Bathmate Reviews - Hydro, Hydromax and Hydroextreme (My 3 Month Experience)

Did you know that almost 3 out of 5 men are unhappy about their penile length? Not only does this create body image issues but it can also send your self-confidence plummeting down. Luckily for you and all those other men, Bathmate has innovated a line of effective penis pumps.

The Bathmate Hydro pumps can bring about long-lasting erections as well as adding almost half an inch to your length and girth! Unlike air pumps which can be uncomfortable, the hydro pump uses water to increase the flow of blood to your penis.

Today, we will be looking into an in-depth Bathmate review of the Hydro, Hydromax, and Hydroxtreme. All the details you need to know will be covered to ensure safe and proper use.

Why Do You Need Bathmate Pumps?

Penis pumps are great for people struggling to keep their erection during sex. Not only do they make your penis look bigger, but they also give you more control over your erections.

Let’s look at some other reasons why you should invest in an effective penis pump.

Bathmate Hydro ( Penises with a length between 5 and 7”)

Bathmate Hydromax ( Penises with a length between 3 and 9”)

Bathmate HydroXtreme (Penises with a length between 3 and 11”)

Quick Results

These vacuum penis pumps are known for their ability to give you quick and visible results. Even quick 10 minute sessions will have your penis looking fuller than before.

Comfortable to Use

The Bathmate penis pumps are truly exceptional when it comes to comfort and style. When compared to air pumps, the increased air pressure can be quite harsh on the tissues of your penis. The hydro pump, on the other hand, is gentler and offers more pressure control.

The hydro penis pumps have a special comfort cushion around the opening that offers optimum suction and prevents chafing at the base of your penis.

Long-Lasting Results

Not only do you want your penis to look bigger but you also want it to last longer during sex. The improved blood flow with the hydro pump ensures you retain the increased penis growth for longer periods of time.

Traditional pumps use air which brings quick results but is not as long-lasting as the bathmate pumps. Even if you don’t use the bathmate pump regularly, the increased penile length will not diminish, and you’ll still enjoy bigger erections.

Won’t Harm Your Penis

Air pumps have a bad history when it comes to causing damaging effects on your penis. Chafing, red spots, and rashes are common problems that occur due to the harsh pressure air pumps apply. The pressure causes your blood vessels to pop, which can be very harmful.

The Bathmate vacuum penis pumps use water instead, which is much softer on your tissues. Since there is a cushion of water between your penis and the pump’s surface, it won’t hurt if you over-expand.

Improves Sex Drive

Your sex drive is important as it represents the desire to have your sexual needs met. Using a bathmate pump regularly will improve your sexual health and also increase your chances of lasting longer in bed.

Since men tend to orgasm faster than women, using a penis pump will give you better control of your ejaculation. This way, you can satisfy your partner in terms of sexual pleasure.

Better Erections

For people who have regularly used the Bathmate hydro pump , it goes without saying that their orgasms have been far more intense. Using the water pressure helps your penis channel more blood into the shaft, as a result, you feel sensations more intensely.

Once you’ve had a session before engaging in sex, you will notice an immense difference. The increased flow of blood to your penis will intensify all feelings on the skin and lead to toe-curling orgasms.

Furthermore, you will also be able to avoid premature ejaculation, leading to a long-lasting sexual performance.

How Does the Bathmate Pump Work?

The functioning mechanisms of the Bathmate pumps are much different than your traditional air pump. Using hydro-vacuum technology, Bathmate penis pumps create a soft watery cushion around your penis to stimulate blood flow.

Instead of pumping air into the cylinder, you will be pumping water which is much safer and gentler on your penile tissues. Water as a medium also helps to effectively spread the pressure around your penis evenly. This is part reason why you can achieve long term permanent growth after regular periods of use.

The Hydro-vacuum technology makes use of warm water to clean your penis as well as open all the tiny pores on your skin. Once the pores are open and your skin is relaxed, pumping all the blood to the tip helps it expand. The gentle increase in water pressure helps to enhance the stretchy properties of your penile skin.

Bathmate Review

We have taken the liberty to review 3 of Bathmate’s best penis pumps, the Hydro, Hydromax, and HydroXtreme.

The Bathmate Hydro is one of the most popular penis pumps in their line. The Hydro is a one-unit pump that is easy to clean and won't cost you big bucks. Even though it doesn't have the added pressure control settings like other pumps, the Hydro still does a great job in offering improved erection quality.

