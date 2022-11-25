Beat Of Life Entertainment Will Be Releasing The Latest Voice Documentary Film On J.C Bose

The Beat of Life Entertainment, a production company is about to release a new voice-documentary film before November 30, 2022, which is a biopic of Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose. Earlier the film was supposed to release on November 22, 2022, but due to some technical issues that was postponed. The team wanted to highlight the good work done by J.C Bose and also wanted to highlight his home in Giridih, which is today known as a science centre. The team worked day and night to present the documentary film to the world. Even various people from Delhi, Patna, Giridih, and other cities showed support for the project. The documentary's shooting was approved by Deputy Commissioner Naman Priyesh Lakra. The documentary film can be watched on Beat Of Life Entertainment Official Website, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook as well.

While talking about the film, the founder of Beat of Life Entertainment , Piyush Sagar stated, “Under our production house at Beat of Life Entertainment we always aim for stories that raise awareness amongst people and so was our motive while producing a biopic of Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose. He was an early science fiction author as well as a biologist, physicist, and botanist. He made substantial contributions to botany, was a driving factor in the development of experimental science in the Indian subcontinent, and was a pioneer in the study of radio microwave optics. By making Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose's biopic available for streaming, Beat of Life Entertainment is paying him tribute for his excellent contributions. We would also like to express our gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner & District Superintendent of Education, Giridih for their unwavering support during the documentary's filming.”

Jagadish Chandra Bose was born on November 30, 1858, in Rarikhal, now in Bangladesh. He acquired his elementary education from a vernacular school. He later got a scholarship at St. Xaviers College, Kolkata and there he studied Natural Science. Jagadish Chandra Bose was one of the most well-known and early Indian scientists to demonstrate through experiments how closely related humans and plants are. He illustrated how plants are susceptible to a variety of environmental stimuli, including heat, cold, light, and noise. The crescograph, a highly complex device created by Bose, was able to capture and monitor the minute reactions of plants to outside stimuli. It discovered several parallels between plants and other living organisms by amplifying the motion of plant tissues to around 10,000 times their true size.

What significance Giridih had for Jagadish Chandra Bose, and what function had the location served in his life?

Jagadish Chandra Bose had a deep relationship with Giridih, he stayed in Giridih for 7 years and used to visit the Parasnath mountains to learn more about the native flora and fauna. He frequently conducted research in his home which today is known as Science Centre, which is close to Giridih's Jhanda Maidan.

Earlier Giridih used to be a part of Bengal, even today many things related to him are kept in this building and its memory is still there. The machines and instruments made by him are kept in this building. Along with this, memories related to his life have also been preserved. Along with this, there is also a metal locker in this building, which has not been opened till today even after so many years of his death. Copies of letters which were written by several intellectuals like Mahatma Gandhi, Government of Bengal, Raleigh, Rabindranath Tagore, Lord Kelvin, and George Bernard Shaw all wrote to him are still safely kept. Jagadish Chandra Bose took his last breath in this building on November 23, 1937.

Piyush Sagar created Beat of Life Entertainment in 2015 with the intention of offering digital and production services. Their services are available throughout Jharkhand, throughout the nation, and even abroad. They give innovative services across many industries in order to deliver top-notch solutions. The team also makes an effort to introduce innovations, and as a result, the business has established itself across a number of industries, including distribution, digital, and production. They strive to offer their clients a variety of solutions. They emphasise issues that are important to society. Through their various methods of working, they are continuously trying to produce information that would be valuable to people. One of them involves producing documentaries and the film on Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose is one such example.