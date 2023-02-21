Ayesha Amin Nigam Customizes Her Skills For Varied Fashion Labels

We keep our eyes peeled for new campaigns from fashion labels. While we are blown away by those collections, it's the creative director/stylist who pours their heart into bringing the visuals together. Well, customization is key to winning hearts, and one talented person who has used the same medium to make her mark in the fashion world is Ayesha Amin Nigam.



Being the creative visionary of a style consultancy, her unprecedented fashion sense has fetched her multiple opportunities to work with varied fashion labels. She has always customized her service and synced it to the ideologies and the vision of the brands. She not only customizes according to a brand's beliefs but also adheres to her own style. Take a look through her work on Instagram at @ayeworks and you will know exactly what we are talking about!



Recently, she was a creative visionary for the eminent fashion label Punit Balana, which celebrates culture through fashion. To incorporate their belief, Ayesha Amin Nigam kept the styling modest, allowing the fabric and pattern of the outfit to steal the limelight. While working on the campaign, Surkh Lal with Anjul Bhandari styled their statement red chikankari outfits with chunky jewellery pieces. The look was minimal and underlined the elegance element of the brand rightfully.



The stylist has worked with a myriad of fashion labels. She has also worked with Neeru's campaigns, which are emblematic of Indian ethnic wear. To match their intricate designs, she styled all those colourful dresses with heavy choker sets and pulled-back hair embraced with vibrant flowers. Ayesha has always stunned us with her impeccable styling.



She has also done a campaign for luxury fashion wear by Bhumika Sharma. To style the designed work on those red outfits, she added heavy silver oxidized jewelry. We could sense extravagance screaming through those visuals.



She has also done campaigns for other fashion labels like Namrata Joshipura, Mrunalini Rao, Bhumika Sharma, Abhinav Mishra, H & M, and many more. She has also worked with multiple celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Aishwariya Rai, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shahid Kapoor, etc.



The fashion director also attended Paris Couture Week and did a shoot with the latest couture collections straight off the runway. Ayesha Amin Nigam has also styled Huma Quereshi for the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and content creator Abhinav Chand for the Cannes Film Festival 2022. We are sure that she will keep adding her stylish flair to different fashion labels.