Best 10 Malaysia Online Casino Welcome Bonus | Casino Bonus 2024

Online casinos Malaysia is very competitive due to its large number of options. The casinos surpass the competition by introducing various goodies for the new members. The online casino announces engaging offers like welcome bonuses, deposit bonus, no deposit bonus, cashback offers, free spins and other promotional offers to attract and retain the customers. Based on generosity, turnover requirements and ease of other terms, we have curated here the Top 10 Best Online Casino Malaysia Welcome Bonus for 2024.
The newly launched Certified Protection Program (CPP) by METbonus has offers for both new and existing players. The bonuses are available for players who play at certified trusted casinos under the METBonus programme. The users can expect additional winnings, bonus bets and free giveaways like luxury gifts, cash vouchers in USD, etc. All such exciting offers can delight the players and offer them additional money to keep betting and try winning money. So, let’s take a look at the casinos with a welcome bonus and their best points.
Best 10 Malaysia Online Casino Welcome Bonus for New Players
12PLAY - Best Overall Malaysia Welcome Bonus Combo Pack for All Games
uwin33 - Best 100% Slot Welcome Bonus up to MYR688
OB9 - Highest Slots Mega Bonus 299% up to MYR8888
BK8 - Highest Online Casino Welcome Bonus 288%
Winclub88 - Best Live Casino Welcome Bonus up to MYR500
Enjoy11 - Best Online Casino Promotions for Fast Withdrawal
WE88 - Best Sportsbook Casino Bonus Up to MYR500
Maxim88 - Best Mega888 100% Welcome Bonus
Mybet88 - Best VIP Online Casino Bonus
M88 - 188% Welcome Bonus up to MYR888
1. 12PLAY - Best Overall Malaysia Welcome Bonus Combo Pack
12PLAY is a leading online casino in Malaysia and Singapore and has an international presence too among crypto casinos. This online casino is known for generous Malaysia online casino welcome bonus, casino bonus & promotions and payouts. It has an enviable line-up of esports/spors betting, slots, table games, arcade games, lottery games, fishing games, etc. The regular players are included in the VIP program and are offered exclusive offers like rebates and cashbacks. With its interesting collection of free offers, and VIP program, it rightfully rules the roost.
12Play Malaysia Online Casino: Welcome Bonus
- 100% Welcome Bonus
All new players who make their first deposit are offered 100% Welcome Bonus, up to MYR 588. The players have to select ‘100% Welcome Bonus’ option to avail this offer. It comes with a x25 wagering requirement.
- Welcome Combo Pack – 3 Choose 1
This combo pack offers players freedom to choose from 3 deposit options. MYR 50 wins them MYR 88 (turnover x10) Bonus. MYR 100 deposit gets MYR 188 (turnover x12) bonus and MYR 300 Deposit wins MYR 588 (turnover x20) bonus.
- 100% Welcome Bonus for Slots, Live Casino and Sportsbook
The players of slots, live casino and sportsbook can claim 100% welcome bonus, up to MYR 300 on their first deposits. The players should not have availed any other offer to claim this bonus.
Other Casino Bonus & Promotions
- Special Bonus – Play and win Tesla Model Y
It is a lucky draw event where the players who make deposits during the event period qualify for this contest. For every MYR 100 spent using cryptocurrencies, the player gets 5 lucky entries and on using other methods, the player gets one lucky entry per MYR 100 spent.
- Referral Bonus – MYR 120 for referring a friend
A Play12 member can win MYR 120 as referral bonus when the referee mentions your referral code at the time of joining. Also, they must deposit MYR 250 within three months of joining to make you eligible for this bonus.
Banking & Payment Methods
- Banking Options
The online casinos in Malaysia like 12PLAY offer cryptocurrencies, Duitnow e-wallet, TnG QR Pay, EeziePay, PayTrust and Help2Pay as the banking options. These options are secure and fast and help casinos tailor a smooth experience for the players.
- Payout Speed
Payout speed is fast and the time taken for withdrawal to appear in the bank account depends upon the bank’s processing time.
