Award-Winning Producer Ekaterina Behor On Her Journey From Russia To Los Angeles

Walt Disney once said, "All our dreams can come true if we have to courage to pursue them." The letter 'if' is the destiny maker or breaker, and our entire life journey depends on how we assume this two-word letter. Ekaterina Behor is a young vibrant producer who is living her dream, and her journey can be an entertaining, inspiring series by itself. Behor hails from Moscow, Russia, and from an early age, she is fond of making the world a better place through her stories. The 'Way Up' producer started by creating jewellery commercials in Russia. At first, she thought it would be an easy task for her. However, the grass is greener on the other side, and after stepping into the practical world, Behor realised that she didn't know much about camera, lighting or directing actors. Behor didn't get disheartened, she decided to sharpen her skill to get an insight into production by acquiring Masters in direction and production from New York film academy, Los Angeles.

Talking about her journey in LA, Ekaterina said, "I think LA is a great place to get your experience in the industry, you can make any connections on every set you go." Apart from theoretical knowledge, Behor also got a chance to learn the importance of communication and having a wide network of contacts. "School in the US was helpful for my knowledge, but networking and events helped me to get projects outside my school," Ekaterina said. Behor also retains a degree in psychology, and this has helped in her creative career as well. Before being an ace creative producer of several noted commercials, and acclaimed short films like 'Margaret,' 'Lola,' 'My Art is Real,' Ekaterina has also tried her hands-on modelling as well, just to understand how much it takes to act in front of the camera. But then, she switched to be behind-the-camera and followed her talent of handling pre-production.

A storyteller or a presenter has to have a knack for finding inspiration from every possible source. The Russian talent is an Indian fan, and she is fond of India's vibrant culture. In fact, Ekaterina has watched multiple Indian films from her childhood. "I remember when I was a kid I watched a lot of old Indian Movies because they were so popular in Russia. Indian movies affected Russian cinematograph in a major way." Behor also believes that somewhere around, India and Russia are artistically connected. Behor's admiration of Indians is pretty evident, as she collaborated with Indian cinematographer Shaman Harsha on 'Invisible,' 'Lola,' and other projects. The fiery combo of Behor and Harsha went on win multiple international awards at various film festivals. Let's brag a bit about Bollywood more, as Ekaterina is a fan of 2019's blockbuster Gully Boy, and its leading star Ranveer Singh is her favourite.

We live in the age of feminism, women empowerment and Behor's journey from Russia to LA is inspiringly adventurous. When a women aces in the field of glamour, the topic of 'partiality' does appear. However, Ekaterina said that she has never fallen into any problems or discrimination as a woman, at least in Los Angeles. She further added, that while she was into line producing, the salaries of men and women were the same, and this is something, other film industries across the globe should take into serious consideration. To all those aspirants who think that can't make it big, after going out of their comfort level, hear what Behor said, "Integrate with people, don’t be in the same community all the time. Meet new people, and be open to new opportunities." Ekaterina further shared another vital tip, "Make a good portfolio and business cards, as you can be talented but if you don’t show it to the world - no one will know it." Behor concluded with a smile.