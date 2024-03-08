In our article, we’ll give you an in depth look at some of the top sites around and show you how you can choose between them to meet your individual needs as a player. We’ll also tell you how our code TOPVIPBONUS can throw open the doors to an outstanding welcome bonus at Stake.com.
>>> EXCLUSIVE: $25 SC No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.com & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<
Say hello to the top three best casino online sites for players in Canada
We’ve used all of our expert knowledge to put together a list of the top three best casino sites Canada players can enjoy. Here’s a quick, bite-sized look at each one’s unique features:
Stake.com - respected crypto specialists with the best promotions for all members,
ComeOn - 50 free spins up for grabs each month at this experienced online casino,
BetNFlix - easy to use site built with mobile use in mind.
Check out our comparison of the best casino online sites
Have a look at our table for a quick synopsis of each website, what they’re best at, and their unique welcome bonus.
The three best casino sites Canada punters will love
We’ve chosen our best casino sites based on a number of criteria. We looked at game selection, how good their bonuses are, and their sites to make sure we’re only bringing you the very highest quality casinos.
1. Stake.com - our number one choice of online casino
Pros
Huge welcome package with our exclusive code
Thousands of casino games
VIP program gives you more
Stake exclusives and original games
Cons
No telephone support
Stake.com are a jack of all trades and a master of all trades too. Their sleek and modern platform is home to over 1000 casino games which cover the whole gambling gamut of slots, table and live dealer games. All of these games come from the leading developers, including Pragmatic, Hacksaw, Evolution, and Stake themselves. That means you can expect to find slots like Sweet Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, and RIP City rubbing shoulders with live dealer blackjack and roulette. Plus, there are dozens of scratchcard style games and Stake Originals which offer an unusual gameplay.
As soon as you sign up to Stake.com using our code, you’ll receive a very warm welcome. Just type in TOPVIPBOBUS when you join and you’ll be awarded a deposit match giving you up to $2000 to start playing with, plus a 5% rakeback on any losses. Plus, every time you play, you’ll build up points towards your Stake.com VIP club rewards which can trigger rewards such as personalised promos.
Stake.com are a crypto first site, but they’ve made sure to give non-crypto users a way to make deposits and withdrawals using MoonPay - more evidence of their commitment to the customer experience.
2. ComeOn - experienced casino with monthly rewards
Pros
Latest slot titles from top makers
Win free spins and cash drops every month
ComeOn loyalty points unlock rewards
WeSpin events let you game with friends
Cons
No cryptocurrencies accepted
ComeOn have been on the scene for quite a while but have come into their own in the last few years. Their portfolio of games includes megaway, jackpot, and bonus buy slots from Push Gaming, Play n’ Go, and Pragmatic. There are hundreds to choose from but some of the recent classics you’ll discover are Big Bamboo, Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, and the fearsomely fishy Big Bass Halloween. There are lots of live casino games, with a focus on roulette, blackjack, and live slots.
The welcome offer at ComeOn is divided up into parts, and gives you a match on your first three deposits up to a maximum of $500, totalling 150% or $1500 in total. More promotions are released regularly including a chance to win 50 free spins every month when you play with $50 and opt into the promotion. You could also win a share of a $30 million prize pool when you play qualifying slots and casino games in Daily Cash drops and weekly tournaments.
>>> Register With ComeOn Now & Use Bonus <<<
2. BetNFlix - ambitious new site with amazing choice of slots
Pros
Hundreds of slots and table games
Welcome bonus sets you up with 100% deposit match
Live chat support
Reload deals, cashback, and free spins bonuses
Cons
No mobile app
Completing our list of the best casino sites for Canada players is BetNFlix. They are a newly launched platform who have focussed on game selection and bonuses to make sure the online casino experience is as positive as possible.
The game portfolio at BetNFlix kicks off with over 100 slots from the very finest names in the whole of the industry. Pragmatic add titles such as Big Bass Splash, Buffalo King Megaways, Red Tiger brings Snow White and the Seven Features and Tiki Fruits, and ELK gives us Dam Beavers, Wld Toro, and Pirots 2.
The choice of table games is excellent, and includes all of the player preferred games, like baccarat, roulette, and poker. There are dozens of different versions of each one so you’ll be able to explore all of your favourites in fresh new ways. Live dealer games provide real life versions of the same games, as well as game show and live slot games.
To start you off on these games properly, BetNFlix are providing a welcome bonus that doubles your first deposit: 100% deposit match up to CA $275.
>>> Register With BetNFlix Now & Use Bonus <<<
Payment comparison how do the best casino sites stack up?