2. uwin33 - Best 100% Slot Welcome Bonus Up to MYR688
UWIN33 is a relatively new entrant amongst Malaysia online casinos but has excelled in offering the best slot experience to players. UWIN33 in a short span since inception, has managed to reach thousands of players in Malaysia and other countries. UWIN33 is famous with its local slots games offering where you can find 918kiss, 918kaya, Mega888, Joker123 and more slot games online Malaysia here. If you are looking for best slot casinos, UWIN33 is definitely your first choice. Check out below for the interesting slots welcome bonus.
UWIN33 Malaysia Online Casino: Welcome Bonus
- 100% Christiano Ronaldo Welcome Bonus
The first-time depositors can claim up to MYR 688 as a 100% welcome bonus when they choose to indulge in slots and a sportsbook. The maximum bonus for live casino games is MYR 388.
- MYR 5,888 Slots Mega Deals
When slots players deposit for the first time the amounts of MYR 1000 and MYR 3000, they are entitled to a mega deal of MYR 1,888 and MYR 5,888 respectively.
Other Casino Bonus & Promotions
- Special Bonus – Exclusive Benefit RM 1,00,000 Event for New Members
A share from RM 1,00,000 is distributed to the new players who make a deposit during the event period. The benefit prizes available are MYR18, MYR58, MYR 88, MYR 188, MYR 388, MYR 888, MYR 1288 and MYR 1888. The benefit bonus requires x6 wagering and it is automatically credited to the player's account on Wednesday before 6pm.
- Daily Bonus – Daily First Deposit 40% Bonus (Turnover x12)
Players are entitled to a 20% bonus on the first deposit they make any day. Its turnover requirement is x25 and all games except 4D are eligible for this bonus. Minimum deposit of MYR 288 is required for this bonus and code to be chosen is Daily First Deposit 20% Bonus.
There is another daily bonus offered where players get 20% First Deposit Bonus. The turnover requirement is x25. Max bonus is MYR 288 in this offer. And the minimum deposit requirement is MYR 30.
- Referral Bonus – Refer a Friend and Get Up to MYR 1,500
Invite friends to play and make a first deposit of either MYR 200 or MYR 5000 which will earn you the bonus of MYR 100 and MYR 1500 respectively. The wagering requirement is x3, which is quite low. The existing members who have made 5 deposits are eligible for this offer.
Banking & Payment Methods
- Banking Options
Bank transfer through banks such as Maybank, CIMB Bank, Hong Leong Bank, RHB Bank, and Public Bank is the main transaction method here. Other than local bank transfer, now UWIN33 casino also integrated with e-wallet payment. You can use DuitNow QR and Touch N’Go to place deposits. The casino also offers cryptocurrencies as the mode of payment.
- Payout Speed
The withdrawal is through bank transfers only. Withdrawal time depends upon the verification time taken by the bank but is almost instant.
3. BK8 - Highest Online Casino Welcome Bonus 288%
BK8 soaks the customers in a true crypto casino spirit by offering them a diversified line-up of casino games like baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, slots games, poker, etc. All games are sourced from the quality providers that take the player experience to the next level. The casino has several bonuses to offer that helps players keep trying to win money.
BK8 Malaysia Online Casino: Welcome Bonus
- 288% Welcome Bonus up to MYR2,880
This welcome bonus offers the players a monetary advantage of up to MYR 2,880. The games from selected slots providers are eligible for this offer. The minimum deposit requirement and wagering required are MYR 50 and x35 respectively.
- 150% Welcome Bonus up to MYR 300
New members who make the first deposit of min MYR 50 for Slots, Live Casino, Sports, Mega888 and 918Kiss games are entitled to MYR 300 maximum bonus. The bonus percentage for sports, live casino and slots are 100%, 50% and 100% respectively. The players of Mega888 and 918Kiss slots can enjoy 150% up to MYR 300 bonus as a welcome offer.
