Best 10 Online Casinos In Singapore 2024 (Version 2.0)

February 3, 2024

Online Casinos in Singapore

Would you like to get into the world of Singapore online gambling? As the city-state grows and evolves, so does its online gambling scene. Selecting an ideal gaming platform for your needs can be overwhelming. Therefore, our team of experts has extensively researched to find casino platforms that can bring you big wins and a seamless gaming experience. 

We have composed a compilation of Singapore’s best online casinos in 2024 that will guarantee your financial safety and never-ending excitement. In this comprehensive guide, we’ve examined the top online casino Singapore sites, their stunning characteristics, the available games on each, and which security measures are in place to offer you a secure environment. 

We have also covered everything from slots to live dealers, sports betting, and more. So stay with us till the end. 

The Recommended Best 10 Online Gambling Sites in Singapore 

Let’s have a quick overview of the top online casino Singapore sites and see the most prominent quality of each. 

  1. Maxim88 – The Best Slot Game Casino with 288% Welcome Bonus 

  1. 96M – The Ultimate Online Casino Experience with Live Dealers 

  1. me88 – The Most Trusted Online Casino in Asia 

  1. BK8 – The Home of Sports Betting and Online Casino Games 

  1. 12Play – The Top Online Casino in Malaysia & Singapore with a 150% Welcome Bonus 

  1. Gembet – The Exciting Online Casino Singapore with Daily Bonuses and Rewards 

  1. AW8 – The Premier Online Casino with a Wide Range of Games 

  1. 1XBet – The Leading Online Casino and Sportsbook with High Odds 

  1. Uwin33 – The Secure and Reliable Online Casino Singapore with Fast Withdrawals 

  1. B9 Casino – The Best Online Casino in Singapore with Live Games and Tournaments 

Now, let’s look at each gambling site to understand which one is perfect for you. 

1. Maxim88 – The Best Slot Game with 288% Welcome Bonus 

Maxim88
Maxim88

Features of Maxim88 

  • Maxim88 has a wide range of slots. 

  • A big welcome bonus for novices up to 288%. 

  • Has an intuitive and straightforward design. 

Maxim88 Casino Summary 

Maxim88 is a distinguished online casino in Singapore that gives its players many games and other features. Sportbooks, live casinos, and slots have been among the most played games by the company since it started in 2006. BMM iTech Labs and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) are global gaming regulators who licensed and regulated Maxim88 to ensure players get a safe Singapore online gambling environment. 

One element distinguishing Maxim88 is its wide range of slot games catering to all skill levels and tastes. This casino’s interface was designed to be as user-friendly as possible for all types of users. Besides, Maxim88 provides different secure payment options so gamers can deposit or withdraw money without hustling. 

Maxim88 owns exclusive rights in Asia to Evolution Gaming, which is considered one of the best online casino game providers worldwide. 

The new members enjoy a fantastic signup bonus of 288%, which is excellent for their gambling time. In addition, they give 8% cashback worth up to SGD 5,888 and a weekly lucky draw for Evolution Gaming with a total prize amount of up to SGD 46,264! This makes it the best online casino in Singapore, with exceptional interactive experience available today. 

Welcome Bonus�288% Welcome Bonus on Slot Games (Exclusive)�
Wagering Requirement�Requires 28x Turnovers to be eligible for the Welcome Bonus�
Minimum Deposit�For bank transfers and e-wallets, the minimum deposit is only 30 SGD.�
Payment Method�Quick Pay: DGPay, HengPay, TruePay, OmPay.�
Bank Transfer: To United Overseas Bank�
Crypto: USDT, BTC, and ETH�
Licence�BMM, iTech Lab, and TST Global�
Ratings�4.9-star rating from our dedicated team��
Pros�Convenience�
Variety of Games�
Lucrative Promotions�
24/7 Customer Support�
Cons�Weak User Experience�
Limited Language Support�

2. 96M – The Ultimate Online Casino Experience with Live Dealers 

96M
96M

Features of 96M 

  • 96M specialises in multiple types of games with live dealers 

  • New players will get a Baccarat First Bet Bonus of 100% up to SGD 300 

  • Secure payment options are available at 96M 

96M Casino Summary 

Although 96M is a new online casino in Singapore, established in 2021, it has rapidly gained a reputation as a safe and dependable betting platform. The casino holds an official licence granted by the PAGCOR authorities, which guarantees the game's safety for players. 

