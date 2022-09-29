Become A Crypto Millionaire By Investing In Big Eyes Coins As Ethereum And Enjin Coins Focus On Reunion And Partnerships

In the cryptocurrency market, meme coins have garnered immense appeal. According to numerous crypto learning resources, the majority of these meme currencies have celebrity and elite investor backing for their long-term survival.

These cryptocurrencies have captivated worldwide attention and a large fan following. In this article, we take a look at trending cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Enjin Coin (ENJ).

Big Eyes coin value surges during its pre-sale

Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin and decentralised finance (DeFi) Token that aims to make digital assets simpler to trade and exchange. The goal of the project is to make the DeFi space more profitable for consumers and accelerate its adoption by creating a blockchain-powered exchange.

The ecosystem aims to accelerate growth, development, and wealth creation by giving adopters and community members special learning and earning possibilities. The native Token of the platform is BIG Token. The reason it stands apart from other meme coins is its responsibility toward the community.

It is a community coin that has pledged to protect the oceans from overfishing and the effects of pollution. Users can have access to these chances by utilising the platform's NFTs, whose value is projected to increase in the coming months.

The increase in the value of NFTs will further improve the value of the Big Eyes Coin Token and provide funding for implementing value-improving strategies such as Token burning, liquid pool acquisition, etc.

Big Eyes intends to power the next top ten NFTs globally by developing a trustworthy infrastructure. Although this is not an everyday feat, an extraordinary infrastructure has been developed to make it happen.

Moreover, there would be no transaction tax for Big Eyes holders. The developers have created a total quantity of $200 billion BIG Tokens, of which 90% will be distributed during the presale.

The organisation has earmarked 5% of its coins for exclusive marketing and attractive offers to lure customers into purchasing their coins. Finally, 5% will be contributed to the fish community to combat overfishing and pollution.

As per reports, with the buzz and optimism around the Token, it is just a matter of time before its market capitalisation reaches $1 million. You may purchase BIG at a discount by clicking the link for the presale before its price skyrockets. Users can procure the coins via the trust wallet app available for both mobile devices and desktops.

Ethereum to host special reunion event ‘Devcon 2022’ in Bogota with attractive benefits for attendees. Ethereum was launched in 2015 by Vitalik Buterin, Gavin Wood, Charles Hoskinson, Anthony Di Lorio, and Joseph Lubin. It is an open-source blockchain that offers a flexible platform to build DeFi applications with smart contracts.

The platform provides users scope for development and learning and improves user experience. The platform offers financial services, creation, and exchange of NFTs to represent ownership of assets.

Ethereum is currently transitioning from proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to reduce its energy usage. Ether, aka ETH, is the native Token of the platform. Currently, there is $120.48 million ETH under circulation with no cap limit.

As per news reports, Ethereum is hosting a reunion event, ‘Devcon 2022’, in Bogota from 11th – 14th of October. Users participating in the event have a chance to win $300,000 in prizes, mentor and learning opportunities, and collaboration with global builders. Additionally, participants are eligible to receive POAP NFTs for their proof of attendance.

Enjin announces official partnership with VRJam to promote its Web3 live events

Enjin, also known as Enjin Network, is a community gaming platform founded by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski in 2019. It is a platform for creating online gaming communities that are built on the Ethereum blockchain. The network uses a PoW (proof-of-work) consensus algorithm that allows users to mine new coins.

The network is entirely dependent on miners for creating and validating transactions on the chain by solving cryptographic equations. Using the Enjin platform, game developers and content creators can effortlessly distribute, sell, and manage their virtual commodities (NFTs).

The native Token of the Enjin platform is ENJ. Currently, it has a circulating supply of $834. Three hundred forty million coins with a maximum supply of $1 billion. As per news reports, VRJam, the world’s leading platform for web3 live events, has announced its official partnership with Enjin.

Learn more about the Big Eyes Token:

Presale:https://buy.bigeyes.space

Website:https://bigeyes.space/