Other Casino Bonus & Promotions
- Special Bonus – BK8 Instant Birthday Cash Bonus up to MYR188
Players in this offer can claim Max Bonus of MYR 38, MYR 88 and MYR 188 on the last three deposits in 8, 18 and 28 months respectively. The turnover requirement is 1x and winover requirement is 2x for Mega888 and 918Kiss titles. The bonus is transferred to the players’ preferred wallets.
- Daily Bonus – 50% Daily Unlimited Reload Bonus
The players can enjoy a 10% unlimited reload bonus daily up to MYR 300, MYR 100 and MYR 300 respectively at sports/esports, live casino and slots games. The turnover requirement is 8x. For MEGA888 and 918Kiss provided games, the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th deposit attract 10% for first four deposits and 50% for the fifth deposit. Winover requirement is 5x.
- Referral Bonus up to MYR2000
The players belonging to normal level can win MYR 100 on deposit of MYR 250 within 30 days of registration. Members joining at VIP level can fetch the referring players a bonus of MYR 1,000 when they make a deposit of MYR 50,000 within 30 days of joining this online casino.
Banking & Payment Methods
- Banking Options
Bank transfer via the local bank accounts, help2pay/Eeziepay, Duitnow e-wallet, TnG QR pay, and cryptocurrencies are the payment options available for the players. The withdrawals are to be collected in the bank accounts
- Payout Speed
The payout speed is fast and takes about 25 minutes. The appearance of the amount in the bank account depends upon the processing time taken by the bank.
4. Winclub88 - Best Live Casino Welcome Bonus up to MYR500
WinCLub88 is one of the top online casino sites in Malaysia. It is known for having the best line-up of slots, live casino games, video poker, roulette, arcade games, sportsbook and so on. The players can indulge in both casino games and sports betting Malaysia and have myriad choices for betting in hand. The top providers here are Playtech, Gameplay Interactive, DT Asia and others. WinClub88 is also one of the pioneers of online casinos in Malaysia where almost all players heard about this casino.
WinClub88 Malaysia Online Casino: Welcome Bonus
- 100% Slots Welcome Bonus up to MYR 500
Except Playtech, all providers have participated in this promotion. The players may deposit a minimum of MYR 30 and select this bonus option when depositing the amount. The turnover requirement is x12.
- 100% Live Casino Welcome Bonus up to MYR 500
On making a deposit of minimum MYR 30, the players can claim 100% live casino welcome bonus up to MYR 500. The turnover requirement is x12. All live casino titles except those offered by Playtech qualify for this bonus.
- 100% sports welcome bonus up to MYR 500
Members have to select 100% Sports Welcome Bonus up to MYR 500 from the options provided to get entitled to this bonus. The minimum deposit requirement is MYR 30 and the games chosen should belong only to the sports and esports category.
Other Casino Bonus & Promotions
- Special Bonus – Birthday Bonus up to MYR 888
Red, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond WinClub88 members can claim this bonus once in a year during their birth month. All you need to do is to contact customer service and share a driving license or Passport copy for verification of birth month to claim this offer. WinClub88 members get MYR 38, MYR 88, MYR 188, MYR 388 and MYR 888 as bonus respectively for these membership levels.
- Daily Bonus – 20% Daily Deposit Bonus
The players can claim a 20% daily deposit bonus up to MYR 288 once per day when they make a deposit for participating in games. The turnover requirement is x20.
Banking & Payment Methods
- Banking Options
At WinClub88, users can choose Bank transfer using Malaysia’s local banks, payment gateways, Duitnow & Tng QR Pay. The deposit speed is very fast within a minute. The withdrawals are to be parked into bank accounts through local bank transfers only.
- Payout Speed
The payout speed is fast and takes 5-10 minutes post verification as per the time taken by the bank to confirm the payment.
5. Enjoy11 - Best Online Casino Promotions for Fast Withdrawal
Enjoy11 is a happening casino that offers the best gambling experience. The players are offered the best online casino promotions and there is a wide range of betting options available to use those promotions. With the best-quality interface, fast browsing and lots of promotions, the casino is pure fun. All features are tested for quality and performance and that enables it to offer one of the most exhilarating experiences to the players.