96M is best known for its live dealer games, which completely immerse players into gaming. In addition, new players can enjoy a 100% Baccarat First Bet Bonus up to SGD 300, which significantly enhances their gaming experience. The casino has a VIP program for regular customers with unique bonuses, promotions, and other benefits as rewards. 

96M, as a reputable online casino in Singapore, also allows bank transfers via OCBC, UOB and DBS and cryptocurrency payments such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT. Their website can be optimised for iOS and Android mobile devices via a smoothly adapted mobile site. Besides, they provide customer service support around the clock on WhatsApp, live chat, and email. 

Welcome Bonus�"100% Welcome Bonus on sports, fishing, mobile games, live casino and slots.�"
Wagering Requirement�12x For Sports�
25x For Fishing�
25x For All Slots�
30x For Live Casino Games�
Minimum Deposit�E-Wallets: 30 SGD�
Bank Transfer: 50 SGD�
Crypto: 50 SGD�
Payment Method�E-Wallets: DGPay, Hengpay, TruePay�
Bank Transfer: United Overseas Bank�
Crypto: USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20, ETH and BTC�
Licence�BMM, iTechlabs, PAGCOR�
Rating�4.7 for authentic user experience�
Pros�Diverse Game Selection at Online Casino Singapore�
Attractive User Interface�
Security and Fairness�
Cons�Limited Language Options�

3. me88 – The Most Trusted Online Casino in Asia 

me88
me88

Features of me88 

  • Different games, like live dealer games, sports betting, slots, etc., are offered at me88. 

  • Jacky Wu represents the casino as a brand ambassador. 

  • The casino's support team is always ready to assist you, day or night 

me88 Casino Review 

It is a trusted and well-established online casino Singapore platform. me88 offers its players an array of games and attractive perks. This casino has been a must-have for Singaporean newbies and long-standing gamblers for many years. 

me88 is licensed and regulated by gaming regulators such as Gaming Curacao, BMM, and iTech Labs, ensuring a safe and secure gaming environment for its players. Among them are sports betting, live dealer games, slots, and other famous casino games, which the company receives from recognised game suppliers. 

The Casino partners with leading game providers so that its players can have a good gaming experience. This is demonstrated by me88’s investment in cutting-edge web technologies and cybersecurity experts, which reflects its commitment to customer safety. The casino’s support department is also available 24/7 and addresses users’ issues promptly.  

Players can make deposits or withdrawals using secure payment options through me88. Though there might be some concerns regarding the limited number of e-wallet options, it would be unfair to regard this as a significant weakness on the part of the site. However, me88 is a highly dependable online casino Singapore platform. 

Welcome Bonus�288% Welcome Jackpot Bonus For Slot Games�
200% E-sports Welcome Bonus�
Wagering Requirement�Slot Games: 35x�
Esports: 35x�
Minimum Deposit�E-Wallets: 30 SGD�
Bank Transfer: 30 SGD�
Crypto: 50 SGD�
Payment Method�E-wallets: DGPay, Hengpay, TruePay and OmPay��
Bank Transfer: POSB Bank�
Crypto: TRC, ERC, ETC, BTC�
Licence�Licensed by the Government of Curacao�
Rating�4.5 stars as they provide fairness in games�
Pros�Established and Popular�
Trusted and Reliable Online Casino Singapore�
Licensed and Regulated�
Cons�Higher turnover requirements in promotions�

4. BK8 – The Home of Sports Betting and Online Casino Games 

BK8
BK8

Features of BK8 

  • Games from the best iGaming software providers can be found at BK8 Casino 

  • The casino offers customer support around the clock through live chat, email and WhatsApp 

  • BK8 online casino Singapore has more than two thousand casino games accessible to play on the site 

BK8 Casino Summary 

In Singapore online gambling market, BK8 existed in 2014 and has become a reputable player, especially in countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Philippines.  

