Best Bitcoin & Crypto Casino Sites In 2024

With the digitalized revolution on its way, the world of online gambling is blooming. Cryptocurrencies are redefining the way we take part in gambling endeavors. 2024 made crypto casinos even more popular as they provide a safe, secCure, and anonymous way to gamble online. In this piece, we’ll go over the pros & cons of Bitcoin casino, help you find a perfect site for yourself and much more so don’t miss out on this piece.
List of Best Crypto/Bitcoin Casino Sites
Stake.com - Best in terms of reputation
Roobet - Best for bonuses
CSGORoll - Best For Skins Gambling
DuelBits - Best for beginners
Gamdom - Best for welcome bonus
CSGOEmpire - Best for roulette
CSGOPolygon - Best for rakeback
500.Casino - Best for loyalty program
7BitCasino - Best for mobile gambling
Bitcasino - Best for variety of casino games
Below, we’re going to discuss every single crypto casino listed. This will help you find a site that suits you the best.
General information:
Year founded: 2017
Languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, French, German, Indonesian, Polish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Hindi, Suomen
License: Curaçao
Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, EOS, Tron, BNB, + 10 more.
Minimum Deposit: No deposit limit
Accepts US: Yes
Restricted Countries: Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, UK.
Casino Types: Slots, Match Betting, Live Casino
Stake.com
Stake is by far the most popular Bitcoin casino site, renowned for its reputation and trustworthiness in the crypto gambling world. With endorsements from some of the most influential personalities on the internet, Stake's credibility should not be brought into question.
This platform brings you a full package, blending the thrill of casino games with the touch of sports betting, offering users a one-stop solution for all their needs related to Bitcoin gambling casino.
Stake casino offering is immense, featuring popular slots from leading providers that are guaranteed to keep slot fans entertained. Additionally, it covers live casino games, including roulette, blackjack, and other table games. Stake is not just a casino, it is also a sportsbook and place where all of your gambling needs are fulfilled.
Keep in mind that Stake is available to gamblers from the USA, but there is a catch. In order to access the site from the United States, the domain you need to look for is Stake.us. On top of that, you can use the code “hellausa” and claim 1 Stake cash + 10,000 gold coins + 5% rakeback.
Even though there are no mind-blowing bonuses available at Stake, you can use the code “hellagood” to get a 5% rakeback when playing. Moreover, use bonus code “Hella100” to double your next deposit.
Overall, Stake is by far the best BTC casino that is available to us that caters to customers that prefer classic roulette.
General information:
Year founded: 2019
Languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Serbian, Turkish, Arabic, Czech, Hindi, Japanese, Filipino, Persia, Indonesian, Finnish
License: Curaçao
Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Tether, USD Coin, Ethereum, Litecoin
Minimum Deposit: $1
Accepts US: No
Restricted Countries: UK, Australia, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Portugal, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, USA.
Casino Types: Slots, Crash, Live Casino, Match Betting
Roobet
Roobet is primarily a BTC casino that found its specialty in offering a ton of different casino games including slots, crash, and live casino. There are plenty of bonuses to use at Roobet. Do not forget to claim up to 70 free spins by using the code “HELLAGO”.
This is one of the few crypto casinos that thrive on the amount of value you get by using their bonuses. Moreover, there are plenty of payment methods to choose from, and the best part about it is, you are staying as anonymous as you can possibly be. The biggest flaw regarding this site is the fact that they do not accept players from the USA.
Roobet will hook you up with massive variety of slots, dedicated Crash game, and a premium live casino. When it comes to reputation, we do not need to waste words as we will just say that Snoop Dogg is one of the ambassadors.
All in all, Robot is a Bitcoin gambling casino that offers it all. With a deep plethora of casino games and a user-friendly interface, you are bound to have fun with this online casino.
General information:
- Year founded: 2016
- Languages: English
- License: -
- Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, DogeCoin, Cardano
- Minimum Deposit: $1
- Accepts US: Yes
- Restricted Countries: N/A
- Casino Types: Roulette, Crash, Plinko, Case Opening, Battles, Dice
Back in the day, CSGORoll was one of the go-to platforms for skins gambling. In this modern day and age, they turned sails toward Bitcoin gambling casino. There are several games for you to enjoy at this site, that being Roll, Crash, Plinko, case unboxing, case battles, and Dice. Moreover, match betting is also available.