Enjoy11 Malaysia Online Casino: Welcome Bonus
- 100 % Welcome Bonus for all games
The casino offers a 100% welcome bonus up to MYR 111 for the players who make the first deposit here. Players have to select 100% Welcome Bonus (Up to MYR 111 ) as the promotion offer at the time of deposit. The turnover requirement is x18. The progression betting and two-tier betting are NOT allowed to claim this deposit. The turnover requirement must be met within 30 days of availing the bonus.
Other Casino Bonus & Promotions
- Special Bonus – MYR 888 Birthday Bonus
The Birthday Bonus of MYR 888 is designed for VIP members. The Ruby level members don’t qualify for this offer. The Emerald, Gold, Platinum and Diamond members get the Birthday Bonus of MYR 88, MYR 188, MYR 388 and MYR 888 respectively. The turnover requirement is x1. The players must have been active and depositing 10 times deposit/month for the latest three months including the birthday month to claim this offer. They have to produce a passport/driving license for verification purposes when making a claim.
- Daily Bonus - Up to 11% Unlimited Deposit Bonus
The players must make a minimum deposit of MYR 30 and select the option 11% UNLIMITED DEPOSIT BONUS to claim this bonus. They can claim this bonus unlimited times per day. The wagering requirement is x11.
- Referral Bonus – MYR 500 Referral Bonus
This bonus is applicable to all active members of Enjoy11, who have Emerald, Gold and Diamond memberships. The players are rewarded MYR 50, MYR 100 and MYR 500 respectively when their friend opens an account and makes a deposit.
Banking & Payment Methods
- Banking Options
Enjoy11 is mainly recommended for Ewallet payment. It is an advanced ewallet casino. Other than Ewallet payment such as Touch ‘n Go and DuitNow QR Pay, you can also choose local banks transfer, cryptocurrencies or payment gateways. The players can choose local banks to withdraw the winnings they make at Enjoy11.
- Payout Speed
Payouts are fast and secure and players can select the preferred banking options after pressing the ‘Withdrawal’ button to initiate the payout process. All wagering requirements should be met to be eligible for payouts.
6. WE88 - Best Sportsbook Casino Bonus Up to MYR500
WE88 is a well-established online casino in Malaysia that started its operations in 2010. It has become the first choice of the punters in Malaysia as it offers most competitive odds in sports bets. The site also offers casino games, 4D lottery games and fishing games to leave the players spoilt with choices. All policies are player-focused, and it is regulated by the Government of Curacao.
WE88 Malaysia Online Casino: Welcome Bonus
- 100% Slots Welcome Bonus
This welcome bonus is especially for the slot games. The players get a 100% welcome bonus when they select the bonus ‘100% SLOTS WELCOME BONUS’ in the deposit page. The minimum deposit required is MYR 30 and maximum bonus offered is MYR 500. Mega888 and Playtech games are excluded from this promotion.
- 100% Live Casino Welcome Bonus
Pick the bonus ‘100% LIVE CASINO WELCOME BONUS’ from the options in the deposit form and make a minimum deposit of MYR 30 to claim this bonus. Maximum Bonus that you can win is MYR 500. Wagering requirement is x25. Playtech Live Casino games are excluded from this offer.
- 100% Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Select ‘100% Sportsbook Welcome Bonus’ while making the first deposit and get 100% bonus up to MYR 500 on sports and esports betting options. The wagering requirement is x12.
Other Casino Bonus & Promotions
- Special Bonus – Bet EPL Match Get Special Bonus
Bet on the EPL match at CMD368 sportsbook available here and get a Special Bonus. The players have to turnover MYR 450 during a specific week and a special bonus of MYR 20 is added to the account on the conclusion of that week.
- Daily Bonus – 20% Daily Reload Bonus
Whenever the players make a deposit, they can claim a 20% daily reload bonus on slots, live casino and sportsbook. The maximum bonus offered is MYR 300. The turnover requirement is x12. Mega888 slots, Blackjack, 3 Pictures and Poker, American Roulette in live casino and number games/virtual sports in Sports are excluded from this promotion.