This casino is known for having diversified games with a library of over 2000 casino games. They are video blackjack, live roulette and jackpot slots such as Mega Moolah powered by renowned iGaming developers such as Microgaming. NetEnt. Evolution Gaming. Big Time Gaming. This wide variety of games meets different players’ preferences, making the experience enjoyable.  

Moreover, BK8 also offers a five-level organised VIP program with distinct benefits and prizes for its regular customers, improving the experience and providing round-the-clock customer support. This shows how highly this Singapore online gambling platform values its clients.  

BK8’s dedication towards responsible gambling is highlighted by the fact that they have received certification from renowned organisations such as BMM Testing Labs, iTech Labs, GLI, and GoDaddy Gamcare. 

Also, BK8 has become a powerhouse for sports betting and the home of popular online casino Singapore games.  

Welcome Bonus�"150% Welcome Bonus For Slots, Live Casino and Sports�"
Wagering Requirement�Sports: 12x�
Live Casino: 25x�
Slots: 12x�
Minimum Deposit�E-Wallets: 30 SGD�
Bank Transfer: 30 SGD�
Crypto: 50 SGD�
Payment Method�E-Wallets: DGPay, Hengpay, TruePay, OmPay�
Bank Transfer: POSB Bank�
Crypto: USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20, ETH and BTC�
Licence�Licensed by the Government of Curacao�
Rating�4.4 stars as it is a mega brand�
Pros�Optimised For Mobile�
Efficient Live Chat�
Loyalty Program�
Cons�Suffers from the above-average loading times of its online casino Singapore website�

5. 12Play – The Top Online Casino in Malaysia & Singapore with a 150% Welcome Bonus 

Features of 12Play 

  • A 150% welcome bonus for newcomers is not bad! 

  • 12Play has a deep library game portfolio.  

  • It has an excellent VIP Program for its loyal customers! 

12Pay Casino Summary 

12Play is a well-known online casino in Singapore recognised for its vast game inventory and easy-to-use interface. This website offers live dealer games, sports betting, slots, and other popular casino games developed and maintained by reputable game vendors. 

The bright and colourful design of the casino website makes it fun to play on. The site is user-friendly, with specific icons for all the game developers and a streaming feed which displays blog posts and other related information. 

12Play has a generous welcome bonus of 150%, significantly enhancing new players’ gaming experience. 

In addition, the casino has many safe payment methods for depositing and withdrawing funds. For instance, 12Play is regulated by licensing boards such as Gaming Curacao, BMM or iTech Labs. 

Moreover, the casinos offer secure payment choices such as credit/debit cards and digital currencies. It makes it one of the best, if not the winner of our online casino Singapore list. 

Welcome Bonus�100% Welcome Bonus�
Wagering Requirement�25x�
Minimum Deposit�Requires Bank Statement to be verified�
Payment Method�EeziePay, Paytrust, Help2Pay, 12Bank�
License�PAGCOR, BMM, and iTechlab�
Rating�4.2 Ratings as the website feels old�
Pros�Variety of Game Providers�
Licensed and Regulated�
Detailed Game icons�
Cons�Not a very captivating design�

6. Gembet – The Exciting Online Casino Singapore with Daily Bonuses and Rewards 

Features of Gembet 

  • Gembet has various self-exclusion forms to facilitate responsible gambling. 

  • Some exciting promotions and reward programs are available on the platform. 

  • A Gembet Casino that is fully optimised for mobile use. 

Gembet Casino Summary 

Gembet is a significant name in the online casino in Singapore. Among the unique aspects of Gembet Casino are its daily bonuses and rewards. Besides, players can access different bonuses that improve their overall playing experience. 

However, it doesn’t support cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, and bank transfers may take longer than credit cards or e-wallets.  

Besides, Gembet’s friendly user interface design and full compatibility with mobile devices make gaming undeterred, allowing players to go through their favourite games from any device type conveniently. 

