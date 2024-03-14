California Background Check – Guide To CA Background Checks

Are you interested in learning how to perform a background check in California? If so, today is your lucky day because you have come across the most comprehensive guide to conducting background checks in California online.
We will provide detailed information about California background checks and introduce you to the top-rated background check services that make the process effortless. However, it's important to note that obtaining public records in California is not as simple as it may appear.
While these records are publicly accessible, sifting through many documents and data to find specific information about an individual can be incredibly challenging. That's why we highly recommend using our recommended CA background check services - they offer detailed information within seconds, eliminating the tedious search process.
7 Best Background Check California Services
– Best Overall for Background Check California
– Best for Quick & Detailed Results
– Best Value for Money
– Best for Accuracy
– Best for Speed
– Best for CA Reverse Email Lookup
– Best for API Integration
What Is a Background Check California?
A Background Check California involves an exhaustive searches of a person's record in every available federal and state database. You can use a person's name, email address, or phone number to look them up in public records and learn more about them.
Personal information, work and school history, probable relatives and acquaintances, past addresses, location history, criminal and court records, sex offender data, social media profiles, and property can all be found through a criminal background check CA.
Yet, if you decide to search public records manually, it will be a long shot to get to all this information. If you need verified information about someone's past, using a California background check firm is your best bet.
To obtain a criminal background check CA, the identification information you provide will be used by the company to conduct a thorough search of a vast database that includes state and federal records. This search is aimed at uncovering any relevant information.
The information is then compiled into a thorough background check report that is simple to understand and pass forward.
The following information might be seen in a typical California background check report:
A history of criminal behavior and arrests
Work Experience
Accounts on social media
Certifications for Expertise
Legal documents from a civil case
Indicators of epoch include both age and birth date
Bankruptcies
claims on monetary property
Known aliases
Name
Associated photographs
History of Education
Firearms Licenses
How to Run a California Background Check?
Conducting a criminal background check CA can be done either through a lengthy process or a faster one. The laborious option involves contacting the relevant government entities and submitting a request for public records.
Afterward, one must manually sift through the records to uncover the necessary information.
The most convenient way to perform a background check California would be to utilize a people search service like or .
Name, address, and phone number are all that's needed to run a background check in California.Using an individual's email address, you can use reverse phone lookup tools to find their contact information.
Utilizing the criminal background check CA service is a simple task, requiring you to input the information you possess at the moment. The process may take a few minutes, but if it goes beyond that, you can be confident that it will deliver a wealth of authentic information.
How Can I Access Public Records in California?
California's public records are kept in a number of different places, and accessing them can be a challenge when conducting a criminal background check CA. Whoever has looked into public records and documents knows this to be true.
In accordance with the state's constitution and Public Record Act, all residents of California have the right to inspect and copy documents kept by state and local governments. You can find all of this and more in the state of California's public record during a criminal background check CA:
Medical history
Confinement files
Evidence of criminal behavior
Legal Documents
When conducting a criminal background check CA, responses to requests for public records must be made promptly and there are few exceptions in California. There is no appeals process if your California records request is denied.
Public records in California can be requested from any government agency, though the request process, procedures, and associated fees vary widely. Requests for public records can be sent via regular mail, emai address, or over the phone.
Some government departments require paper submissions only. As you move from one government office to another, you may find that the rules for gaining access to public records and documents change slightly.
Here are the specifics of making a request for public records and documents:
Technique of administration (by email or snail mail)
Subject heading of the paper
Details on how to reach you
Indicating when you'd like to receive the paperwork
During the criminal background check CA, it's a good idea to call ahead and find out the hours of operation and necessary paperwork for any government office or public agency in California before you go there in person.
California Background Check Laws
With a few notable exceptions, conducting a criminal background check CA is generally legal in California. Many restrictions and requirements are imposed by California law on businesses whose primary purpose is to provide employment.
Here are California's regulations regarding criminal history checks:
The Los Angeles and San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinances
Anti-discrimination Laws
California's Ban the Box Law
The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)
The California Information Privacy Act (CIPA)
The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)
According to FCRA, businesses have two obligations. Each and every company has responsibilities in these areas.
If a candidate isn’t hired due to their background check, they should be informed
Before conducting a background check, consider the applicant's signed consent
If an employer outsources the background check process to a third party, that company must comply with the FCRA, but an in-house searches is exempt.
