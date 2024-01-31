Automation TopRentApp rental car software generates contracts automatically. But also it can Recognize customer data by passport information (AI-boosted technology)

Check credit cards (with BIN)

Provide convenience for digital signing, etc. And all that is also automated!

Multilingual It is a multilingual rental car management software that can create contracts in English, German, Polish, Italian, and Russian. I must say that these languages are more than enough to provide services to people from the US, the EU, and some Eastern countries (such as Kazakstan, Georgia, etc.).

Fast account creation for customers Yet again, a plus to the automation point: this car leasing software makes the registration process in your company a matter of two clicks. I've learned that making registration easy and fast is among the first steps you must provide — let a person become your service subscriber and deal with all their other data later.

Digital signing & documents No more papers, physical documents, and waiting for a signature. TopRentApp is a 100% digital car rental reservation software that frees its user company from unneeded paperwork. Plus, agreements, invoices, and authorization forms are digital, too. You need no moves to have all that prepared instantly because the auto leasing software does that automatically. You, in turn, receive a ready-made PDF with all data you can instantly print.

Damage recording TopRentApp has something other rental car software systems lack, and it is a supreme damage recording mechanism. You get all video and photo evidence securely stored (a must-have).

Administering fines Another thing this vehicle lease management application does without a hitch is keeping a record of all fines.