This water based penis pump has a sturdy build quality that is bound to last you for the long haul. The base of the pump features a comfort pad that offers added support when attached to your penis. The pads help cushion the contact between the pump and your penis to prevent chafing.

Experts say that the Bathmate Hydro is the perfect pump for beginners. The pressure is significantly lower than in the other two models.

This helps beginners ease into the habit of using penis pumps. The lower pressures will help your blood vessels expand gradually, causing your penis to adapt to the process. Since the tissues are sensitive, excess pressure can cause your blood vessels to pop.

Pros

High quality build ensures safety and comfort

Soft comfort pad offers secure airtight connection

Enhances your penis quickly and gives long lasting results

Does not cause chafing or any form of allergy

Device is entirely waterproof making it perfect for use in the shower

Water pumping offers a soft and tender pressure as opposed to air pumps

Comes in different colors

Can be used for people with erectile dysfunction

Cons

Pressure isn’t enough for most advanced users

The Hydromax pumps are an upgrade from the Hydro, offering more pressure control capabilities. The max pressure capacity of the Hydromax is also higher than the Hydro.

The sturdy build quality of the Bathmate Hydromax helps gain proper airtight suction. The device is highly durable and is made to give you years of good erections. Each of the joints is tightly sealed, making the entire device waterproof. Now you can enjoy long showers while having a pumping session.

The pressure control of the Hydromax helps you tailor your pumping experience. You should always start from the lowest and slowly increase in order to get a proper understanding. Excessive pressure can cause your penis to suffocate, leading to red spots on the shaft.

In terms of length and girth gains, the Bathmate Hydromax pumps do an amazing job. Due to its advanced water pressure system, the penis pump is able to improve blood circulation.

Regular sessions will help your penis adapt, and before you know it, your penis will have gained a few centimeters. This is truly the best pump in the market in terms of budget and comfort.

Pros

Tested and approved by aspen clinical research doctors

Soft cushion makes it perfect for people with sensitive skin

Unit comes in discreet packaging

Various kinds of accessories are included in the pack

Offers 35% more pumping power than the Hydro

Increased water pressure control gives long-lasting results

Perfect for quick sessions

Cons

Suction may not seal easily for some users

Our last pick is the Bathmate HydroXtreme which belongs to their line of deluxe penis pumps. The significant difference the HydroXtreme has over the other penis pumps is its manual hand pumping system. The 4 part penis pump gives you enhanced control over the water pressure for ultimate gains in length and girth.

As this is one of their flagship penis pumps, Bathmate provides a few complementary accessories along with it. Along with the HydroXtreme pump itself, you will receive a handball pump paired with an attaching pipe, a measuring stick, comfort pads, shower strap, cleaning kit, towel, and a big carrying case.

Certain accessories such as the shower strap or cleaning kit are usually purchased as addons, but they come free of cost with the HydroXtreme, making it a total steal!

What we love most about the HydroXtreme is its ability to work as an air pump as well as a hydro pump. If you're looking to get a quick 10 minute boost to spice up your sex life, put on the HydroXtreme and use the handball pump to seal the device around your penis.

This makes it very convenient as you don't have the hassle of adding and removing water.

Pros

Guaranteed to give the harder erections even for people with erectile dysfunction

Quick and gentle pumping allows blood to easily rush to the penis

Regular use can bring quick and permanent length and girth gains

Multiple accessories included for free of cost

Hand ball pump makes it easier to control pressure which reduces risk of injury

Includes detailed manual to ensure proper and safe use

Comfort pads create tight seal around base of the penis

Can be used as an air pump too

Cons

Suction is weak for men with less girth

Pressure can be risky and powerful for beginners

How to Get the Right Size?

Before you go on and purchase Bathmate penis pumps, there are certain size measurements you need to understand. Getting the right sized pump will help you get a proper fit, making the entire experience pleasurable. Not all vacuum penis pumps support all sizes, so you need to measure yourself first.

In order to determine what your erect length is, you need to get a ruler and a fabric tape. First, you measure the length of your penis from the base all the way to the tip. Make sure your penis is fully erect when you are measuring it. If you have foreskin, make sure to pull it back.