Inclusive games, all-day-long customer assistance and thrilling promotions are on offer at Gembet Casino. Despite other platforms being more crypto-friendly, this remains a trusted and respected option for individuals who enjoy online gambling in Singapore. 

Welcome Bonus�"250% Welcome Bonus Sports, Slots, Live Casino�"
Wagering Requirement�Sports: 15x�
Live Casino: 25x�
Slots: 36x�
Minimum Deposit�E-Wallet: 100 SGD�
Payment Method�Only Supports The Following E-Wallets: PayNow, TruePay, SurePay, K1ngPay�
Licence�Licensed by the Government of Curacao�
Rating�4.1 Ratings as it has outstanding support�
Pros�The casino has been around since 2015�
Gembet Casino focuses mainly on sports betting�
Gembet Casino offers a referral program�
Cons�Higher VIP Tier and Minimum Deposit Requirements�

7. AW8 – The Premier Online Casino with a Wide Range of Games 

Features of AW8 

  • AW8 has a comprehensive website for easy navigation 

  • The platform is fully optimised for mobile devices 

  • AW8 Casino also offers a good selection of bountiful bonuses 

AW8 Casino Summary 

AW8 is a Singapore-based internet casino with a vast premier range of games. It has some of the finest classic slots, video slots, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and live dealer games. 

The casino's live dealer games are well-liked, providing an immersive and genuine betting experience that feels like being in a land-based casino. 

AW8 focuses on giving players even more promotions and rewards, such as welcome gifts for new gamers, local tournaments and birthday presents. These gifts make gamblers return to their Singapore online gambling site because they enjoy receiving them or want to win these bonuses. 

Moreover, AW8 Casino accepts more than 250+ payment options, including credit/debit cards and electronic wallets that guarantee that players have easy and secure ways of managing their money. 

The mobile platform is fully optimised and can be accessed through hand-held devices. This allows players to enjoy their favourite online casino Singapore games anytime from anywhere. 

Welcome Bonus�"208% Welcome Bonus on Slots, Live Casino and Sports�"
Wagering Requirement�First Deposit: 30x�
Second Deposit: 30x�
Third Deposit: 35x�
Minimum Deposit�E-Wallets: 300 SGD�
Bank transfer: 300 SGD�
Cryptos: USDT 10�
Payment Method�E-Wallets: DGPay, HengPay, FastPay2�
Bank Transfer: DBS Bank�
Cryptos: USDT-TRC20�
Licence�Licensed by PAGCOR�
Rating�4.1 Ratings for being the most accessible�
Pros�Wide Variety of Casino Games�
Mobile-friendly gaming�
Instant Deposit and Withdrawal�
Cons�It comes with a minimum deposit of 300 SGD�

8. 1XBet – The Leading Online Casino Singapore and Sportsbook with High Odds 

Features of 1XBet 

  • 1XBET is famous for offering high odds 

  • The platform provides numerous betting options 

  • Through this platform, you can watch live matches and bet on them 

1XBet Casino Summary 

Singapore online gambling platform such as 1XBET Casino features an enormous selection of games with attractive odds to sports bettors. The casino has also enabled live streaming for different sports events, which has helped customers watch and place bets, enhancing their gambling experiences. 

Besides, 1XBET Casino offers other games such as slots, table options or live dealer play. 

Methods of payment that can be used at 1XBET Casino include credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies, making it one of the most convenient ways to transact. 

This online casino in Singapore is fully registered by Curacao e-Gaming. Besides, the main reason for its popularity is due to its wide range of games in terms of diversity, high odds, and friendly user interface. 

Welcome Bonus�WELCOME PACKAGE UP TO 2100 SGD + 150 FS�
Wagering Requirement�Must make at least four deposits�
Minimum Deposit�E-Wallets: Varies from 3 SGD to 50 SGD�
Bank-Transfer: 3 SGD�
Crypto: From 15 SGD or Crypto Specific�
Payment Method�E-Wallets: Skrill, PayNow, AStroPay, GrabPay, AIRTM and many more.�
Bank Transfer: Help2Pay�
Cryptos: ether, Tron, Bitcoin, XRP, and tons of others�
Licence�Licensed by the Government of Curacao�
Rating�4.1 Ratings as it is the best casino for Sports Betting�
Pros�Supports 250+ Payment Systems�
Playing in the field since 2007�
Have won numerous international rewards�
Cons�The screen is overly filled�

9. Uwin33 - The Secure and Reliable Online Casino with Fast Withdrawals 

Features of Uwin33 

  • Uwin33 has become famous for its speedy and efficient methods of taking money out. 

