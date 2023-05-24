Best Betting Sites In Ireland With The Best Welcome Offers 2023

It’s no secret that sports betting is quite popular all across Ireland. After all, the Irish are renowned for being some of the most die-hard sports fans in the world. Not to mention the fact that the Irish have a long and rich history of horse racing.

Therefore, wagering on various sports is quite common In Ireland. For that purpose, we’ve selected a few of the best betting sites in Ireland, as well as their generous welcome offers for 2023. So without further ado, let’s have a closer look at these betting sites.

The Top 10 Betting Sites in Ireland

How Do We Decide Which are The Best Irish Sportsbooks?

Evaluating the best Irish sportsbooks is a long and detailed process. Each of the Irish bookies listed here has been analysed based on numerous factors that matter to bettors.

Although every bettor has their own preferences when it comes to deciding on the best betting sites, industry standards apply - this is how we decide which among these are the best betting sites. So with that in mind, here are some of the aforementioned factors we closely analyse:

Licenced to Operate in Ireland

Every online bookie must have a legitimate operating licence issued by one of the regulatory bodies recognized in Ireland as authoritative.

A good example of this is the licence provided by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. The presence of a licence indicates that a sportsbook is operating legally and that it complies with all the rules and regulations necessary to obtain a licence to begin with.

Competitive Betting Odds

Another important factor to consider is competitive betting odds. Each of the betting sites Ireland has to offer should provide bettors with value through fair betting odds. These odds should provide a truthful insight into the probability of a given outcome, without misleading the bettors in the process.

Welcome Offers and Free Bets

Just like with new online casinos, online sportsbooks should provide both new and existing customers with generous bonus offers. We evaluate welcome offers and free bet promotions to determine just how valuable they are to bettors.

Familiar Deposit Methods With Fast Withdrawals

As mentioned before, every bettor has their own preferences regarding many things, especially payment options at online sportsbooks.

This is why evaluate the presence of most common payment options used by Irish bettors, such as Visa, MasterCard, ecoPayz, PayPall and other options that Irish sportsbooks should support.

Live Streaming

Live streaming is very important to bettors everywhere, not just in Ireland. Being able to watch the game live and place some bets in the process simply brings a new level of excitement to the entire sports betting experience. That said, here are the best betting sites that offer live streaming in Ireland:

Unique Betting Features

Some of the best betting sites can easily stand out from the rest by offering unique features to their customers. We take a close look at these features to determine just how exciting and useful they are.

For example live betting or in-play betting are very popular features as they allow bettors to place bets while the sports match is already underway. Other than that, other features like eSports betting, TV betting and Virtual Sports can give bettors a welcomed respite from traditional sports betting.

Prompt Customer Support

As you may already know, online sports betting is software-based and issues tend to happen on occasion. In that case, it's vital for a sportsbook to have a prompt and experienced customer support staff bettors can turn to. We also examine how available customer support staff is and which channels bettors can reach out to them, such as phone, email, live chat and so on.

Analysing the Top 10 Betting Sites That Accept Players from Ireland

1. Palm Slots - Best Betting Odds in Ireland

Established in 2022 and licensed by the government of Curacao, Palm Slots is quite a new online sportsbook that has made it a long way in little over a year. If you want a sportsbook that can easily meet your needs, this bookie will certainly do so with ease.

Palm Slot’s Sign-up Offer

A simple yet effective welcome offer awaits all new bettors who sign-up for this bookie for the first time. That said, you’re eligible for a 100% matched bonus up to €100 with a 16x wagering requirement that you need to use within 21 days. Read their terms and conditions first though!

Palm Slot’s Mobile Betting App

Palm Slots doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app. However, their mobile-friendly website can easily accommodate both Android and iOS users.

Betting Markets Covered

Palm Slots offers over 30 different sports to bet on with over 600 different events. From football to hockey, you can bet on pretty much anything you desire including TV shows, presidential elections, Eurovision and eSports.