Next, use the fabric tape measure and wrap it around the thickest part of your penis. If you don't have fabric tape, tie a piece of string around it and place it flat against a ruler to find out.

Pumps for Penises Measuring 1-3 Inch

For micropenises as such Bathmate, has only one pump that should fit just fine. The Bathmate Hydromax 3 is a good fit for anyone measuring between 1 to 3 inches.

Pumps for Penises Measuring 3-5 Inch

If your penis length is between 3 to 5 inches, then you can easily opt for the Bathmate Hydromax 5. This provides good suction as well as controlled water pressure to enhance your pumping experience.

Pumps for Penises Measuring 5-7 Inch

This is the average size when it comes to an erect penis length. For people in this category, you can choose either the Hydro 7 (cheapest option), the Hydromax 7 or the HydroXtreme 7 (expensive option).

Pumps for Penises Measuring 7-9 Inch

If your penile length exceeds the average measurements, then the Bathmate Hydromax 9 and HydroXtreme 9 are your only options. These cater well to long and girthy penises.

Pumps for Penises Measuring 9-12 Inch

Measuring over 9 inches is definitely above average, but not for Bathmate's HydroXtreme 11. This device will fit big penises comfortably without any suffocation.

Bathmate Accessories

Other than getting a Bathmate pump, you can also check out their wide range of accessories to enhance your experience.

Cleaning kit

Cleaning your Bathmate is very important, and you must do so after every session. The easiest way to do so is by ordering the Bathmate cleaning kit, which comes with a special solution and a brush.

If you purchase the HydroXtreme pump, then you will not need to pay extra for the cleaning kit. As the HydroXtreme penis pump is a deluxe option, the cleaning kit comes free.

Shower Strap

If you’re planning to use your hydro penis pump in the shower, try getting yourself a shower strap. This nifty little accessory gives you a hands-free experience, allowing you to focus on scrubbing yourself.

Measuring Stick

This is a simple and useful measuring tool that will help you determine the right penis pump size. The stick allows you to measure both the length of your penis and its girth. Afterward, you can use the sizing charts online as a reference point to order the best match.

HydroVibe

HydroVibe is just a blessing when it comes to using vacuum penis pumps. This little accessory attaches to the base of your penis pump and sends waves of vibration down your shaft. These waves relax your penis and help improve blood flow to the tip.

The HydroVibe also helps kick start your erection once you have the hydro pump attached. The relaxing waves of vibration create a tingling sensation that increases the flow of blood to your penis, resulting in bigger gains and longer erections.

Bathmate Trimmer

This is mainly optional because most men tend to have trimmers in their bathroom cabinets. However, for those of you who don’t, Bathmate has its own set of trimmers.

Before you can start a session with your Bathmate pump , you will need to ensure all your pubic hair is trimmed. If you have a big bush around your penis, the base of the pump will not be able to attach to your skin properly. This is because the Bathmate pump relies on a suction mechanism when attaching.

The Bathmate trimmer is smaller in size, which helps you get in all those tight spaces around the shaft and balls. This not only saves time but is also more convenient than using a large trimmer.

How to Use Bathmate Pump?

Using any of the three Bathmate penis pumps mentioned above is easy. The basics are the same when it comes to all pumps, with slight differences.

Add Warm Water

The first step in using a penis pump is to add warm water to the pump cylinder. The water must be warm in order to open the pores of your penile skin and relax the muscles around it.

Place Penis Inside

Once you have added enough warm water, place your penis inside and apply a backward pressure to create a tight seal with your skin. This seal is very important as it determines the pressure of the water inside. If you don’t get a tight seal the first time around, take off the penis pump and try again.

Raise the Pressure

After your penis is attached firmly to the pump cylinder, you need to begin pumping your Bathmate device. As you start pumping the device, you will feel gentle pressure around your penis.

The water inside adds force to your penis to increase the blood supply. As blood keeps circling each time around your penis, you gain length and girth bit by bit.

If the pressure feels too constricting on your penis, slowly release pressure till you reach a comfortable level.

Pump for Allocated Time

After you have begun pumping your penis and there is no water coming out, you need to keep an eye on the timer. According to the instruction manual, you should be able to comfortably maintain one position for around 6 minutes before repeating the whole process again.

How to Clean Your Bathmate Pump?