- Referral Bonus – Refer a Friend & Earn MYR 50 per head
In this promotional offer, the players refer a friend to the casino and on every successful deposit of MYR100 by the friend, they get MYR 50 as referral bonus if their member level is Red. For member levels Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond, the members get Extra bonus of MYR 50, 200, 500 and 1000 respectively.
Banking & Payment Methods
- Banking Options
Banking options are numerous; the option for payment in cryptocurrencies is available here. The other options available are Malaysia Local Bank, Payment Gateways and QR Pay options to complete transactions here.
- Payout Speed
The payout speed is usually fast and is subject to verification that takes 15-20 minutes as per the bank’s payment processing policy.
7. Mybet88 - Best VIP Online Casino Bonus
MyBet88 is a safe and well-designed online casino in Malysia having a strong foothold in the Malaysian casino industry. This casino bases its operations on the four pillars that are customer support, research and development, value-added services and quality assurance. Thus, the players are sure to enjoy a happening experience at this online casino and get lots of goodies.
MB8 Malaysia Online Casino: Welcome Bonus
- 200% Welcome bonus over three first deposits
The MyBet88 casino players can claim a welcome bonus by picking the option 200% Welcome Bonus, this bonus is distributed as 30%, 70% and 100% over the first three deposits. The first bonus is up to RM 40. And the second and third bonuses are up to RM 60 and RM 100 respectively.
Other Casino Bonus & Promotions
- Special Bonus – VIP Birthday Bonus
All MYBET88 members can participate in this bonus offer. The regular, VIP members enjoying various membership plans such as Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond can claim bonus equal to RM 388, RM 888, RM 1,888 and RM 2,888 respectively. The players should have made 10 successful deposits within the last 90 days prior to the date of birth to claim this best casino bonus.
- Daily Bonus – 10% Unlimited Daily Bonus
Whenever you make a deposit of at least RM10 during the day and select the promotion option 10% Unlimited Bonus at the deposit page, you become entitled to this unlimited daily bonus. The turnover requirement is 12x for this offer. For the providers like 918Kiss, 918Kaya, Joker, XE88, and MEGA888, only slot and fishing games are to be played to claim this bonus. Blackjack/table game is excluded from this online casino promotion offer.
Banking & Payment Methods
- Banking Options
The players can use Bank Transfer, Fast Pay, MB Pay, Help2Pay, Eeziepay and Coin2Pay methods to make transactions at this online casino. The casino also welcomes cryptocurrencies through Coin2Pay option.
- Payout Speed
The payout speed is fast, and deposits are processed within minutes. The withdrawals are paid out in the bank accounts only. Players must select a new bank or existing bank as per their case at the withdrawal page to complete the transaction.
8. Maxim88 - Best 1st Time Deposit Online Casino Promotions up to MYR288
Maxim88 maximizes the fun of online betting and casino games with the best online casino promotions where the players can win free credits and bonuses. This online casino has a clean interface and the betting options are numerous for the players. The casino accepts multiple payment options and takes care in providing a safe and fast to learn interface to the bettors. One of the attractive features of this casino is its live casino offering.
Maxim88 is the exclusive partner for Evolution Gaming, provider of live casinos where you can get special bonuses and lucky draws here by participating. Moreover, you get to join exclusive baccarat tables here at Maxim88 and many more interesting live dealer games are awaiting!
Maxim88 Malaysia Online Casino: Welcome Bonus
- Michael Owen 288% Welcome Bonus
Maxim88 has Michael Owen as the brand ambassador and to celebrate this association, this welcome bonus is offered to the slots players. The promotions page clearly mentions all slots where this bonus will be applicable. The players get 288% deposit bonus and minimum deposit requirement is MYR 100 with turnover of 28x to be met to claim the winnings.
- All games in one 100% Welcome Bonus
The players can win up to 100% extra rewards when they make a minimum of MYR 50 as their first deposit. The maximum bonus for Sports/Esports, Live Casino and Slots is MYR 500, MYR 200 and MYR 300 respectively. The turnover requirements of viz. 18x, 25x and 12x are to be met within 30 days of joining to qualify for this Malaysia online casino welcome bonus.
