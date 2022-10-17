BASF Building A Sustainable Future With Economic Success With Environmental Protection At Its Core

1. What is BASF’s business focus overall and in India?

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF has successfully partnered India’s progress for more than 130 years.

BASF Group companies operate key production sites in Dahej, Mangalore, Thane, Hyderabad2 and Chennai3. The Mangalore site is BASF’s largest manufacturing site in South Asia in terms of area. BASF SE holds 90% of BASF Catalysts India Private Limited, and 100% of BASF Chemicals India Private Limited, Chemetall India Private Limited, Nunhems India Private Limited, through its group companies. BASF also operates two Research and Development Centers in India, in Mumbai and Mangalore, which are part of BASF’s global technology platform.



2. Can you talk about the technology BASF has developed for CosyPUR?

BASF’s CosyPUR – an innovative, high-performance polyurethane (PU), flexible foam that has helped Tmany furniture and bedding brands manufacture products that comply with environmental standards and enable higher air permeability as well as breathability, elasticity and longevity. These qualities help enhance the sleeping and sitting experience. The special foam structure also ensures perceptible softness, elasticity and a pleasant cool freshness.



3. Can you talk about CosyPUR and The White Willow partnership? What other partnerships will you be exploring in the near future?

BASF has always been a strategic partner of White Willow and we are constantly working together to co-develop solutions for the bedding and furniture market. We will announce these solutions once they are ready. Recently we have worked together to promote CosyPUR for the work from home and maternity series of pillows. These pillows encourage regular movement and its special shape allows expectant mothers to fit their changing body contours, resulting in a more comfortable sleeping position. Whereas the work from home range is great for natural alignment and support for healthy spine movement. It is the perfect choice to get through the workday comfortably and avoid the strains and stresses of working from home.

4. What footprint does BASF currently have in the India market? Why is the India market important to BASF? What is your expansion and growth strategy for the India market?

Asia is of outstanding importance to the chemicals industry. For BASF, Asia is both the largest market and the fastest growing market. BASFs €16.5 billion investment in Asia since 1999 speaks to our commitment to the region. We've built a system for developing innovative products quickly and efficiently at sites close to customers.

In Asia Pacific, India was among the fastest growing countries for BASF in 2021. BASF in India registered sales of Euro 2.3bn in 2021 ending a strong year of growth 46% Y-o-Y. BASF India Limited, the flagship of BASF Group Companies in India registered sales growth of 37% with good growth in both volumes and prices for the FY ending Mar 2022.

We invested approx. 300mio Euro in India over the last 5 years to promote local manufacturing/ R&D. We believe in the government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India) and encourage manufacturing locally through Make in India to increase India’s contribution in global supply chains. Our strategy is leverage on these opportunities to explore manufacturing in India, for India.

5. What are the different aspects of sustainability BASF considering in its business operations?

To achieve a more sustainable future for all, a new approach is needed that emphasizes cooperation among stakeholders in the plastic value chain. BASF performance materials contribute to the creation and expansion of the circular economy. These include: