The term altcoin is used for all cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin. Currently, close to 20,000 altcoins are available on various crypto markets. That means that there are plenty of investment options for you to choose from. However, such a massive number of options makes it hard to pick the best ones, so we put this guide together to help you choose the best altcoin in 2022.

Without further ado, let's jump right into the top ten altcoins to consider in 2022.

Top 8 Best Altcoins to Buy

Below are the details for each of the eight best altcoins in 2022.

DeFi Coins

Cosmos

Solana

Decentraland

Best Altcoins to Invest In Today

The following section lists the top 10 best altcoin options in 2022. First, we'll explain why we included each altcoin on the list and why they are a good investment option compared to most others. Of course, you must consider many details when choosing the best altcoin to invest in, including historical price, market capitalization, and many others. We've considered all of these details when selecting the best altcoin in 2022, and here are our choices.

1. Battle Infinity - The Best Altcoin To Invest In 2022

The absolute winner of the best altcoin in 2022 goes to Battle Infinity, an interesting new cryptocurrency based on a Play to Earn metaverse. The P2E model is becoming increasingly popular in the world of crypto, and Battle Infinity built their entire project by combining P2E with other crypto practices such as DeFI and NFTs.

Battle Infinity puts "battle" games at the center of their project. It's primarily a fantasy sports league where every player gets to choose a team and "battle" other players on the field. Think of it as a classic fantasy sports league, but with the addition of blockchain technologies and NFTs. Every time you play the game and win, you are rewarded with NFTs that can be sold and traded in the in-game marketplace - The Battle Market.

There are all kinds of in-game items you can win. That includes artwork, avatars, clothing, and countless other in-game items. Players can also buy land in the Metaverse and even place billboards to earn extra income. The in-game currency is called $IBAT and works as the native token for the entire metaverse. Battle Infinity is fully KYC'd on Coinsniper, so it has an anti-rug pull setup. It's somewhat of a successor to Axie Infinity, and it's developed by an Indian-based company that has already worked on other successful crypto projects such as Polygon Matic.

How to buy Battle Infinity (IBAT) in pre-sale?

The process is slightly different from buying other cryptocurrencies. Finally, the pre-sale is handled directly by the publisher, on the pre-sale platform specially created for this purpose . Experience has shown that with the following steps you have IBAT tokens in your wallet in less than 10 minutes .

1. Open the Battle Infinity pre-sale website

First, the crypto investors visit the Battle Infinity pre-sale page. Here the crucial windows open immediately.

2. Buy Binance Coin

The IBAT Coin is designed as a BEP-20 token and runs on the Binance Smart Chain. This means that one must own Binance Coin in order to buy IBAT. If you have this in your wallet, you can proceed directly. On the other hand, one should first buy BNB – for example via the online broker eToro, which does not charge any commission and allows a crypto purchase in less than 10 minutes.

3. Connect wallet to Battle Infinity

The next step is to connect the wallet to Battle Infinity. This is possible with the Metamask Wallet or the Walletconnect function. It is important that the corresponding wallets have been switched to the Binance Smart Chain.

4. Select the desired amount of IBAT and complete the purchase

Now select the desired amount of IBAT. You can see directly how many Binance Coins are required. For example, if you want 250,000 IBAT tokens, you have to invest around 1.5 BNB. One last click on “Buy IBAT” and the purchase is complete.

2. Tamadoge - The Best Altcoin Doubling As A Flexible Memecoin

Tamadoge is one of the newest projects made by a team of crypto experts who obviously feel nostalgia for the classic Tamagochi games from way back in the early 90s. Tamadoge is the currency used in the Tamaverse, where virtual pet enthusiasts go to breed and take care of their pets. The project is set to launch in July 2022, and users will get a chance to compete with each other by completing various tasks. Those who win the most Dogepoints at the end of the month will be able to collect their winnings from the Dogepool.

If you have played a Tamagochi game in the past, you already know that the game's goal is to take care of your digital pet. If you forget to feed it on time, your pet could starve to death, leaving you with a Tamaghost. As you progress, you will win tokens and in-game NFT items that can help you grow your pet faster.

The total supply of the Tamadoge tokens will be 2 billion. 50% of that will be available in presale, while the rest will be divided between pet trainers in the future. The pets are the core of the entire project and work as NFTs. You can mint or trade them with other users at any time. Every pet starts as a baby and has unique stats that improve as the pet grows. The project is still in its earliest stages, but it's got a detailed roadmap for the future and is expected to add more advanced features soon.

3. Lucky Block - Best Altcoin Based On NFT competition

Lucky Block is one of those cryptos most people somehow miss, even though it was the fastest crypto to reach a $1 billion market cap. It also experienced a close to 7,000% price increase in the first three weeks of release. Lucky Block is a play-to-earn decentralized NFT competition platform where every player has the same chance of winning.

It has a desktop, and a mobile app version that allows players to compete in several draws, built on blockchain technology. In other words, competition is 100% transparent and random, as all winners are chosen using smart contracts.

The LBLOCK token was released in January of 2022, so plenty of tokens are still available since the project is so young.. The price of a single LBLOCK token increased from $0.00015 to $0.005 in only a few weeks, with an all-time high of $0.009. Its price is slightly lower right now, but it's expected to make a massive market return later this year.

There’s a new V2 version which is listed on exchanges such as Lbank. If you join using this link below, you can claim a $255 bonus to spend on it.

4. DeFi Coins - Best Altcoin Native Token For A New DeFi Swap Platform

DeFi stands for Decentralized Finance, a new emerging sector of finance that proved to be much more flexible and stable than traditional banking. Numerous DeFi blockchain projects are trying to earn their spot on the markets right now, but DeFi Swap is the best of the best. It's a new decentralized exchange that allows users to swap, stake, and farm cryptos for a profit. Its native token is called the DeFi coin, quickly becoming one of the best altcoins in 2022.

The blockchain project has been running since May 2021, but the new DeFi Swap platform is what got things moving. The price of DeFi coins increased by over %300 as soon as the exchange was launched, and they are becoming one of the best options for decentralized token swapping. However, with that said, the token has more to offer than what meets the eye.

For example, it has a static reward system that allows DEFC token holders to set up a passive income. Every time a token is bought or sold, 10% of the tax is transferred to the reward pool. Once the tokens accumulate, 50% is rewarded back to token holders, while the rest is used to increase liquidity. The DeFi sector is one of the fastest-growing crypto sectors, reaching a total market value of $200 billion in 2022. So, the sooner you jump on the train, the more success you'll have in the future.

5. Cosmos - Best Altcoin To Buy And Hold

Cosmos is another unique blockchain project with a clear goal. Interoperability has been a problem for blockchain adoption, and Cosmos is set to change that forever. It became one of the best altcoin options in 2022 and is one of the best tokens to buy and hold (HODL).

The project has two primary features that set it apart from all others. Firstly, it introduced a revolutionary blockchain communication protocol called Inter Blockchain Communication or IBC. It's designed to promote data sharing and improve communication between different blockchains. Secondly, the project also came up with the Cosmos software development kit, which makes creating new crypto apps much more manageable.

The native ATOM token is used for on and off-chain brands who want to use the software to build their platforms. When these two features combine, it becomes clear that Cosmos is looking at a bright future, considering the huge worldwide push towards blockchain adoption. The current price estimates for 2030 expect ATOM tokens to gain over 10000%, making Cosmos one of the best altcoins in 2022.

6. Solana - Best Altcoin Based On Smart Contracts

Solana is one of the most popular blockchains in the past few years. It's becoming the go-to option for countless new P2E projects because of its smart contracts. However, unlike most blockchain projects who try to increase value by adding unique features and services, Solana built its platform using Ethereum's technologies. As a result, the platform combines features such as NFTs, metaverse, DeFi apps, meme coins, P2E games, and more.

By combining multiple technologies, the price of the SOL token increased to an all-time high of over 130000% above the original price. The recent crypto crash harmed all cryptos but didn't slow down the SOL token, which is still considered the best altcoin to invest in. As the number of projects built on the SOL protocols keeps increasing, the token turned out to be one of the most stable options in 2022.

There are nearly 400 new crypto projects built on the Solana protocol, each of which has millions of users. Therefore, Solana is expected to reach and even outgrow previous highs in the following months, so if you're looking for promising crypto to invest in, Solana is an excellent choice.

7. Decentraland - Best Metaverse Altcoin to Invest In

If you're familiar with Metaverses, you might hear that Decentraland is the first virtual metaverse ever created. It's also the metaverse where Snoop Dogg and other celebrities and huge brands bought plots of virtual land. Since it's the first of its kind, Decentraland is the largest and most popular metaverse to date. Its native token, called MANA coin, is finding its way into millions of crypto wallets in the past year, which gives the platform a bright future.

Decentraland currently offers virtual real estate, but the project plans to add new features such as NFTs, P2E games, web3 programs, and more. Of course, such plans haven't gone unnoticed, and the number of investors keeps growing daily. After considering all of these details, it's safe to say that the project is undoubtedly one of the best altcoins to invest in in 2022. It lost some value after the crypto crash, but it's recovering quickly. The forecasts for 2025 say that the MANA will grow by 650% and over 4500% by 2030.

Conclusion - Best Altcoin to Invest In

Altcoins keep attracting new investors looking for high returns all the time. They are an excellent choice when starting a career as a crypto trader, as most of them are much more affordable than Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies.

However, choosing the best altcoin to invest in isn't easy since there are thousands of options, so we tried to give you a broader perspective about the top performers on the market. Remember that crypto markets are highly volatile, and no one can say which cryptos will grow in the future. Still, after close consideration, we recommend that you buy a few $IBAT tokens used on Battle Infinity and become an early investor. Good luck!