  • The online casino Singapore emphasises security and reliability, providing a safe and dependable gaming platform. 

  • The site comes with good bonuses and promotions for its players. 

Uwin33 Casino Summary 

Popular in Singapore and Malaysia, UWIN 33 is a well-known online casino offering various games that pay out fast. The casino has a customer support team that works around the clock to aid gamblers via live chat, email or phone. 

It is worth noting that Uwin33.com ensures the safety of users online by securing their gambling. Moreover, it offers quick withdrawal processing, which helps customers withdraw their winnings with speed. In other words, this online gambling Singapore site is built on trust. 

Also, Uwin33 Casino aims at making gaming enjoyable for its users. For instance, the platform provides a range of bonuses such as first deposit bonus, cashback bonus, and free spins, among others. 

Welcome Bonus�100% Welcome Bonus�
Wagering Requirement�Slots: 15x�
Sports: 12x�
Live Casino: 25x�
Minimum Deposit�Mostly 30 SGD�
Payment Method�Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, FPX, EeziePay, TruePay��
Licence�Certified from BMM and iTechlab�
Rating�3.9 Ratings as the site showed errors�
Pros�Wide Variety of Betting Markets�
Cryptocurrency Acceptance�
Generous Welcome Bonus�
Cons�Limited Ewallet Deposit Options�

10. B9 Casino - The Best Online Casino Singapore with Live Games and Tournaments 

Features of B9 

  • Live games and tournaments remain the main strength of B9 Casino. 

  • There are different ways that a person can use to deposit money in B9 Casino, including e-wallets and credit/debit cards, among others. 

  • Slots are abundant in this casino called B9 Casino. 

B9 Casino Summary 

Singapore’s most thriving online gaming platform is B9 Casino. It has a lively live casino that is full of action and excitement. The casino’s interactive atmosphere and real-time streaming of games such as blackjack and baccarat make it an immersive experience. 

Regarding promotions, B9 offers a lot to look forward to in terms of welcoming bonuses that are player-friendly, cash-back options and free spins, which can enhance the quality of gambling. 

B9 casino players need to get more of it because it has no difficulty navigating and is user-friendly. Even though the online casino Singapore site has limited payment methods, it makes up for it by offering attractive welcome bonuses to its customers. This gambling house is unique from others due to its focus on live games, which draws many gamblers over the internet in Singapore's gambling industry. 

Welcome Bonus�150% Welcome Bonus Up To SGD 1000�
Wagering Requirement�First Deposit: 25x�
Second Deposit: 15px�
Minimum Deposit�Requires Bank Account to Be Verified�
Payment Method�E-Wallets: FastPay�
Bank Transfer: OCBC Bank, Maybank�
Cryptos: BTC, Tether, Ethereum�
Licence�PAGCOR, Curacao Gaming, BMM�
Rating�3.8 As the website feels bald�
Pros�Attractive Welcome Bonus�
Reputation for Safety�
Potential For Growth�
Cons�Limited Payment Options in terms of E-Wallets�

Online Casino Games Available in Singapore 

Singapore online gambling industry is limited due to legal issues. 

However, Singapore’s online gaming (Esports) market will grow at a CAGR of 12.99% from 2023 to 2028. And all the other games from the Singapore online casinos are gaining momentum, too. 

Here are some of the online casino games available in Singapore: 

Live Casino/ Live Dealers Games 

Over the years, live dealer games have gained popularity among players who want to enjoy a real casino atmosphere without leaving their homes. In this game, the players’ fun and excitement are increased by watching live cards dealt by the dealer. 

Also, it has introduced social interaction with other players and the dealer, unlike in other casino games. It has changed how gambling takes place over the internet by offering a virtual reality type of gambling experience. 