If you want to claim an exclusive CSGORoll bonus, you should use code “GAMBLE-CSGO” to get 3 free cases + a 5% bonus on your next deposit. CSGORoll provides us with a CSGO-themed roulette featuring symbols for both Counter-terrorists and Terrorists.
CSGORoll comes with a plethora of pros & cons. First and foremost, this is one of the go-to crypto casinos for many due to the fact that they accept popular crypto payments and traditional payments. Moreover, they are not licensed by a commission which means they accept players from the entire world. On the other hand, a lack of license is why some gamblers avoid this site.
With all of that being said, you should know that CSGORoll is primarly a CSGO trading site or so-called marketplace that suits gamblers that prefer wagering skins. It is also important to mention that you can only withdraw from CSGORoll by using CSGO skins.
All in all, this site is definitely best for skins gambling, especially because you can combine both old-school skins gambling and modern-day BTC casino.
General information:
- Year founded: 2020
- Languages: English, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Vietnamese
- License: Curaçao
- Accepted Crypto: Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Solana, Ripple, Tether, Binance Coin, Ape Coin, Tron, Shiba Inu
- Minimum Deposit: $1
- Accepts US: No
- Restricted Countries: Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, UK, Spain, Slovenia, USA.
- Casino Types: Slots, Live Casino, Blackjack, Dice, Plinko, Roulette, Mines, Crash, Duels, Match Betting
The fact is, DuelBits is a relatively new Bitcoin casino that has been established just a couple of years ago. However, the amount of available games on their site is plain and simple, amazing.
Alongside traditional slots, live casino, and blackjack, you can also enjoy other games including Duel Poker, Dice, Plinko, Roulette, Mines, Crash, and Dice Duels. On top of that, everything is spiced up by a staggering coverage of sports & esports matches.
If you want to give DuelBits a try, make sure you use the code “infotoplist” to unlock Ace’s rewards that include nearly 50% rakeback which is huge for newcomers.
DuelBits is unique when it comes to certain live casino features. For instance, there are live games available for popular slots such as Sweet Bonanza or Monopoly. This adds that little bit of extra thrill to live gambling.
Let’s talk about why is this one of the best crypto casinos out there. Firstly, they provide quite a few banking options and a low minimum deposit. On top of that, you can find an insane amount of games to have fun with and acquire VIP status to reap massive benefits. On the other hand, there is no mobile app for this operator and it is restricted to customers based in the USA.
To conclude, DuelBits BTC casino is a perfect place for newcomers as there are plenty of tutorials to guide you on your journey alongside helpful community and professional customer support.
General information:
- Year founded: 2016
- Languages: English, Bulgarian, Greek, Spanish, Filipino, French, Indonesian, Japanese, Georgian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Serbian, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese, Chinese
- License: Curaçao
- Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin
- Minimum Deposit: $1
- Accepts US: No
- Restricted Countries: Austria, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Spain, USA, UK.
- Casino Types: Slots, Battles, Match Betting, Live Casino, Dice, Roulette, Crash, Hilo
Despite being on the scene since 2016, Gamdom really established themselves in recent years when they decided to hire Usain Bolt as their brand ambassador alongside being the main sponsor of the best CSGO roster in Brazil, team Imperial.
To begin with, Gamdom offers dedicated games such as Dice, Crash, Hilo, Slots battles, and Roulette. Their casino section is filled with various providers as they feature over 3000 slots and live casino games. Moreover, you can also wager on sports and esports at Gamdom.
In order to unlock the full potential of this Bitcoin gambling casino, do not forget to use the code “top100list” to claim a 15% instant rakeback.
Gamdom is catering to veterans and newcomers as they offer old-school roulette that is suited for everyone who wants to get into the action.
The main advantage of Gamdom is the slick and neat design they put in place. Also, they have a very rewarding royalty club with numerous bonuses up for grabs. There are also some cons such as the lack of not-so-popular crypto, and restrictions in many countries.
