tasty. They’re definitely one of my favorite CBD gummies. Each gummy contains approximately 13mg of CBD which is perfect for relieving any pain or anxiety that you might be feeling. I certainly noticed I felt less anxious after ingesting these particular gummies. I found them particularly helpful at making me feel more related after a hectic day at work.

The Rainbow Ribbons contain a variety of different flavors including Tutti Frutti, Blue Raspberry, Strawberry and Green Apple. I found this to be a really nice mix of flavors and I always looked forward to having my daily dose.

All of the JustCBD products are made using the finest CBD-isolate hemp ingredients from hemp sourced and manufactured on organic hemp farms located in the USA. As well as the Rainbow Ribbons there is also a huge variety of other flavors including Sour Bear, Happy Face, Watermelon Rings and many more!

Sunday Scaries Gummies For Chillin’

The Sunday Scaries Gummies for Chillin’ have been formulated to help aid your rest and relaxation time. I saved these gummies for moments when I felt particularly stressed or overwhelmed and felt they help me feel more calm and relaxed. Instead of a chill pill they’re a chill gummy!

Each gummy contains 10mg of broad-spectrum CBD and there are 20 gummies per bottle. The company recommends taking between 1 or 2 gummies per day. As my body is familiar with CBD I opted for 2 gummies per day. Giving me a daily dose of 20mg of CBD. I felt this was the perfect amount for me. I recommend taking these gummies in the morning if you want to feel more centered and focused during the day and at night to help you get a good night’s sleep.

These particular CBD gummies have added vitamin D3 and B12 to give your mental and physical health an extra boost. You can buy 1, 2 or 3 bottles at a time with either a one-time purchase or you can subscribe to save money.

FOCL Premium CBD Gummies

These premium CBD gummies by FOCL are great for relieving pain and anxiety. The gummies are vegan, non-GMO and free from THC. I found that each gummy seems to melt in your melt which was a nice sensation.

Each 750mg bottle contains 30 gummies with 25mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy. They’re made from organic ingredients and come in three different flavors: Sour Watermelon, Tropical Punch and Mandarin Orange. I opted for the Tropical Punch flavor which I loved. Having nice flavors for your gummies makes a huge difference as they become more of a treat than a chore.

FOCL recommends taking 1 gummy in the morning followed by 1 or 2 more at night during the first week of taking them. As my body is accustomed to CBD I had one in the morning to help me to focus during the day and 2 at night to help me feel relaxed and sleep better.

All of the products on the FOCL website are third-party tested to ensure you’re getting a safe and top notch product.



Premium Magic CBD & Delta-8 Gold Paradise Mix Gummies

Unlike the other gummies mentioned, these particular gummies contain CBD and Delta-8. Each bottle contains 1400mg of CBD and 1050mg of Delta-8 THC. Each gummy contains 10mg CBD and 30mg of Delta-8. The Paradise Mix is a mixture of cherry, grape and lime flavors.

If you’re new to Delta-8 I’d highly recommend taking it slow with these gummies. Start small and work your way up to a higher dose over a period of time. Always monitor how you’re feeling and be aware of your body and mind. I started with one gummy per day to see how I felt then increased to 2 per day after one week.

Due to the powerful combination of CBD and Delta-8 I found these gummies highly effective for daily aches and pains, as well as reducing my anxiety levels. Delta-8 is particularly helpful for reducing inflammation.

FABCBD Anytime CBD Gummies

The FABCBD Anytime Gummies are designed for use throughout the day to help you feel more relaxed and less anxious. They’re vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO.

Each gummy has 25mg of CBD isolate as well as other natural ingredients. As these gummies aren’t made from board or full spectrum CBD you don’t get that earthy hemp terpenes aftertaste. They are just packed full of fruity flavor goodness. I found the fruity flavor to be very pleasant and tasted the same as traditional candy gummies.

FABCBD recommends taking 1 or 2 gummies per day. I opted for 2 per day as I’m used to CBD products. As well as the Daytime gummies they also sell a range of Nighttime gummies which have been specially formulated to help you sleep. I had both types and can confirm that they’re both very good. You can choose to buy a one-off purchase or subscribe to get money off.