Accepted Payment Methods

Palm Slots supports a variety of payment options that Irish bettors commonly use. These options include Bank Transfer, Visa, MasterCard, ecoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, PaysafeCard, AstroPay and also Bitcoin.

Palm Slot’s Pros and Cons

Pros

Numerous sports markets available

Live streaming feature

Awesome customer support

Most competitive betting odds

Cons

No mobile app

2. TonyBet - Best Selection of Irish Sports

Originally called OmniBet and founded in 2003, it wasn’t until 2009 that this casino/sportsbook operator officially became TonyBet. With over 20 years of experience in the market and licensed by the UKGC, this operator deserves to be called one of the best betting sites.

TonyBet’s Sign-up Offer

TonyBet offers a generous welcome bonus that consists of a 100% matching bonus up to €100. The wagering requirement is just x5 the bonus money and wagered on matches with odds of 1/2. According to their terms and conditions you have 14 days to complete the requirements.

TonyBet’s Mobile Betting App

Aside from having a mobile-friendly website, TonyBet has a dedicated app for Android and iOS users.

Betting Markets Covered

TonyBet has a plethora of sports markets you can wager on. This is especially true football as TonyBet has over 1,000 betting lines for this sport alone. Other than that, you can bet on every Irish sport you prefer ranging from horse racing to hurling, rugby and so on.

Accepted Payment Methods

Like their sports markets, TonyBet also offers a lot of payment options for your convenience. These options include MasterCard, Visa, PaysafeCard, ecoPayz, Neteller, PayPal and Skrill, to name a few.

TonyBet’s Pros and Cons

Pros

A wide variety of sports and sport markets available

24/7 customer support

Native mobile app

Cons

No live streaming available

No bet builder

3. William Hill - Best Horse Racing Betting

William Hill is one of the oldest names in the gambling industry. William Hills has been in business since 1934 when Mr Hill took bets over the telephone because gambling was illegal in Britain. It wasn't until 1966 that he opened up his first betting shop. Years later, this casino and sportsbook operator licensed by the UKGC is one of the most famous brands in the world.

William Hill’s Sign-up Offer

William Hill has quite a straightforward offer. You receive €40 worth of free bets upon creating an account. To be eligible for the bonus you must wager at least €10 on bets with odds of 1.5 (1/2) or higher. Once you've done that, you get two times €20 worth of free bets and the offer lasts for 30 days with a wagering requirement of only x1. Always be sure to check their terms and conditions.

William Hill’s Mobile Betting App

William Hill has a fantastic mobile app that supports Android and iOS devices. There are also exclusive features and offers for app users only.

Betting Markets Covered

Although William Hill has over 30 different sports you can bet on and a myriad of sports betting markets, their primary focus is horse races making this operator one of the best horse racing betting sites in the world. If you’re an enthusiast of betting on horse races, William Hill is the place for you.

Accepted Payment Methods

William Hill supports the vast majority of payment options used by Irish bettors. These payment methods include bank transfer, MasterCard, Visa, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, Neteller, PayPal, Skrill, NeoSurf, Maestro and Trustly.

William Hill’s Pros and Cons

Pros

One of the best sportsbooks in Ireland

Excellent customer support

Extensive range of sports betting markets

Cons

Website design needs getting used to

4. SpreadEx - Best Sport Betting Options

Established in 1999 and licensed by the UKGC, SpreadEx is an online sportsbook that also offers financial services to clients. An odd combination but that didn't stop SpreadEx from becoming one of the most popular bookies in Ireland.

SpreadEx’s Sign-up Offer

SpreadEx’s welcome offer is straight to the point. After making a qualifying bet of €10 you will receive €40 worth of free bets you can use on spread betting. Your qualifying bet must be placed on any match with fixed odds of 1/2 or greater. You can find out more by checking their terms and conditions.

Spread Ex’s Mobile Betting App

SpreadEx has a high performance mobile app for both Android and iOS devices.