Other Casino Bonus & Promotions
- Special Bonus - Win up to MYR 12,888 at Evolution Gaming Lucky Draw
In this promotional offer, the players can win MYR 12,888 as the first prize. They need to participate in Evolution Gaming titles to be eligible for this lucky draw. Consolation prizes of MYR 88 are distributed to 200 players, so the chances of winning extra money are quite high.
Another special prize is Maxim88 Guarantee Lucky Draw. The players indulged in regular betting can find a place in this lucky draw by depositing MYR 500 to MYR 50,000 and win lucky draw tickets. The prizes are luxury items and appliances.
Banking & Payment Methods
- Banking Options
This online casino Malaysia offers payment methods like Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Duitnow, InstantPay, Touch n Go, Grab Pay, Boose, Eeziepay, and Help2Pay.
- Payout Speed
The payout speed is fast and withdrawals are to be parked in the bank accounts or debit/credit card as per the terms and conditions.
9. M88 - Best Malaysia Online Casino Welcome Bonus Options
Mansion88 offers a top-notch betting experience with its magnificent range of gambling products like slot games, sportsbook, lottery games and casino games to the patrons. The casino is licensed by the Republic of Vanuatu and it was founded in 2004. It is an international online casino serving users mainly in Asia and is popular for its sports betting offering. M88 offers a great welcome bonus and FREE Live Spins for new players who place first deposits. It is the best alternative for Sportsbooks and covers almost every match and sports tournaments. Follow the football live results easily on the website and place your bet now to win real money!
M88 Malaysia Online Casino: Welcome Bonus
- 188% up to RM888 + 88 Free Spins on slots
The slots players are welcomed with an 188% bonus up to RM888. The minimum deposit requirement is MYR 30 and the deposit has to be made within the first 30 days of joining the casino. The rollover requirement is 28x.
- 150% up to RM588 + 88 Free Spins on e-Sports products
The Mansion88 promotion for MSports products grants the players a 150% bonus up to RM588. The deposit must be made in the first month. This offer comes with 88 free spins.
Other Casino Bonus & Promotions
- Special Bonus – Weekly Slots Cash Drop
This offer runs Monday to Monday. The multiplier wins are applied to the bet amount to calculate total cash drop. This offer is valid on playing Pragmatic Play games. When bet big, the players have the chance of winning MYR 20,000 in cash in a single spin.
Daily Bonus – Up to 0.8% Live Casino Daily Rebate
This promotion runs daily. It is applicable on selected live casino Malaysia games and sports. The regular players having membership levels like Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond get the cash rebate of 0.5%, 0.55%, 0.6%, 0.7% and 0.8% respectively. The players have to give consent to ‘Opt-in’ for benefits for the lifetime.
Banking & Payment Methods
- Banking Options
The site offers about 15 deposit options of different types and 13 withdrawal options. Thus, the players have a multiplicity of choices to wield, such as local bank transfer, debit/credit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, etc.
- Payout Speed
The high-speed payout is crucial to the player experience and that is why, the casino ensures that the deposits and withdrawals are completed within minutes.
Casino Bonus Highlights: The Best Online Casino Promotions
12PLAY
Best Overall Malaysia Online Casino Welcome Bonus
OB9
Best Slots Welcome Bonus up to MYR8888
BK8
Best Free First Bet for Sports Betting
uwin33
Best Slots Mega Deals Casino Promotion
WE88
Best Daily Cash Drops & Weekly Tournaments Offer
Guides for Latest Casino Bonus & Promotions in Malaysia
Malaysia casinos make several casino bonus & promotions offers to new and existing players and make the overall experience a memorable one. Let’s look at the popular Malaysia online casino welcome bonuses and other casino promotions that one can usually stumble across at a Malaysia casino.
1. Malaysia online casino welcome bonus: The new members are welcomed to the casino platform with a welcome bonus. The offer becomes active when the players make their first deposit or verify their details. It is some percentage of the deposit made. Mostly, it is at least 100% of the deposit made. It comes with wagering requirements.
