Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Bellaroma Hospital is known to sculpt physical statistics to perfection through cosmetic surgery

Bellaroma has become a distinguished name in the field of cosmetic surgery as it has attended to a number of global clients, enhancing their looks to optimum levels, and their growing list of clientele is enough proof of its popularity.

Bella Roma Hospital -

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 5:42 pm

This Dubai based specialty hospital, after establishing its strong presence in the city, is now set to open up in newer locations

There has been a constant rise in surgical procedures which enhance one's look as many have become conscious of their physical appearance, giving a rise in demand for cosmetic surgeries which beautify and change a person's looks to a great extent. Plastic or cosmetic surgery has gained immense popularity as these can enhance looks without one undergoing any strenuous exercises or diet programs to transform a person's appearance. With these advance methods gaining prominence worldwide, many experts or specialty centers have opened up and are doing extremely well across the globe where they are located. Bellaroma Hospital is one such expert medical facility which has a team of eminent professionals who are well versed with this subject.

Headed by its CEO Rawad Abdulhader, Bellaroma has become a distinguished name in the field of cosmetic surgery as it has attended to a number of global clients, enhancing their looks to optimum levels, and their growing list of clientele is enough proof of its popularity. Speaking on the subject, Ms. Abdulhader says, "Whether you want a miniscule change in your appearance or want to transform the physical statistics of a particular body part, plastic or cosmetic surgery is the answer. Our team comprises the best surgeons who have more than a decade old experience, having worked on multiple clients till date, the reason we are able to perform each surgery with precision which has taken our credibility to the next level."

Bellaroma indeed has a long list of clients including celebrities and VIPs coming in from all parts of the globe to get themselves a good cosmetic procedure and never has a single client of theirs till date have gone dissatisfied which proves the immense expertise the team holds. To cater their growing demand of clients, Bellaroma is now all set to open its second branch in Abu Dhabi. The team at Bellaroma holds expertise in various procedures including Liposuction, Abdominoplasty, Gynecomastia, Blepharoplasty, Rhinoplasty, Breast Augmentation, Lipo Chin, Face Lift, and Arm Liposuction along with a host of other services like non-cosmetic surgeries which include Ultherapy, LPG, Velashape, Texas, Botox, PRP, Lips Contouring and Filler. Furthermore, they also offer skin care and laser treatments like Picosure, Laser Hair Removal, Revlite, Ematrix, Oxygeneo Hydrafacial and Spectra. The team at their Abu Dhabi branch will be joined by a renowned cosmetic surgery expert from Italy.
 