In matters of your genitalia, cleanliness should be of utmost importance. With that being said, both air pumps and hydro pumps should be cleaned thoroughly after every use.

In order to ensure proper cleaning, you will need to use special soap solutions or a sex toy cleaner. This is to make sure that all the bacteria are eliminated, making it safe for the next session.

Bathmate Hydro

The Bathmate hydro pump is a one-unit device that is quick and easy to clean. Simply use your solution and scrub the insides of your pump, then rinse it with water. The Hydro takes around one or two minutes to clean and requires a few hours to dry completely.

The pump's comfort pad however, can never be cleaned entirely. This part will need to be replaced once it goes bad.

Bathmate Hydromax

The Bathmate Hydromax is a two part pump that consists of the pump cylinder and a comfort pad. The cleaning process is the same as the Hydro, where you need to clean the cylinder of the pump with soap/sex toy cleaner and also the comfort pad.

Much like the Hydro, this also takes around one or two minutes to wash and a couple of hours to dry completely.

Bathmate HydroXtreme

The most deluxe option of them all is the HydroXtreme penis pump. This comes in 4 different parts that work to give you the ultimate pumping experience. The Hydroxtreme consists of a pump cylinder, hand pump pipe, hand pump and a comfort pad.

When cleaning this pump, you need to thoroughly wash the cylinders and scrub them with your soap solution. The pumps also need to be washed properly in order to prevent any sort of infection. Since you cannot open the pump, you must pour water inside through its openings for best results.

As this device has a larger number of parts, it takes more time to clean and dry. The cleaning process itself takes around 5 minutes while the drying may take over half a day sometimes.

Important Safety Measures

Since penile tissues are quite sensitive, you need to use penis pumps carefully. Failure to follow certain safety measures can restrict blood circulation around your penis and lead to an uncomfortable experience.

Ditch Lube

The Bathmate pump uses water to create a vacuum which means you don’t need to apply lube. Using water gives you increased control over the pressure, and it also creates a protective layer around your penis.

Wash Regularly

In order to maintain good hygiene, you should clean your Bathmate hydro pump after every session. The devices are entirely waterproof so you can scrub and clean them thoroughly. We advise the use of mild soap or cleansers to get rid of any germs or bacteria.

Follow the Manual

With each Bathmate penis pump comes a fully detailed instruction manual. Since you’re pumping water outside your penis, you must exercise caution.

Read the detailed instruction manual thoroughly before proceeding and strictly abide by it. Matters regarding your penis should not be taken lightly as they may cause health issues.

Change in Penis Color

As the pump uses water pressure to increase blood flow, you may notice your penis turning red. However, if you’re feeling uncomfortable or the pressure feels too tight on your penis, then you should immediately remove the pump.

Afterward, wait for an hour or so and check if your penis has reverted to its original tone. If you’re still feeling uncomfortable and/or your penis has not gone back to normal, you should go to the doctor as soon as possible.

Get the Right Size

Each penis measures differently, so, you need to purchase a Bathmate penis pump that fits your penis just right. Getting a size smaller might suffocate your penis, while a larger one will not have the desired effects.

The Bathmate pump site has a program that allows you to enter your size and girth, after which they will suggest the right sizing for you. Each Bathmate device also comes with a measuring kit, so you can get accurate fittings and exchange them for the right size.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should I get the Bathmate Hydromax or HydroXtreme?

The Hydromax and HydroXtreme are great choices for anyone looking to get natural gains. However, when it comes to maximum pressure and control, the HydroXtreme is a better option.

How often do I clean my penis pump?

Every penis pump including the Bathmate ones need to be cleaned once every session. This is to remove all sorts of bacteria that can lead to infections on your penis skin. You should always use a soap solution or cleaner to remove all germs from the pump cylinder.

What to do if my penis turns red and it feels uncomfortable?

Noticing a slight change in your penis color is normal because there is more blood flowing inside it. However, if you’re feeling uncomfortable, take off the penis pump and wait for an hour or so. If the problem persists, please visit a doctor immediately.

Final Words

Penis pumps are a great way to boost your sexual confidence and satisfy your partner for longer. While there are many health concerns regarding the use of penis pumps, the Bathmate pumps bring down the risks to almost zero. These devices are entirely safe and offer noticeable length and girth gains in no time.

We ardently hope our Bathmate review has helped you gain important insight into the best penis pumps .