2. Unlimited Deposit bonus: It is for existing members. Whenever they make a deposit, a percentage of the deposit is added to the players’ account as deposit bonus. The players get additional money to wager upon due to this bonus. It can be claimed once a day. It is also known as a cash reload bonus.
3. Weekly Rescue Bonus: Players are likely to lose a lot of money during the week. If their losses reach a limit chosen by the casino, the online casino Malaysia fills their account with a rescue bonus. It is offered weekly, and the players can claim it by mentioning the code assigned to this bonus.
4. Cash rebates: Mostly, the minimum bet amount is fixed for the games. The casinos can offer rebate in this bet amount by offering the cash rebate bonus. Thus, players can bet more with available funds and have additional chances at winning.
5. Birthday Bonus: This offer is made available on the birthday month. The players can get the bonus as per the VIP membership level they enjoy with online casino Malaysia. They can avail this bonus by getting the date of birth verified with the help of driver’s license or other valid ID card.
Free Casino Bonus No Deposit in Malaysia’s Top Casino
Apart from deposit bonuses and Malaysia online casino welcome bonus that requires payment of minimum deposit amounts, the players are also offered free casino bonus no deposit at online casino Malaysia. Some of the best no deposit casino bonuses that are highly recommended to the players are:
#1
12Play
FREE MYR10 for New Register
#2
UWIN33
FREE MYR10 for First Deposit
#3
OB9
Weekly Free Angpao for VIP
#4
BK8
100% Free 1st Sports Bet
#5
WinClub88
Free MYR8 for App Download
#6
Enjoy11
FREE MYR11 for New Member
#7
WE88
App Download Free MYR8 Bonus
#8
Maxim88
Maxim88 x Evolution Lucky Draw
#9
Mybet88
Pragmatic Play Weekly Tournaments
#10
M88
FREE MYR 28 in LIVESPIN
1. 12PLAY: Referral reward of MYR120 is offered when the players’ referral code is mentioned by new members. This casino also offers an app download bonus of MYR12. Further, there is a Special Birthday Bonus offer which is designed for Normal to Signature membership holders. The players can win up to MYR2088 depending upon the membership they enjoy with 12PLAY.
2. We88: WE88 also offers a special casino bonus which requires no deposit. This offer requires players to predict the outcome of 49 football matches to be eligible for a draw that ends in giving away a Ford Mustang 5.0 GT as special prize. In another no deposit bonus, the players can claim MYR8 on downloading the app. The referral bonus here is MYR 50 per head. Also, players can enjoy Birthday Bonus up to MYR 888 as per the VIP membership tier.
3. uwin33: uwin33 offers referral bonus up to MYR1,500 when a player refers a friend to this casino. There is an Exclusive Benefit offer going on where the players can compete for MYR1,00,000 till the supplies last.
These no deposit bonuses come with easy terms and don’t have very high wagering requirements, which is definitely a plus for the players.
Online Casino Promotions Highlight: Special Slots Casino Bonus from Your Favorite Casino
Our favorite casinos for the best special slots casino bonuses are 12PLAY, BK8 and Enjoy11. At these casinos, exclusive extra bonuses for slots are offered.
1. 12PLAY: First of all, there is a 100% Slots Malaysia online casino welcome bonus, up to MYR 300. It is offered to New Members. The turnover requirement is x12. Players have to select 100% Slots Welcome Bonus at the deposit page to claim this bonus.
150% Mega888 Slots bonus is provided exclusively on Mega888 slots when the players select MEGA888 150% Malaysia online casino welcome bonus at the time of deposit. The maximum bonus amount is MYR300 and turnover requirement is x8 only.
At 12PLAY, unlimited daily cash rebate of up to 1.2% is also offered to slots players.
2. BK8: BK8 offers exclusive additional jackpot offer where players can win up to MYR28,888 as prize when their bet ID matches the specified numbers according to laid down rules. This offer is available on selected slots offered by NextSpin and Spadegaming.