CA Anti-discrimination Laws
In California, it’s illegal for employers to use the following categories of protected characteristics to evaluate job applicants:
Sex orientation
Racial group
Sexuality
It's worth noting that a blanket policy of not hiring anyone with a criminal record could be illegal for businesses in California when conducting a criminal background check CA.
The California Information Privacy Act (CIPA)
Many of the FCRA’s provisions are also included in the California Investigative Protection Act. The Criminal Information Privacy Act (CIPA) requires, for instance, that businesses have employees' express consent before conducting background checks.
The following rules apply to any company that performs its own criminal and traffic records checks:
If the applicant requests it, the company must either give him a copy of the report or let him look at it in person
California's Ban the Box Law
Assembly Bill 1008, also referred to as California's "ban the box" law, came into effect on January 1, 2018. The rule of law:
An applicant's criminal record cannot be investigated prior to a conditional job offer being made
Questions like "Have you ever been convicted of a felony?" that were once commonplace in the hiring process are now illegal. This requirement applies only to businesses employing five people or more. As part of any hiring process, a potential employee may look into an applicant's past legal history.
A job offer, however, is contingent upon the candidate meeting certain requirements. The following are a few cases in point:
Verification of the applicant's clean record (if applicable)
Passage of a background check without incident
If an employer discovers an applicant has a criminal record, the law requires the employer to conduct an individualized assessment. There are a number of factors that an organization needs to think about before deciding whether or not to hire a candidate.
Some examples of such problems are
Effects of the applicant's criminal history on their ability to do the job as indicated by
The specifics of the job at hand or the information being sought
The nature of the crime, the situation, and the degree of aggression
The duration between the commission of the offense or the implementation of the penalty
After conducting this sort of analysis, it’s acceptable for an employer to reject a candidate so long as business requirements are the deciding factor. The applicant must be notified of the decision in writing when this occurs.
This notification requires a response from the applicant within five business days at the latest.
The business must think carefully about customer comments. The company can do one of two things with this knowledge:
Hire the person up for it
Avoid hiring someone with a criminal record by avoiding them in the first place
The Los Angeles and San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinances
Fair chance ordinances, similar to California's now-famous "ban the box" law, were passed in San Francisco and Los Angeles before the federal ban was enacted.
For the reasons stated below, they guarantee a "fair chance"
For example, a company may take "adverse action" against a candidate if it decides not to hire them because of their criminal record. The applicant has the option of submitting documentation to back up their claim that they’re still qualified for the position
After the implementation of the ban-the-box law, which offers improved protection to job applicants, the two cities have updated their regulations to comply with the new law.
How Far Back Does a Background Check Go in California?
When conducting background checks on potential employees, the state of California uses a seven-year look-back period.
Before extending a conditional offer of employment in the Golden State, hiring managers can request a criminal background check that looks at the applicant's history for the past seven years (with some exceptions).
As a result, companies can't take a candidate out of consideration because of a conviction that occurred more than seven years ago.
What Can You Find With a Background Check California?
The results of a criminal record check in California will reveal more information than you expect. The following can all be found in a single report from a reliable people search service like , , , or Intelius.
Personal Information
An individual's identifying information is always the first section of a background check report. Information that may be included in the person's real name, age, date of birth, known aliases, and photos.
Jobs and Education
Another layer of information that you may have access to pertains to a person's academic and career trajectory, which encompasses their secondary education, college experience, and work history.
It's important to note that using data from a service for screening purposes, such as employment or rental, is only allowed if the service complies with the FCRA. There may be legal ramifications for failing to follow FCRA rules.
Possible Relatives and Associates
This section provides contact details of individuals who may have a connection to the person you’re investigating. If you do a background check on a family member, you might find a report on yourself.
CA Contact Information
The results of a background check can also include useful contact details like phone numbers and emails. If you're a business in California doing background checks on employees, you'll find this part especially helpful.
CA Criminal and Traffic Records
It’s recommended to utilize background checks that include public police and court records from California to access criminal and arrest histories.
This information may provide details such as the type, date, and location of the offense, as well as the court name and case number, for cases that have been tried in a court of law.
CA Property Information
If you're trying to assess someone's financial status, this part can be really helpful. You could discover information about current properties owned, property tax information, sale price, land value, mortgages, lists of owned vehicles, VINs, and more.