When you’re joining a new gambling site, you don’t want to be slowed down by complicated deposits or withdrawals that take weeks to be processed. Here’s a guide to the deposit methods, withdrawal limits and timeframes for all of the platforms on our list.
Picking the right online casino - getting it right for your playing style
These handy hints will help you to judge each new online casino to see how it stacks up against others.
Game selection - slots, table, and live dealer games
We only recommend casino sites in Canada that can provide players with a broad selection of gaming opportunities from respected makers. We’re looking for reel thrilling slots, live dealer action, and a hearty dose of the hottest table games.
Welcome offers and ongoing promos
A good welcome offer is the cornerstone of the player experience, so we only look for top casino sites that supply a +100% deposit match. This stretches your first deposit and gives you more chance to sample all of the games on offer.
Loyalty and VIP programmes
Loyalty programmes and VIP Clubs give you the chance to build up points towards bigger and better rewards, such as free spins and personalised deals. Many sites offer membership automatically but you may have to opt in.
Mobile version of the site - is an app available?
The vast majority of us use our phones or tablets as our number one device of choice. So, when you’re picking a casino site, you want to choose a platform that’s been designed and developed with a mobile in mind.
How to choose the best casino sites for Canada players - use our checklist to make it easy
Selecting the best casino sites isn’t easy, but our checklist will help you to judge every platform to make sure it delivers what you want.
Security and licensing
It’s very important to make sure that any site you’re playing at is fully licensed by a reputable authority or governing body. This way, you know the games are fair and that the casino has measures in place to protect players.
Every platform on our list is 100% licensed and legit and, what’s more, uses encryption technology to safeguard player’s privacy.
Usability
You’ll find that all of the websites that made it onto our rundown are very user friendly, even for complete newbies to online casinos. They all feature clear layouts, helpful features, and work equally well on a mobile or desktop.
Bonus offers
Bonus offers are one of the main ways that top
casino sites attract new players, and all of the providers on our list have an outstanding deal for fresh members. All of these platforms provide a deposit match as a welcome but, don’t forget, that you can access an exclusive 5% rakeback on losses at Stake.com when you use our code TOPVIPBONUS too.
Customer support
It doesn’t matter if a site has the biggest game selection, the most generous sign up offer, or a gold-plated VIP programme, if their customer service doesn’t deliver, we won’t be recommending it. We give top marks to platforms that provide 24/7 live chat support, but we also highly rate platforms that give punters other ways to get in contact, such as a dedicated support email.
Payment methods
The best casino sites accept a mixture of payment methods to give players the best chance of finding a type to suit them. Many online casinos are now focussing on cryptocurrency as their main payment method, such as Stake.com, but will also let players purchase crypto using an app.
If you want speedy payouts, crypto is a good choice, but if you’d prefer a traditional payment method you might want to plump for a site that accepts bank transfers and credit cards.
Game selection
An impressive game library is probably the most significant factor influencing your choice of site. If you love slots then you can’t go wrong at any of the platforms we’ve recommended, especially if you love reel spinners with megaways and jackpots. If you’re more into table games then you might want to check that a platform has the action to suit you, whether that’s poker, blackjack, or roulette.
Conclusion - stick with us to find the top casino sites
The online casino landscape in Canada is vast but with our guide you can navigate this with ease. We’ve given you the tools to pick the perfect gambling site and shown you three awesome all rounders.
But if you’re asking us for our preference of the best casino sites, we’d have to go for Stake.com. The game selection, ease of use, and the variety of bonuses, makes Stake a good choice for any sort of player, whether you’re very experienced or this is your first dabble. Plus, you can use our code TOPVIPBONUS to unlock an exclusive bonus.
Please note: the brands listed in this article are applicable to persons located outside of Ontario. For people who are in Ontario, ComeOn is a legal alternative within the state.
FAQ
Are online casinos legal in Canada?
Online casino sites are perfectly legal in Canada, provided that you’re over the age of 19 and a resident in any province except Ontario (which has its own regulatory system).
Which online casino for players in Canada has the best welcome bonus?
Welcome bonuses vary significantly and it can be difficult to weigh them up against each other - many offer a deposit match but this might be across several deposits. Stake.com takes the prize in this regard as not only does it offer a straightforward match on just your first deposit, so you don’t have to worry about reaching certain targets, it also gives you a rakeback too.
How do I know if online casino sites in Canada are trustworthy?
You can make sure a website is trustworthy by checking that it’s fully licensed and uses proper security measures to look after player’s details, such as all of the sites in this article.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.