Betting Markets Covered

SpearEx has over 20 different popular sports and markets you can wager on. It has something for everyone making it one of the best betting sites in Ireland. But the thing that really makes this bookie stand out is their spread betting options that they are quite famous for

Accepted Payment Methods

When it comes to payment options, SpreadEx lacks quite a bit. The only payment options available are credit/debit cards and bank transfers. So no eWallets or cryptos whatsoever.

SpeardEx’s Pros and Cons

Pros

Awesome betting options

Plenty of sports to bet on

Great mobile app

Cons

Lack of payment options

No VIP programme

5. LegendPlay - Biggest Sign-up Offer

Established in 2022 and licensed by the government of Curacao, LegendPlay has made its name all across Ireland. Although a fairly young operator, LegendPlays shows that it has what it takes to make it to the top.

LegendPlay’s Sign-up Offer

LegendPlay has quite a generous welcome offer, indeed. Upon signing up you will receive a 100% matching bonus up to €250 with only 1x wagering requirements you must wager on bets with odds of 1.5 or greater. Be sure to read their terms and conditions first!

LegendPlay Mobile Betting App

LegendPlay doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app but their mobile-friendly website makes up for that.

Betting Markets Covered

LegendPlay has a plethora of betting markets and sports to wager on. Most importantly they have a wide variety of Irish sports to choose from so you’ll have plenty of options to spend that hefty bonus on.

Accepted Payment Methods

LegendsPlay also supports a plethora of payment methods including cryptocurrencies. Most popular payment options include bank transfer, Visa, MasterCard, Paysafecard, Mifinity, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple and many more

LegendPlay Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of sports and markets

Excellent live betting feature

Plenty of Irish sports markets

Cons

No mobile app

6. OlympusBet - Best Cryptocurrency Sportsbook

One of the best new betting sites, OlympusBet was founded in 2023 and holds a Curaçao eGaming licence. They’re doing a really good job at impressing bettors in Ireland and worldwide!

OlypusBet’s Sign-up Offer

OlympusBet has a generous welcome offer that consists of a 100% matched bonus up to €100 with x16 wagering requirement. Be sure to read their terms and conditions first.

OlympusBet’s Mobile Betting App

Unfortunately, OlympusBet doesn’t have a dedicated Android or iOS app but they do have a seamless mobile-friendly website.

Betting Markets Covered

OlympusBet has pretty much every sports market you can imagine. Aside from that they have a plethora of sports events to wager on, as well as live and pre-match events. You can place live bets and watch a live stream as you wager.

Accepted Payment Methods

Aside from Visa, MasterCard and Maestro, OlympusBet supports pretty much every cryptocurrency for both deposits and withdrawals.

OlympusBet Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent choice of sports and betting markets

Accepts cryptocurrencies

Seamless customer support

Cons

Some features only available after registration

7. Betway - Best Live Streaming Sportsbook

Founded in 2006 and licensed by the UKGC, Betway is a well-known and respected name in the gambling industry. To the Irish, Betway is known as one of the best betting sites with live-streaming.

Betway’s Sign-up Offer

First time players on Betway’s site are offered a free bet worth €50 once you make a qualifying bet of €10. Read their terms and conditions to fully understand the offer.

Betway’s Mobile Betting App

Betway has one of the best betting apps for both Android and iOS users. If you’re not a fan of apps, a mobile-friendly website awaits at Betway.

Betting Markets Covered

Betway offers a multitude of sports markets and 27 different sports you can wager on. Aside from that they have a plethora of sports events and a broad live coverage for bettors to enjoy at any time they wish to do so.

Accepted Payment Methods

Betway supports a lot of payment options popular in Ireland. Those options include bank transfer, Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPays and PaysafeCard.

