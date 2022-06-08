Balancing Profitability & Sustainability

In this group, they believe people matter and constantly explore what makes it a Great Place to Perform and continuously work to delight customers, employees and investors.

In the early years of the great Indian economic liberalization, when India had stepped on the economic accelerator and multiple waves of transformation were sweeping across its states, a young, first-generation entrepreneur with a humble beginning as a chemical manufacturer sowed the first seeds of his company on the fertile lands of the Punjab.

Trident Group was born. One man's vision transformed dreams into reality, touched thousands of lives on the way, and brought a revolution.

Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta's vision has travelled far beyond being a home textile manufacturer by successfully diversifying into paper, chemicals, energy, etc. Trident Limited is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 3+ business conglomerate.

It is a vertically integrated Textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. The company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper and Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The group began with a solitary unit making high-quality yarn. However, in due course, the group catapulted to become the largest manufacturer of terry towels and one of the largest integrated home textile manufacturers globally; a feat nonpareil.

Trident Group's journey has been a surreal dream. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Trident has today become one of the most trusted brands that takes conscious care of its customers, employees, and stakeholders and treats them 'the best.'

For Trident, mindful manufacturing is the driving force. It helps them come up with things they perhaps never imagined, like making paper from wheat straw, an agri-residue.

Trident from Punjab has reached the homes of millions of customers across 150 countries.

Trident's towels, yarns, bed sheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands, the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities to advance the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

Trident Limited announced a Capex worth Rs.13,770 million last quarter for which the projects are under different implementation stage

The company registered the highest ever annual revenue in FYin FY22, amounting to Rs 69,415 million, along with an EBITDA of Rs 15,100 million, an EBITDA margin of 21.80% inFY22. Profit after tax for the FY22 was Rs 8,150 million with a PAT margin of11.74% ..

Commenting on the results, Rajinder Gupta, Chairman at Trident Group, said, “Despite the high commodities prices, inflationary issues, and supply chain constraints, we delivered resilient performance for our stakeholders during the year. We remain optimistic about the future growth of the industry and hope to maintain likewise momentum going forward.”

Notwithstanding the many challenges of the past year and the present, Trident broke all norms to spearhead its growth and rise above the rest with the 'daring spirit of audaciousness'.

At Trident, the team have been endeavouring to bring an optimistic change in the prevailing conditions of the environment. It is bringing all its forces together toward sustainable development. They have taken bold steps levelling up beyond conventional corporate manufacturing, transforming into a 'responsible and conscious' enterprise.

The group focuses on energy conservation by analyzing the gaps and adopting cost-effective and advanced technology to move from biggest to best. It follows a 5R strategy: Reduce emissions, Reuse water, Recycle: Waste, Rengineer wealth from waste and Redesign for sustainable development.

Drawing the maximum utility from agro waste, Trident Ltd are using it in the boiler as an initiative to phase out the coal, which has indeed led to a substantial amount of reduction in carbon emissions

It is actively working towards achieving carbon neutrality, bringing energy-efficient equipment to plants, usage of biogas generated from food waste, and more soon.

The group's sustainable initiatives include recovering Glabour's salt using patented technology. They are relentlessly working towards Zero Solid Discharge and disposal to minimize waste.

It is practising 98% of water recovery with a zero liquid discharge facility. They have also recycled and reused over 10,000 million litres of water.

The group has planted over 1 million trees within their premises. The total Carbon offset is 3,35,834 Mt/ year, equal to removing 73,037 cars from the road per year.