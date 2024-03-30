List of Top Bitcoin & Crypto Roulette Sites:
There are a plethora of online casinos available that feature crypto roulette. However, it's important to ensure the safety and legitimacy of the website before indulging yourself. Therefore, we have compiled a list of the best crypto roulette sites available online; let’s look at them.
1. Stake
Stake is one of the most famous online casinos that houses a wide variety of casino games, including crypto roulette, live games, sports betting, etc. The platform retains its place as one of the most renowned virtual casinos available online and for worthwhile reasons.
Stake accepts multiple cryptocurrencies to allow gamers easy access during their gambling adventures. Just connect your wallet, deposit an amount, and bet it on a game of roulette; it's as simple as that. Moreover, Stake allows users to win real money by redeeming their Sweep coins, their in-house currency.
Pros:
- The platform is completely free to play and doesn't charge any hidden fees.
- Stake hosts millions of users worldwide and is legal in all U.S. states.
- It also features credible customer support that is available in multiple languages.
Cons:
- Platform availability may be subject to the jurisdiction’s gambling laws and thus illegal in some parts of the world.
- The platform doesn’t offer fiat currency transactions.
2. Roobet
Roobet is another one of the top online casino and gambling platforms that offer a variety of games, including slots, Bitcoin roulette, and live casino games. Moreover, the platform is known for its user-friendly interface, instant payouts, and a wide range of payment options, including cryptocurrencies, making it one of our list's best Bitcoin roulette sites.
On the other hand, Roobet is licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao, ensuring a safe and secure gaming experience for its users.
Pros:
- The platform features a highly user-friendly experience.
- Robot features customer support around the clock and in multiple languages.
- The platform features various in-house casino games.
Cons:
- Platform availability may be subject to the jurisdiction’s gambling laws and thus illegal in some parts of the world.
- The verification procedure is lengthy and can be hectic for some users.
3. DuelBits
DuelBits is a recent addition to the virtual casino world and has gained its place among casino fans worldwide quite instantly. The platform was founded in 2020 and introduced crypto casinos and sportsbooks, including games like crypto roulette, poker, BlackJack, etc.
Moreover, DuelBits features a provably fair framework in all its games, ensuring that users are treated fairly, and games are played how they are meant to be played.
Pros:
- The platform features a provably fair framework in all its games.
- DuelBits accepts various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Duelbits also features a dedicated mobile app to provide users with the casino experience at the palm of their hands.
Cons:
- DuelBit does not offer customer support on the mobile app, which may lead to uncertainty among the users.
- The platform, unlike other competitors, doesn’t offer any signup or welcome bonus to new users.
4. CSGORoll
CSGORoll is another platform that features a diverse variety of traditional casino games for users to enjoy, including crypto roulette and crash. The platform is also well-reputed among the online gambling community and has a high trust score of 4.7 on Trustpilot, making it one of the best CS2 skin sites.
On the other hand, the variety of payment methods, including fiat currency and cryptocurrency, accentuates the user experience by making their preferences matter, making it one of the best Bitcoin roulette sites.
Pros:
- CSGORoll features an extensive range of in-house casino games, including live casino, sportsbook, etc.
- The platform regularly reveals and announces new promotions and bonuses for new and existing user bases.
- The website features a smooth and user-friendly experience for the users, making it easy to use for new users.
Cons:
- The gambling laws may be subject to the jurisdiction laws of the user.
- The value of CS:GO skins depends on external factors such as market trends and game updates.
5. Gamdom
Gamdom is another top-rated online casino and sports betting platform with many in-house casino games, including Bitcoin roulette, crypto BlackJack, live games, and sports betting.
Simultaneously, Gamdom is a legitimately licensed and regulated platform that ensures a safe and secure gaming experience for its users. The platform’s provably fair framework and high trust score have made it one of the best Bitcoin roulette sites available.
Pros:
- The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Gamdomm is a completely legitimate and regulated casino that ensures users' safety.
- The platform offers a provably fair framework in all its games, maintaining the loyalty of its customers.
Cons:
- Gamdom doesn’t offer any welcome or new signup bonus to new users.
- The platform’s customer support bot is sub-par as compared to other competitors.
6. BitStarz
BitStarz is known for its user-friendly interface, quick and efficient customer support, and seamless deposit and withdrawal processes, particularly for Bitcoin transactions. Moreover, the platform boasts many in-house games that users can enjoy with crypto deposits, like crypto roulette, poker, BlackJack, dice, etc.
The platform also holds generous giveaways and frequently announces various promotions and bonuses. Moreover, the site also ensures security with TLS encryption and features 2FA on the website to prevent any kind of privacy breach.
Pros:
- The platform provides a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods and allows users to choose whichever method they prefer.
- BitStarz has received awards for its provably fair games and doesn’t take any chances on the fairness of casino games.
Cons:
- As a relatively new platform, the user base is small, which might lead to a lack of activity in live casino games.
- The platform might be unavailable in some regions due to jurisdictions' gambling laws.
7. CSGOEmpire
CSGOEmpire stands out as a leading virtual gambling platform, offering a variety of games like crypto roulette, Coin Flip, and Match Betting. In addition to being a gambling hub, CSGOEmpire also functions as a P2P marketplace where users can freely explore listings and purchase in-game items, all the while playing Bitcoin Roulette with their friends.