6. CSGOEmpire
General information:
- Year founded: 2016
- Languages: English, German, Spanish, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese, Chinese
- License: Curaçao
- Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, USD Coin, Tether
- Minimum Deposit: $1
- Accepts US: No
- Restricted Countries: Germany, Iran, UK, USA, France, Netherlands, Australia.
- Casino Types: Roulette, Match Betting, Coinflip
CSGOEmpire is based on three things in total, that being roulette, match betting and coinflip. The fact is, they mastered it hence why they remained so popular after they were established 9 years ago.
To give this site a chance, make sure you use the code “top100list” and claim a free gift in the form of a case where you can win all sorts of prizes. When we are talking about Bitcoin casino sites that only cover basics, this is the go-to platform.
One of the biggest benefits of CSGOEmpire is the fact that they accept various payment methods including crypto. They also have massive followings with several thousand active players throughout the day. The downside of CSGOEmpire is that slots are not available.
In all fairness, if you are looking for something simple to begin with, you should give this Bitcoin gambling casino site a try.
7. CSGOPolygon
General information:
- Year founded: 2016
- Languages: English, Russian
- License: Curaçao
- Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Solana, Ripple, Binance Coin, Tether
- Minimum Deposit: $1
- Accepts US: No
- Restricted Countries: USA, France, Belarus, UK, Netherlands, Australia, Spain.
- Casino Types: Roulette, Slots, Dice, Coinflip, Match Betting, Crash
Here is one of the few Bitcoin casino sites that stayed afloat after Valve’s cease and desist letters were sent out. This operator covers everything, from roulette to Slots, Match betting, crash, Dice, and Coinflip.
To test things out, CSGOPolygon offers 1000 coins for free if you use the code “GAMBLECSGO” when you sign up for an account.
CSGOPolygon offers classic roulette where you can bet on the color, and on the correct number. One of the biggest perks is how beginner-friendly this site is. There isn’t anything special about this site except a free bonus you can claim.
8. 500.Casino
General information:
- Year founded: 2016
- Languages: English, Turkish, Russian, Polish, Spanish, German, Swedish, Danish, Portuguese, Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Indonesian, Japanese, Vietnamese
- License: Curaçao
- Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Binance Coin, Tether, USD Coin, Tron, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Solana, DogeCoin, Cardano + 5 more.
- Minimum Deposit: $10
- Accepts US: No
- Restricted Countries: Netherlands, USA, France, Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Turkey
- Casino Types: “Wheel of Fortune”, Crash, Roulette, Slots, Duels, Plinko, Dice, Live Casino, Match Betting
Back in the day when skins gambling was at its peak, 500.Casino was known as CSGO500 and it was popular across the globe as one of the go-to crypto casinos.
The website itself provides various games including Wheel of Fortune, classic roulette, Crash, Duels, Plinko, and Dice. Moreover, the casino section of the website is filled with slots and other live casino games. Last but not least, you can also bet on matches with this BTC casino.
500.Casino put in place a massive welcome bonus for newcomers. By using the code “top100list”, you can get yourself a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1000 + 50 free spins.
Another thing that we like about 500.Casino is the fact that they offer so many casino games to choose from. Whether you want to go for bonus buys, match betting, slots or play old-school blackjack, this site has you covered.
In conclusion, you’re getting a full package with this Bitcoin gambling casino website. A stacked welcome bonus, plethora of games to choose from, and instant withdrawals are what make this one of the best crypto sites out there.
9. 7BitCasino
General information:
- Year founded: 2014
- Languages: English, French, Italian, Polish, Russian, German
- License: Curaçao
- Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Binance Coin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Bitcoin Cash,
- Minimum Deposit: $15
- Accepts US: No
- Restricted Countries: USA, UK, Greece, Spain, France, Serbia, Netherlands, Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium.
- Casino Types: Slots, Live Casino
7BitCasino is a popular name on the list of Bitcoin casino sites that offers exclusive slots and live casino games.
Before the time runs out, make sure you use code “aa6cedcb5” to claim up to 5BTC + 100 free spins. This bonus will for sure help you establish yourself on the site and come out on top.
This BTC casino is covering everything including different types of slots such as megaways. On top of that, they are known for their massive jackpots and one of a kind live casino where you can play various table games.
