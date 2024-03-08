Picking the right online casino - getting it right for your playing style

These handy hints will help you to judge each new online casino to see how it stacks up against others.

Game selection - slots, table, and live dealer games

We only recommend casino sites in Canada that can provide players with a broad selection of gaming opportunities from respected makers. We’re looking for reel thrilling slots, live dealer action, and a hearty dose of the hottest table games.

Welcome offers and ongoing promos

A good welcome offer is the cornerstone of the player experience, so we only look for top casino sites that supply a +100% deposit match. This stretches your first deposit and gives you more chance to sample all of the games on offer.

Loyalty and VIP programmes

Loyalty programmes and VIP Clubs give you the chance to build up points towards bigger and better rewards, such as free spins and personalised deals. Many sites offer membership automatically but you may have to opt in.

Mobile version of the site - is an app available?

The vast majority of us use our phones or tablets as our number one device of choice. So, when you’re picking a casino site, you want to choose a platform that’s been designed and developed with a mobile in mind.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $25 SC No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.com & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

How to choose the best casino sites for Canada players - use our checklist to make it easy

Selecting the best casino sites isn’t easy, but our checklist will help you to judge every platform to make sure it delivers what you want.

Security and licensing

It’s very important to make sure that any site you’re playing at is fully licensed by a reputable authority or governing body. This way, you know the games are fair and that the casino has measures in place to protect players.

Every platform on our list is 100% licensed and legit and, what’s more, uses encryption technology to safeguard player’s privacy.

Usability

You’ll find that all of the websites that made it onto our rundown are very user friendly, even for complete newbies to online casinos. They all feature clear layouts, helpful features, and work equally well on a mobile or desktop.

Bonus offers

Bonus offers are one of the main ways that top

casino sites attract new players, and all of the providers on our list have an outstanding deal for fresh members. All of these platforms provide a deposit match as a welcome but, don’t forget, that you can access an exclusive 5% rakeback on losses at Stake.com when you use our code TOPVIPBONUS too.

Customer support

It doesn’t matter if a site has the biggest game selection, the most generous sign up offer, or a gold-plated VIP programme, if their customer service doesn’t deliver, we won’t be recommending it. We give top marks to platforms that provide 24/7 live chat support, but we also highly rate platforms that give punters other ways to get in contact, such as a dedicated support email.

Payment methods

The best casino sites accept a mixture of payment methods to give players the best chance of finding a type to suit them. Many online casinos are now focussing on cryptocurrency as their main payment method, such as Stake.com, but will also let players purchase crypto using an app.

If you want speedy payouts, crypto is a good choice, but if you’d prefer a traditional payment method you might want to plump for a site that accepts bank transfers and credit cards.

Game selection

An impressive game library is probably the most significant factor influencing your choice of site. If you love slots then you can’t go wrong at any of the platforms we’ve recommended, especially if you love reel spinners with megaways and jackpots. If you’re more into table games then you might want to check that a platform has the action to suit you, whether that’s poker, blackjack, or roulette.

Conclusion - stick with us to find the top casino sites

The online casino landscape in Canada is vast but with our guide you can navigate this with ease. We’ve given you the tools to pick the perfect gambling site and shown you three awesome all rounders.

But if you’re asking us for our preference of the best casino sites, we’d have to go for Stake.com. The game selection, ease of use, and the variety of bonuses, makes Stake a good choice for any sort of player, whether you’re very experienced or this is your first dabble. Plus, you can use our code TOPVIPBONUS to unlock an exclusive bonus.

Please note: the brands listed in this article are applicable to persons located outside of Ontario. For people who are in Ontario, ComeOn is a legal alternative within the state.

FAQ

Are online casinos legal in Canada?

Online casino sites are perfectly legal in Canada, provided that you’re over the age of 19 and a resident in any province except Ontario (which has its own regulatory system).

Which online casino for players in Canada has the best welcome bonus?

Welcome bonuses vary significantly and it can be difficult to weigh them up against each other - many offer a deposit match but this might be across several deposits. Stake.com takes the prize in this regard as not only does it offer a straightforward match on just your first deposit, so you don’t have to worry about reaching certain targets, it also gives you a rakeback too.

How do I know if online casino sites in Canada are trustworthy?

You can make sure a website is trustworthy by checking that it’s fully licensed and uses proper security measures to look after player’s details, such as all of the sites in this article.

