Beatitude Brings Back Its Most Loved Sarees Clubbed In A New Avatar ‘Titan’

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 5:15 pm

 There is a certain charm in watching your favourite things back on the stand– be it a movie, a magazine, or simply the saree that you set your eyes on earlier.
Beatitude realizes and values thisadmiration and thus brought back few of its bestsellers from the past six years into their latest collection called the Titan. Beatitude is the country’s leading online brand for best-in-class Handloom sarees, Designer sarees, and Indian Wedding Sarees.

The Titan collection by Beatitude includes bestsellers of all times from the Beatitude platform. It showcases hugely loved and tastefully created pieces in silks, silk cotton, linen, satin, tissue, cotton, and Organza sarees.

“We offer our customers a vast portfolio to choose from based on color, fabric, occasion, weaves and technique or artwork”, says Pushkar Shukla, co-Founder and Managing Director of Beatitude.

Beatitude is highly recognized as the leader in handcrafted and handloom sarees. Over the last few years,the company has also made its name as a supreme brand in bridal sarees, and designer wears especially for weddings. Apart from Titan, they have various other theme-based collectionswherein the designs and motifs on each saree narrate a beautiful and unique story that appeals to their clients.

Beatitude has recently been awarded as the “Startup of the year” in the apparel industry at the WASME SME Excellence Award 2021. These awards are supported by the Ministry of MSME India. The Founding Duo – Akanksha and Pushkar believe that the best way to celebrate success is by bringing back to their customers those things that they have loved most in Beatitude’s journey over the past few years.

“We have launched Titan as our mark of respect and gratitude towards our loyal and global customers who have over years believed in us and have helped us become the most loved brand in the segment”, says Akanksha Shukla, Co-Founder and Director of Beatitude.  She adds, “Through Titan, we intend to relive and bring back the most special memories of our journey so far and motivate us for the brighter future”.

The Company has massive growth plans in 2022 and their customers will witness many new, unique, and extraordinary collections in the coming year that will surely mesmerize one and all.


 