Sports Betting/ Sportsbook Betting 

Sports betting, also known as sportsbook betting, has become one of the most popular online casino Singapore game types, allowing players to place bets on their favourite sports like soccer, basketball, and tennis. 

They can bet on a match's result or predict individual players' ratings. According to bookmakers, odds are an expression of chances and could vary greatly depending on who is considered. 

Slot Games 

Slot Games have always been the most popular online casinos in Singapore. In fact, slots have come a long way since the first online slot was launched in the late 1990s with various themes, gameplay mechanics, free spins and gigantic jackpots. 

But not all are created equal. You should find online casinos in Singapore, such as Maxim88 or 96M, which provide many options for slot games from prominent providers like NetEnt, Microgaming Playtech and Pragmatic Play. 

Esports Betting 

Esports betting has become one of the fastest-growing trends in Singapore online gambling. It lets gamers place bets on professional video gaming tournaments and events, including Dota 2, League of Legends and Counter-Strike. 

Fishing Games/ Fish Shooting Games 

Fishing is unique and exciting for many Singaporeans. They are one of the casino games in Singapore that people can’t get bored with. 

These games are derived from the classic arcade fish shooting game, where players earn points and prizes by shooting fish. Fish Table, Fish Hunter, and Ocean King are some of the various games from which gamers can select while gambling online in Singapore. 

How to Play in Online Casino Singapore 

The popularity of online gambling in Singapore has risen in recent years to enable people to play casino games from their houses. 

So, to kick start your online casino Singapore journey, here are some steps: 

  1. Select a credible online casino in Singapore where it is legal to gamble. You should consider the ones with high-quality games, tight security, and good customer care services. Feel free to explore our top 10 casinos. 

  1. After choosing your casino, go to the website and sign up for a new account. They may require some personal details as well as identification verification. 

  1. Once you have created an account, it is important to take time and go through various games offered by the casino. 

  1. Establish limits for yourself to ensure an enjoyable experience and avoid problem gambling. 

  1. Pick a convenient banking method for making deposits or withdrawing from the online casino. Remember to be aware of any hidden charges that may be associated with some of these transactions. 

  1. Most online casinos provide welcome bonuses as well as other offers for new players. Ensure that you understand the terms and conditions of such bonuses before agreeing on them. 

Method 

Singapore is gradually making inroads into digital technology in its payment systems, with some fresh developments allowing simplicity and safety. The following discussion outlines some of them: 

Most Common Payment Methods 

  • Credit and Debit Cards: Deposits and withdrawals can be made using these cards, which are also very popular among Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Discover, JCB, and UnionPay. 

  • Bank Transfers: Bank wire transfers are offered by several online casinos to facilitate depositing and withdrawing money. 

  • E-Wallets: In this case, PayPal, Grabpay, AliPay, Nets, PayLah, Dash, and Google Pay all represent digital wallets that can be used to conduct transactions online. 

  • Cryptocurrencies: In specific online casino Singapore sites, you can deposit or withdraw using Bitcoin, Ethereum or Tether. 

Credit cards or debit cards remain the most reliable mode of payment in Singapore since they are accepted everywhere else and have protection mechanisms against fraud, for instance. 

However, e-wallets are also a common form of payment as they offer secure transactions by not exposing one’s personal banking details directly to the casino. 

Is it Safe to Play in an Online Casino? 

Playing at an online casino can be safe. It is a must to pick a licensed and regulated casino that uses safe payment methods and high-level encryption to keep user data secure. 

Moreover, trusted online casinos ensure the security of the players’ funds and personal information and offer fair games and transparent terms of service. So choosing the right online casino in Singapore is the most important. 

Conclusion 

In this comprehensive review of the online casino Singapore list for 2024, it is clear that Maxim88, 96M, and me88 offer diverse games that suit every person. The range is breathtaking, from live casino games to sports betting, slot games, and esports.  

Gamblers should enjoy their sessions without stressing over anything by choosing reputable and secure casino sites. You can choose any casino platform in this guide and try your luck. 

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