Betway’s Pros and Cons

Pros

Competitive odds

Great live streaming feature

Immense sports coverage

Cons

Not very friendly customer support staff

8. LeoVegas - Best Mobile App

Established back in 2011, LeoVegas has become one of the best operators in the market. Licensed by Malta Gaming Authority and UKGC, this operator won the Online Gaming Operator of The Year Award back in 2020. Today, LeoVegas is still going strong in providing excellent service to bettors in Ireland.

LeoVegas’s Sign-up Offer

LeoVegas offers newcomers to place a qualifying bet of €10 and get a €30 free bet. More can be learned by reading their terms and conditions. It may not seem as much but it is a generous offer for those who wish to explore LeoVegas sports markets.

LeoVegas Mobile Betting App

LeoVegas won the Best Native App award back in 2017. That said, they have separate apps for Sportsbook, Casino and Live Casino all welcoming both Android and iOS users.

Betting Markets Covered

LeoVegas has more than 35 sports you can bet on which is quite significant for a relatively new operator. Other than that, you have access to a plethora of betting markets with some of the most competitive odds in the industry.

Accepted Payment Methods

Like their welcome offer, LeoVegas has straightforward payment options. These include Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, PaysafeCard, Skrill and Apple Pay.

LeoVegas Pros and Cons

Pros

Awesome selection of sports and sports markets

24/7 customer support

Amazing native app

Cons

Live streaming is limited to greyhound racing

9. Betiton - Best Live Betting Sportsbook

Founded in 2020, Betiton holds licences from both UKGC and MGA making it one of the most reputable operators today. Although relatively new, Betition managed to gain significant popularity as one of the best Irish betting sites.

Betiton’s Sign-up Offer

Bititon has a simple but very generous offer. After making a qualifying bet of €15 you get a €10 free bet you can use on bets with odds 1/1 or greater and you have 14 days to use the free bet. Read their terms and conditions to find out more.

Betiton’s Mobile Betting App

Betiton has a very mobile-friendly website but no dedicated sportsbook app at the moment.

Betting Markets Covered

Betition has over 25 sports available and numerous sports markets to choose from. However, if you find their betting markets lacking, their live-betting feature will make up for everything. Betiton has a multitude of live betting options which is why this operator is considered to be one of the best new betting sites in Ireland.

Accepted Payment Methods

Although limited, payment options at Betiton are pretty much everything a bettor from Ireland would need. Their supported payment options include Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz and MuchBetter.

Betiton’s Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent eSports market

Awesome live betting feature

Lots of sports markets to choose from

Cons

No mobile app

No live-streaming

10. Dachbet - Best eSports Sportsbook

Established in 2021 and licensed by the government of Curacao, Dachbet is one of the new betting sites that decided to focus on a niche market of eSports. Although they are a great bookie nonetheless, bettors who prefer different kinds of sports betting will find Dachbet to be an ideal palace for them.

Dachbet’s Sign-up Offer

Signing up for Dachbet yields a generous offer that consists of a 100% matching bonus up to €100. The wagering requirements are x10 and the bonus lasts for 30 days. Check their terms and conditions before registering to make sure this offer is still valid!

Dachbet’s Mobile Betting App

Aside from a mobile-friendly website, Dachbet doesn’t have a mobile app at the moment.

Betting Markets Covered

Dachbet has 27 sports you can bet on alongside a plethora of sports markets and events to choose from. However, if you’re into eSports then Dachbet has everything you can possibly need to wager on these niche sports.

Accepted Payment Methods

Dachbet supports a variety of traditional and cryptocurrency payment options. Those options include bank transfer, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, AstroPay, Bitcoin, and Litecoin,

Dachbet’s Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of sports and eSports markets

Great customer support

Quick withdrawal times

Cons

No live streaming feature

Lack of mobile app

Sports Betting with Real Money in Ireland

Gambling laws in Ireland tend to be a bit confusing especially since The Betting Act of 1854 was the foundation for all gambling laws in Ireland and the Act itself evolved over time. So here are a few facts you should know about gambling laws in Ireland.