With cutting-edge security measures and a wide array of transaction methods, the platform is committed to streamlining users' experiences and ensuring an enjoyable stay.
Pros:
- It features a user-friendly interface that is easy for new users to manoeuvre.
- The platform features a wide variety of gambling games, giving users a choice to play the game they love.
- The platform also hosts leaderboard tournaments and rewards exclusive prizes to the players who end up in the top places.
Cons:
- The platform has a mediocre rating on Trustpilot.
- The live chat support system has faced its fair share of complaints.
8. CSGOPolygon
CSGOPolygon is renowned for its extensive array of games that includes popular choices such as Coinflip, Bitcoin roulette, and Matchbetting. Moreover, the platform has earned acclaim for its reliability, providing users with a varied selection of casino games and establishing itself as a premier choice for those keen on engaging in skin gambling activities.
On the other hand, the platform also gives out hefty bonuses and announces regular promotions for their users to increase their platform’s interactivity, making it one of the best crypto roulette sites for CS:GO enthusiasts.
Pros:
- The platform features superb, round-the-clock live chat support to help solve user queries.
- The platform regularly reveals and announces new promotions and bonuses for new and existing user bases.
- The website features a smooth and user-friendly experience for the users, making it easy to use for new users.
Cons:
- The platform charges a higher transaction fee than other competitors in the market.
- The prices on in-game items may change in case of market fluctuations.
9. 500.Casino
Formerly known as CSGO500, 500.Casino is a licensed virtual casino that offers a variety of games that feature cryptocurrency gambling, including crypto roulette, live games, sports betting, and more. These games yield exclusive rewards, including skins and other valuable in-game items, so players can play the games they love and enjoy their winnings.
So, all in all, simplicity, security, and diversity make 500.Casino, is one of the best Bitcoin roulette sites available in the virtual casino space.
Pros:
- The platform offers many options for users to enjoy according to their preferences.
- CSGO500 offers valuable in-game items as rewards and leverages users to retain loyalty.
- The platform offers a superb live chat support system.
Cons:
- The platform specifically targets CS:GO enthusiasts and thus is not useful for other platform gamers.
- The withdrawal option is only available through CS:GO skins.
10. 7BitCasino
If you’re looking for Bitcoin roulette sites, 7BitCasino is a reputable and user-friendly online casino that offers a diverse game selection, strong security measures, and efficient payment processing.
Moreover, 7BitCasino strongly focuses on safety and security, implementing industry-standard security measures, such as SSL encryption, to protect user data and financial transactions.
Pros:
- The platform offers a diverse range of games, including crypto roulette, bitcoin BlackJack, crypto poker, and more.
- 7BitCasino provides users with an array of payment methods, each secured and efficient.
- The platform also boasts a superb live chat support system that helps user solve their problems.
Cons:
- As a relatively new platform, 7BitCasino has fewer user reviews than established gambling sites.
- The platform doesn’t offer any signup bonus to newly registered users.
11. Bitcasino
Next on our list is BitCasino, an award-winning, secured crypto casino platform hosting almost a million users. It is famous for its huge cashback rewards and bonuses that it provides to incentivize its user base and maintain its loyalty.
The platform leverages the blockchain technology of cryptocurrency to ensure instant deposits and withdrawals of cryptocurrency.
Pros:
- The platform also hosts leaderboard tournaments and rewards exclusive prizes to the players who end up in the top places.
- The platform features a wide variety of gambling games, giving users a choice to play the game they love.
Cons:
- The platform has a mediocre rating on Trustpilot.
- The live chat support system could be improved to improve user’s experience on the platform.
How We Ranked Crypto Roulette Sites
If you’re looking for the best crypto roulette sites, it's important to keep an eye out for certain factors when choosing a platform. We have devised a list of factors to choose the best crypto roulette site for your convenience.
- Reputation: Explore user reviews and assess the platform's credibility.
- Security: Prioritize platforms with robust security measures to safeguard your assets.
- Game Variety: Opt for sites offering a diverse selection of roulette games for an enhanced gaming experience.
- Payment Options: Ensure compatibility with your preferred cryptocurrency by evaluating available payment methods.
- User Experience: Choose platforms with intuitive interfaces to improve accessibility and enjoyment.
- Promotions: Look for sites offering enticing bonuses and promotions to maximize the value of your gaming experience.
Conclusion
Selecting the best Bitcoin roulette site is an important step toward a safe and enjoyable online gambling experience. Each platform has its perks and shortcomings, so it's crucial that you research all of them and choose the platform that fits your preferences. A perfect platform ensures users' safety while maintaining their usability without charging any additional cost. So, make sure you choose the best website, and then you can enjoy playing crypto roulette online.
FAQ
What are the best crypto roulette sites?
Stake is one of the best crypto roulette sites available in the online casino space; it provides users with easy access, high usability, and safety, making it stand out from other competitors.
What is the bitcoin roulette?
Bitcoin roulette is a form of online roulette where players use Bitcoin, a digital cryptocurrency, for betting and transactions. It combines the classic casino game with the benefits of blockchain technology, offering a decentralized and potentially more secure gaming experience.
Is crypto roulette random?
Crypto roulette, like traditional roulette, relies on a random number generation (RNG) system to ensure fairness and unpredictability. Reputable crypto roulette platforms use advanced algorithms and blockchain technology to provide a provably fair gaming environment.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.