Related Links
All sites that could possibly have info on the person you're looking for are collected here. Any relevant online information, such as social media accounts, articles, personal websites, or blogs, can be easily located.
How Long Does a Background Check Take In California?
This is also a condition in California. A comprehensive background check report can be generated in just a few minutes, depending on the details of the searches, with the help of a reliable person search service like BeenVerified.
Because of this, you may easily perform as many tests as you like and get thorough data each time. If a manual background check is required in California, the process may take an extra 1-3 working days, particularly for thorough background checks on potential tenants or employees.
7 Best Services for Background Check California
Background check services make it simple to investigate an individual's past in California; now that you know this, let's take a closer look at the five best options. Our goal in this article is to provide a high-level review of these services so that you can see how they differ from one another.
If you’re performing a background check in California, you can also discover the best people's search websites to use based on the particular situation.
BeenVerified – Best Overall for Background Check California
BeenVerified is a leading provider of background checks in California, and its extensive list of search options includes access to criminal and traffic records, court records, public information, and more in the Golden State.
The information it contains may help provide a fuller picture of a person's history. The firm employs trustworthy sources and has access to billions of public records in California to guarantee the veracity of its reports when performing a background check in California.
BeenVerified's user-friendly interface is one of its many advantages because it facilitates rapid and painless research. The platform is user-friendly and simple to navigate thanks to its plain design and straightforward search functionality.
There are a variety of pricing plans available, including monthly memberships and pay-per-search choices, making the service accessible even to those operating on a tighter budget.
Also, if you have any questions or concerns during the background check procedure, you can contact BeenVerified's customer care team for help. Help with platform navigation and report interpretation is available from the company's staff of seasoned experts.
PeopleLooker – Best Background Check California for Quick & Detailed Results
You may find out a person's criminal background, address history, and more by using PeopleLooker, a tool that searches through public records in California. It's possible that PeopleLooker will prove effective for California background checks.
PeopleLooker has access to various California public records and documents, such as arrest records, court records, and more. This means the information acquired from their background check California may be more extensive than that gleaned from other services.
Even those who aren't accustomed to doing or using background check California will find the interface simple to utilize. Anyone without much experience conducting background checks can benefit from this.
The cost of using California background check service varies with the number of searches you need to run. Price-wise, they're typically seen as reasonable, which is great for individuals and organizations alike that may be strapped for cash.
TruthFinder – Best California Background Check Service for Value
Concerning California background checks, TruthFinder ranks near the top. The website's intuitive design makes it simple to do searches by entering keywords such as names, phone numbers, and email addresses.
With access to an extensive collection of public records in California, they can generate a significant amount of trustworthy information about an individual during the background check California.
TruthFinder provides two services, a background check California service, and a dark web surveillance tool, that allow you to access information that isn’t readily available to the public. The cost for using TruthFinder is $28.05 per month, or $46 for a full year if you opt for the two-month plan.
Check out our comprehensive TruthFinder review to learn why this service is the best option for a background check in California.
DISCLAIMER: You may not use TruthFinder or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"
Intelius – Best California Background Check Service for Accuracy
In regards to California background checks, Intelius is on par with TruthFinder. One of the best things about this national people search tool is how precise the results are. Almost identical to TruthFinder, this tool can provide access to over 20 billion public records and documents covering virtually everyone in California.
When selecting the suitable background check California tool, it’s crucial to note that Intelius's $24.86 monthly plan is less than what you'd pay for TruthFinder. Your total cost over the course of two months will be $42.25 if you select the two-month plan.
There are many similarities between this service and TruthFinder when conducting a background check California; however, since this one lacks a dark web surveillance tool, it’s priced slightly lower.
Make sure to check out our assessment of Intelius if you’re searching for a California background check provider.
DISCLAIMER: You may not use Intelius or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Intelius does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"
Instant Checkmate – Best California Background Check Service for Speed
If you are in need of fast results for a background check in California, Instant Checkmate may be the ideal choice for you. This particular prioritizes convenience and even provides a mobile app, which sets it apart from other services available in California.
Instant Checkmate has an extensive database of government records that enables them to provide accurate and detailed background information. It is important to note that this service falls on the more expensive side, with a monthly plan priced at $35.12. However, they do not offer a 2-month plan but instead have a 3-month package available for $84.28.