If we are to talk about perks regarding 7BitCasino we must mention how well-optimized their mobile version of the site is and it really feels like they don’t even need a mobile app. On top of that, they have a decent welcome bonus that will provide generous additional funds for gamblers that want to claim it.
7BitCasino also comes with some cons, that being limited slots providers and restrictions across popular countries like USA and UK. Overall, if you do not mind playing classic slots and you like free spins, this could be a perfect place for you.
10. Bitcasino
General information:
- Year founded: 2014
- Languages: English, Chinese, Portuguese, Spanish, Korean, German, French, Turkish, Vietnamese,
- License: Curaçao
- Accepted Crypto: Bitcoin, Litecoin, TRON, Ethereum, Tether, Ripple, Cardano, DogeCoin, Binance Coin,
- Minimum Deposit: $25
- Accepts US: No
- Restricted Countries: Australia, Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, Netherlands, UK, USA.
- Casino Types: Slots, Live Casino, Crash
If you want to gamble on the most prestigious BTC casino out there, you came to the right place. This site has everything casino-related covered starting with the live casino to Crash games, Slots, Baccarat, and much more.
The best part about Bitcasino and their welcome bonus is the fact that they will return 20% of lost funds up to 10,000 USDT. However, in order to be eligible for this bonus, you must use the code “gamble100”.
This casino website provides different types of games. Alongside traditional slots and live casino, you can also get your hands on Crash game that is very profitable if played correctly.
Overall, this is a perfect Bitcoin casino for people who want nothing but slots and live casino games. It is also recommended for high-rollers as they’ll earn a lot of rewards via the VIP program.
As for the cons, the minimum deposit is quite high as it is set to $25 for popular cryptocurrencies. Also, you don’t get any bonus funds to play with if you are a new customer, you only get cashback for the funds you deposit and lose.
How to Play on Bitcoin Casino Site?
Since crypto casinos are still relatively new, there are a lot of gamblers that want to make a switch, but they don’t know where or how to start. This is why we’re going to provide you with a step-by-step guide where you’ll learn how to play on Bitcoin casino sites.
1. Choose Your Casino - research the casinos that we mentioned above and find the one that suits you the best. There are a lot of factors to keep an eye out for such as a variety of games, are there free bonuses, how safe is the website, etc.
2. Create an Account - once you’ve found the website that suits you, you’ll have to create an account. Luckily for us, that is really easy to do as there are a few options such as using your Google email to sign up or create an account the old-fashioned way.
3. Create a Bitcoin Wallet - by far the most important thing is to always keep your Bitcoin on a personal wallet, and not on an exchange such as Binance or Coinbase. There are plenty of free options out there such as Trust Wallet which is used by the majority of gamblers.
4. Buy & Deposit Bitcoin - there are a couple of ways of buying Bitcoin. The safest route is to use Binance or another exchange platform to purchase Bitcoin and transfer it to your wallet.
5. Deposit Bitcoin Into Your Gambling Account - navigate to the deposit section of the BTC casino and find Bitcoin. The best practice is to copy the address and transfer funds from your wallet to the casino.
6. Start Playing - deposited funds should be credited to your account almost instantly. Once the transfer has been finished, you can start playing your favorite games offered by Bitcoin casino sites.
How to Choose the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites
When you’re trying to find the best Bitcoin casino sites, there are a lot of factors that you need to take into account. Safety should be your number one priority, make sure you remember that. As for the other characteristics, here is the list:
- Reputation - this relates to the safety of the site. No one wants to deposit money on a shady site that no one ever heard about. Reputable sites like Stake have well-known ambassadors and their reputation precedes them.
- Variety of Games - even though this is mainly a personal preference, most gamblers are looking for a full plethora of games to choose from. Some are taking things one step further as they also want to bet not only on traditional sports but on esports as well.
- Bonuses - it goes without saying, bonuses provided by crypto casinos are through the roof and you should never settle for anything less. Even though free bonuses are hard to come by, matched deposits will get you started and save you some of the bankroll you dedicated to online gambling.
- Crypto Payments - one of the main benefits Bitcoin casino sites offer is the fact that deposits and withdrawals come with minimum fees and usually, they are instant. Don’t come close to a website that will force you to wait days before paying out your winnings.