Also, there is a weekly rescue bonus for the players who lose MYR 10,000 at slots. The bonus amount varies as per the membership tier achieved. This bonus is for regular, loyal players who enjoy membership plans as per their extent of involvement with the casino.
Summary of the Best Malaysia Online Casino Welcome Bonus
The best Malaysia online casino welcome bonus is available at 12PLAY. This welcome bonus is a combo pack where the player has the freedom to choose the deposit amount. The players are given the choice of depositing MYR 50, MYR 100, and MYR 300 to be eligible for bonus amounts MYR 88, MYR 188 and MYR 588 respectively. Thus, this bonus is one of the most valuable ones available around. The turnover requirements also vary and are x10, x12 and x20 for the respective bonuses.
Other sites where you can find valuable Malaysia online casino welcome bonus are:
- We88: At We88, the welcome bonuses are offered separately for slots, live casinos, and sportsbooks. The bonus amount is MYR 500 for live casino, slots, and sportsbook options.
- uwin33: At uwin33, you can find Cristiano Ronaldo Welcome Bonus that covers Slot games, Sportsbook, and live casino. The bonus percentage for these game options are 100% (max amount MYR 688), 50% (max bonus MYR 688) and 50% (Max bonus MYR 388) respectively.
- BK8: BK8 offers Maximum Bonus of MYR 300 to the players who make first deposits for sports, live casino, and sportsbook. They must select the relevant bonus code and play the eligible games for turnover calculations to claim this deposit.
These are a few of the most valuable casino bonus options available at Malaysia casinos.
Online casinos in Malaysia face high competition as the online is the only legal way to indulge in gambling activities. That is why, online casino promotions are made quite lucrative to attract the players and gain their loyalty. The above are the four best casino bonus options which can make playing a lot more fun at these casino sites.
FAQs
1. Which Malaysia online casino welcome bonus has the highest value?
The welcome bonuses at 12PLAY, WE88, uwin33 and BK8 are high in value. At uwin33, the mega deals are available in which the player can win MYR2888 on making a deposit of MYR3000. To encourage players to bring more friends on the board and be a member of the casino, the players are also offered referral bonuses which carry high value.
2. Which casino offers no deposit bonus?
12Play offers a Free MYR10 trial bonus for new sign up members. Moreover, for Android users, now you can get MYR12 free credit if you download 12PLAY APP.
3. Can I withdraw the online casino bonuses？
Yes, you can withdraw the online casino bonuses when you have met the wagering requirements and won the bets.
4. Which casino has the best online casino welcome bonus in Malaysia?
12PLAY has the best online casino welcome bonus in Malaysia. It offers welcome bonuses for slots players, sports and esports bettors and general welcome bonus for all players. You have to select the bonus code while filling the deposit form and meet conditions to claim the bonus.
5. Which online casino has the best welcome bonus for slot games?
uwin33 offers the best welcome bonus for online slot games, specializing in providing players with the ultimate online slots experience. They also offer the most comprehensive collection of unique slot games from various slot providers.
6. What are the Best Sports Welcome Bonus?
WinClub88 is one of the oldest online casinos in Malaysia and has consistently been the best option for players interested in sports betting in Malaysia. It offers a 100% sports welcome bonus up to MYR500.
7. What is the Best Live Casino Welcome Bonus?
WE88 offers the best live casino welcome bonus in the industry. They offer a 100% live casino welcome bonus up to MYR500 to support players on their thrilling adventure in live casino betting in Malaysia.
8. Which online casino has the highest welcome bonus?
BK8 offers the highest online casino welcome bonus up to MYR2,880.
Conclusion
Malaysia online casino welcome bonuses are offered to keep the audience pulled to the virtual doors of online casinos. The players can select these bonuses to have additional funds in hand. The best welcome bonuses can be found out by comparing the offers available at various casino sites.
Malaysia online casino welcome bonuses are usually offered on the first deposits that the players make at the time of registration. Some casinos offer a sign up bonus, too, which can be claimed on verifying the email ID or personal details. So, next time when you want to go for welcome bonuses, refer to our list of casinos and pick the offers that best meet your requirements.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.