One of the key features that Instant Checkmate boasts about is their commitment to maintaining the security of your private information. To learn more about this service and its offerings, we recommend reading our comprehensive review of Instant Checkmate.
DISCLAIMER: You may not use Instant Checkmate or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Instant Checkmate does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"
Spokeo – Best CA Background Check Service for Reverse Email Lookup
By utilizing a reverse email lookup tool, one can gather additional details about an individual with just their email address during a background check California.
Spokeo is a highly recommended background check service for email lookups and is an excellent choice for businesses seeking to grow their reach and acquire new leads, particularly in California.
Background checks California can benefit greatly from using Spokeo due to the site's flexible search options, which include name, phone number, address, and even emai addressl.
It has one of the lowest subscription prices ($19.99 per month) in the industry. At $44.85 you may have access to this service for three months, making it one of the cheapest California background check services. In order to learn more about background check California, read our Spokeo review.
US Search – Best for California Background Check Service for API Integration
The quick start wizard offered by US Search makes it simple to perform a background check California and they’re one of the few services that offer a money-back guarantee if the customer isn’t satisfied.
While their website may not be as advanced as others, if you require a basic background check California, their service may be sufficient for your needs.
US Search offers a California background check for $3 and a monthly subscription plan for $19.86, which is affordable and suitable for individuals who need to conduct multiple searches or require the service for an extended period. To learn more about US Search, check out the review.
DISCLAIMER: You may not use US Search or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. US Search does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"
What Does the California Public Records Law Say?
The California Public Records Act ensures that all citizens have the right to inspect public records and documents that pertain to statewide activities.
Information that is purely private is exempt from disclosure under the California Public Records Act even if it’s included in a document that is open to the public to conduct a background check California.
In California, all sorts of records are subject to the ten-day response mandated by the state's executive and state agencies. Anyone, regardless of where they live, has the right to request a background check in California, but those requests that are denied have no recourse.
California Criminal and Traffic Records - Background Check California
In California, "criminal and traffic records" is a more generic phrase that can refer to any paper trail of interaction with the criminal justice system when conducting a criminal background check CA.
Records related to criminal activity in California are maintained by the state's Department of Justice for a criminal background check CA. The inclusion of traffic offenses and lesser crimes varies by jurisdiction.
The plea of guilt
Date of prosecution
Date of arrest
Criminal record (whether felony or misdemeanor)
Charge
Felonies
As a standard practice, many businesses now look into applicants' criminal and traffic records before making a final decision. The California Attorney General's Office is a good resource for learning about the legal histories of philanthropic organizations in the state when performing a criminal background check CA.
What's on a Criminal Background Check California Record?
Several institutions maintain histories of an individual's interactions with the justice system. Records of arrest, conviction, and imprisonment are all available to the public in the state of California if one wants to perform a criminal background check CA.
If you do a background check California or look into someone's criminal past in California, you might get the following information.
Descriptions of the Crime in Great Detail (s)
Scars, tattoos, and moles are just some examples of identifying physical characteristics
Specifics for id'ing a person (name, birth date, nationality)
The arrests were made by law enforcement agencies or the California State Police after the conduct of any crime, no matter how trivial or serious
Classification as a sexually violent criminal
Mugshot
Fingerprints
Where Can I Find California Criminal and Traffic Records?
In California, criminal and traffic records are kept by the Attorney General's office and the Department of Justice, hence making it easier to conduct background check California.
In the event that you need access to criminal and traffic records during a background check California, the OAG or local law enforcement can furnish you with them through the California State Records Online Database, which can be accessed through the California State Archives Online Database.
As criminal and traffic records are not disclosed without a person's knowledge, fingerprints must be submitted to the government in order to do a background search, as per the government code.
Criminal Inmate Records – Background Check California
When performing a background check California, it’s possible to obtain prison records from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation of the State of California in order to learn details about a specific offender, including their current location, past offenses, and potential future transfers.
The number of people who are locked up in each state is tracked in great detail.
What's on a California Inmate Record?
Details on an individual's arrest and imprisonment, along with other personal information, can be discovered in California state records during background check California.
The public can learn the following with access to detainee information:
Jail transfer info
Gender
Custody status
Birth Date
Name
Inmate location
Inmate registration I.D. number
Mugshot
Arrest Records
Where Can I Find California Inmate Records?