Ireland’s Gambling Regulation Bill was passed in 2022 and will encompass all forms of gambling including in-person, online and mobile.

There is a complete ban on social media advertising for gambling in Ireland

The Betting Act of 2015 allowed all offshore sportsbooks to be integrated into the Irish licensing system.

How to Sign-up With an Irish Bookie?

Signing up for an Irish bookie varies from sportsbook to sportsbook. Oftentimes it’s a multi-step process that verifies a person’s identity, age and financial information.

You have to provide documentation like ID card, driver’s licence, passport and banking information in order to create an account at an Irish bookie.

During the process, you can choose to opt for a welcome bonus or not, as well as set any account limitations as a part of the responsible gaming policies that all Irish bookies must comply to, in order to hold a gambling licence.

What are the Most Popular Sports to Bet on in Ireland?

Like many other countries in the world, Ireland has its own sports that are very popular among the local populace. So let’s have a look at a few of the sports that are exclusive to Ireland and its bettors.

Hurling Betting

Hurling has an ancient Gaelic origin and it’s still a very popular sport in Ireland. Players use a stick called hurley to hit a ball called sliotar between opponents goal posts. Irish bettors can wager on the outcomes of matches or specific outcomes during live betting.

GAA Gaelic Football Betting

Gaelic football is a mix of football, rugby, handball and perhaps even a pinch of basketball. Players can kick, punch, bounce, carry and solo the ball to score goals or points. It’s a confusing sport to others but not to the Irish.

Football Betting

Football is another popular sport in Ireland. That said, Irish are known to be the fiercest and loudest singing football fans in the world so it’s no wonder this sport is so popular all over Ireland.

Rugby Betting

Rugby dates back to 1854 in Ireland when Dublin University organised a first official match. So there’s a long tradition of rugby popularity in Ireland that’s as strong today as it was back then.

Horse Racing Betting

Horse racing is one of the most popular sports in Ireland. The main reason is that horse breeding and racing dates back for centuries in Ireland and there’s a deep traditional fondness for this sport, especially when Irish thoroughbreds beat English horses on a race track.

Online Gambling Help and Resources

It’s not uncommon for gambling problems to occur among betting enthusiasts. That’s why Responsible Gaming policies are enforced by the vast majority of sportsbooks today.

Problems like gambling addiction can have quite serious consequences so prevention methods, like self-exclusions, account limitations, deposit and withdrawal limits are there to protect at-risk gamblers from going overboard at any given moment.

Sportsbooks that have these policies must regulate their customers as this is one of the requirements for obtaining and renewing a gambling licence, in the first place.

Frequently Asked Questions About Betting Sites in Ireland

What are betting markets?

Betting markets are specific categories of bets with specific odds for each market. In sports betting, this could be something like points spreads or features.

In live-betting a sports market can indicate one team winning the game by a certain amount of goals or points. Sporsbooks issue these markets and odds that go alongside them and you can bet against the Sportsbook or wager on their prediction.

Are winnings from betting sites taxable in Ireland?

No, players are not subjected to the income tax for their winnings made at betting sites. However, sportsbooks must pay a 1% tax on all wagers and earnings.

What are free bet offers?

As their name suggests, free bets are offers awarded to new players in most cases. Free bets are used to try out a bookie’s services and determine if that sportsbook is right for you or not. Think of it as a means of learning the ropes and trying different types of betting for free.

Which sites have the best betting apps?

That really depends on personal preferences as each bettor has something they may like or dislike regarding any mobile betting app. But as mentioned before, LeoVegas has won the Best Native App award in 2017 so they may be the ones you’re looking for.

How do I know if a site is safe for betting real money?

Every online bookie that holds a valid operating licence is legit and safe to bet real money on. The fact that they hold a licence means that they operate fairly, responsibly and safely. In other words, online sportsbooks have security policies and other measures to ensure seamless transactions and protect customer personal data.