- Customer Support - the thing is, no one likes to encounter a problem when gambling, especially if you are using Bitcoin or any other crypto. This is why professional customer support is very important as it will provide quick help and navigation to help you solve any issues.
Which Cryptocurrencies Can You Use to Play Crypto Casino Online?
In recent times, crypto casino sites are providing a full spectrum of cryptocurrencies you can use to gamble with. There is no point in listing them all here hence why we’ll only mention the most popular ones besides Bitcoin:
- Ethereum
- Bitcoin Cash
- Litecoin
- DogeCoin
- Monero
- Cardano
- Ripple
- Tether
- USD Coin
- Binance Coin
- TRON
- Solana
- Shiba Inu
- etc…
Pros & Cons of Playing Online Crypto Casino Games
Playing online crypto casino games comes with plenty of benefits. However, there are also disadvantages that you need to be aware of. Without further ado, let’s dive right in.
Pros:
- Staying Anonymous - when creating your account, there is little to no personal information you need to provide. This is perfect for gamblers that don’t want banks to know where their money is going.
- Instant Transactions - as simple as that. Crypto transactions are usually instant or they take a couple of minutes tops.
- Very Low Fees - when withdrawing funds to e-wallets, the fees will cut straight through your winnings. However, you can withdraw massive amounts of money by using crypto and the fees are staying low.
Cons:
- Volatility - this is the ever-burning concern of gamblers that use crypto to gamble online. In this day and age, it is usual to see Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies go 10% up or down on a weekly basis. This means that the value of your winnings is fluctuating.
- Complexity - let’s face it, using crypto to deposit funds into a gambling account is very hard. If you don’t have any prior knowledge, it is very likely that something will go sideways.
- One Mistake Can Lose You the Money - by typing in one wrong number, you’ll send funds to the wrong address and you can kiss your money goodbye. Also, if you lose the recovery key for your wallet, your funds are also doomed. Make sure you don’t make these mistakes.
Are Bitcoin Casinos Legal?
The legality of Bitcoin casinos depends on the jurisdictions you’re coming from. Many countries across Europe accept Bitcoin as a payment method and they allow it to be used for online gambling.
Certain federal laws in the USA banned online gambling with Bitcoin, but some states put in place regulations that allow gamblers to use this method in order to gamble online. Russia and China are two countries that completely banned Bitcoin casino sites.
Conclusion
Bitcoin casinos provide a revolutionary approach to online gambling where they use blockchain technology in order to provide safety, security, and anonymity for gamblers. However, there are certain advantages and disadvantages when it comes to crypto casinos.
Despite the backlash these websites are facing, Bitcoin casino sites are growing in popularity and they are acquiring more and more players who are switching from traditional payment methods to crypto.
Due to low fees, BTC casino sites can offer lucrative bonuses and promotions that are going to pull in even more gamblers who are always on the lookout for ways to get free money. Overall, the future is bright for this industry as it continues to expand.
FAQs
What are Bitcoin casinos?
Bitcoin casinos are websites that accept Bitcoin payments and allow you to gamble on popular casino games such as slots, poker, blackjack, roulette, and live casino.
How do you play a casino with Bitcoin?
There are a few steps you need to accomplish before you start playing in a casino with Bitcoin.
- Buy Bitcoin and deposit it into your gambling account
- Wait for the transaction to go through.
- Play your favorite games and have fun.
Is Bitcoin casino legal?
In most countries, Bitcoin casino is legal and you’ll be able to gamble without any drawbacks. However, federal laws in certain countries in the USA strictly prohibit Bitcoin gambling. Also, using Bitcoin for online gambling is restricted in both China and Russia.
What are the best Bitcoin casino sites?
Best Bitcoin casino sites are:
- Stake
- Roobet
- CSGORoll
- DuelBits
- Gamdom
- CSGOEmpire
- CSGOPolygon
- 500.Casino
- 7BitCasino
- Bitcasino
Why do people gamble with Bitcoin casinos?
People gamble with Bitcoin casinos for a few reasons. Instant deposits and withdrawals are definitely number one on this list. Moreover, a high degree of anonymity is also something that’s preferred by gamblers just like the low transaction fees, even when you win big.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.