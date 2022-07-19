B2B jewellery platform Sarafa Bazar India launches Sarafa Bazar Bullion app

For ages, India has been a connoisseur of precious gems and ornaments. Jewellery businesses have been passed down over generations to ensure that the art of traditional jewellery-making does not die. The Indian Gems and Jewellery industry is one of the most flourishing industries around the globe. It contributes around 29% to the whole world's jewellery usage. The nation is also the world's largest diamond cutting and polishing centre. Moreover, the Indian ornament industry contributes 7% to the whole country's GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Over the years, every sector has been technologically advancing, and so has the jewellery industry. People have started incorporating digitalisation into the sector to help with the growth. One such prominent player in the market is Archit Jain's brainchild, Sarafa Bazar India.

With an aim to bring revolution in the way that the ornament industry works, Archit Jain integrated tech and daily trade, reframing the old norms. Through Sarafa Bazar India , a B2B platform, the founder has created a portal for jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. This website will further allow them to connect with their potential customers and show the variety of products they have. The product showcasing is done online; however, the brand wants to ensure 100% transparency, and that is why deals are conducted offline directly between the buyer and seller.

Sarafa Bazar India has been a pioneer in the B2B online jewellery business ; it has successfully helped Tier 2 and Tier 3 jewelers to connect with wholesalers and manufacturers in order to update their store with latest designs with just a click of a button. Aqua Gold, SRT Chains, Kalinga Jewellers, Meraki Jewels, KanakRatna Exim Pvt. Ltd., RC Jewels, Shree Nakoda Creations, SK Gold, P D Soni Jewels Pvt. Ltd. and many more are the brands registered at Sarafa Bazar India. With a web page, they also have an app that is available on the play store and app store. Some time back, Sarafa Bazar India partnered with Ashta Siddhi Bullion and Jewellers LLP, Mumbai to launch the all-new Sarafa Bazar Bullion app. This new application is launched with the motive of trading 995 and 999 Pure Gold Bars in Mumbai.

Young entrepreneur Archit Jain, who started his journey in the small town of Saharanpur, shares his views about the brand and says, "When the Covid-19 Pandemic hit the world, everything became stagnant, even the ornament sector. Being a jeweller myself, I knew how bad the condition was; thus, I thought about starting Sarafa Bazar India. I started this platform to help all the jewelers like me who had to face unprecedented challenges. We have tried making the procedure as easy as possible; all one has to do is register themselves, and boom, they are all ready to conquer the market. Also, no one has to pay any kind of transition or commission fee."

Sarafa Bazar India has been a blessing in disguise for all the jewellery business owners, no matter if they are small-scale businesses or large-scale businesses. They allow you to directly contact the desired wholesaler, manufacturer, or specialist without any mediator's involvement. They not only cater to the jewellery/ diamond/ gems businesses but also have vendors for jewellery manufacturing machines, weighing machines, melting and purity testing machines, etc. Sarafa Bazar India is one of the emerging players with which you can co-dependently make your business reach the next heights. With their top-notch services, they have already created a benchmark in the industry.