California's State Prison System and State Rehabilitation Agency website features resources for victims and advocates, as well as information on inmates. Using the California Inmate Finder, you can get hold of a prisoner's official record.
Criminal Court Records – Background Check California
Information gleaned from California court cases is plentiful to assist with background check California. Due to the court's hours and complicated procedures, gaining access to public court records is more difficult than gaining access to other types of papers.
In California, the legal system is made up of
Courts of Appeal or California Appellate Court
The Supreme Court
Superior Courts
What's on a CA Court Record?
The information included in the records of various courts may vary.
Records from California courts may reveal the following:
Reports from the court
Records and files kept by the jury
Dockets
Judicial mandates
Verified Statements from eyewitnesses
File No
Legal paperwork for a judgment
Where Can I Find California Court Records?
While certain records can only be seen in person at the California courtroom, others can be accessed online. California's judicial records are kept by the state's Judicial Branch. State law places limitations on what an employer can legally require from an employee in the form of court records.
California Vital Records - Background Check California
The California Department of Public Health is responsible for maintaining official state vital records. The following can be found in the California Department of Public Health's Vital Records.
Birth Certificates
Divorce Decrees
California Death Records
Marriage Licenses
There are various methods to obtain public vital event records, depending on the situation and applicable laws.
Background Check California - Frequently Asked Questions
You can find answers to some common inquiries about California background checks below. Hopefully, the information presented here has helped shed some light on the subject.
Can I Get a Free Background Check California?
It's not simple to find reliable free background check report providers in California, since running a check takes sifting through mountains of data. Our advice is to exercise extra caution when selecting a firm to conduct your free background check in California.
The reality is that Californians receiving free background checks during criminal background check CA are wasting their time. The information provided by paid background check California sites like BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, and TruthFinder is difficult to find elsewhere.
Check out some of the best free background check websites if you want to learn more about background check California.
How Much Is a Background Check California?
BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, TruthFinder, and Intelius all cost between $24 and $28 per month to use for a California background check. With this one-month membership, you can conduct as many checks as you'd like.
US Search accepts payments via PayPal, credit card, or eCheck, and costs $3 for every background check California.
What Background Check Service Is Best for California?
With its extensive public records database, phone and email search tools, and dark web surveillance, BeenVerified stands out as the top background check California.
When it comes to California, PeopleLooker is the second-best background check California service thanks to its intuitive design and relatively low price.
Can a Public Record Request Be Submitted by Non-residents in California?
Public records in California are available upon request to any citizen or government agency in the United States during background check California.
Is There a Records Custodian in California?
In California, there is no central repository for government documents. Requesters of public records in California during a background check California must make direct contact with the agency making the request, according to the state's Public Records Act.
What Exemptions Exist in Background Check California?
When it comes to public records in California, those "for which disclosure would not be in the best public interest" are exempt.
Publicly available information isn’t included in this definition and may include things like safety protocols, building designs, medical records, and similar papers.
The provisions of the FCRA do not apply to all requests for public records when conducting a background check California.
How Long Does California Have to Respond?
If a request for public records and documents is denied in California, is there a way to file an appeal? Unlike California, many other states do not have this process in place. Does the request processing time have a hard deadline? One is not required by the California Public Record Act.
Is there a way to appeal a denied request inside the administrative structure? No. Nonetheless, it’s up to the discretion of each division to establish its own internal appeals process. The administrative appeal process is a potential that the California legislature has left open.
What Fees Are Associated With Requesting a Background Check California?
Each California state agency has its own set of rules, procedures, and fees for dealing with its constituents. Always double-check with the asking department to see if there will be any costs associated. In many government agencies, certified copies are the only service that is charged for.
Bottom Line on Background Check California
These services offer various advantages, including conducting a background check in California for professional purposes, locating a missing family member or friend, or gathering information about a potential romantic partner.
Performing a background check in California involves reaching out to multiple government agencies and submitting public records requests to each one. However, there is still more work to be done beyond just paying the required fee. It’s necessary to scan documents in order to extract the relevant information from them.
Fortunately, the top background check services in California simplify this process. Simply enter the name, phone number, email address, or residential address of the individual you wish to investigate and these people-finding services will promptly provide you with a comprehensive report on their background within the state of California.
