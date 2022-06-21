Award Winning Makeup Artist Iman Zaidi Envisions Bringing Honour To Indian Makeup Industry

Iman Zaidi is a celebrity makeup artist and educator from Hyderabad. She is not only an extremely talented makeup/hair designer but also a Social worker who educates young girls about hygiene and beauty. She is very much loved by girls from orphanages as she curates the best gifts for them. Her gifts along with sanitary products include fancy hair accessories and cute items that encourage young minds to adopt a hygienic lifestyle. She was nominated for her prodigious contribution towards the beauty industry by Global scholars foundation. A foundation who recognises the efforts and talents of select individuals and organisations. The field of beauty is spread on a wide scale but it is rare that the professionals of this industry are recognised for their hard-work and talent.

“Hollywood makeup artists are always in the news for their talent and creativity. They are appreciated and given opportunities to represent their countries through their work. It is scarce to see Indian makeup artists given the chance to represent their work on an international platform. Be it Cannes film festival or the Met gala, Indian Artists though extremely talented are nowhere mentioned. I wish to work harder and make a name for my country in the Makeup Industry.” Says an enthusiastic Iman Zaidi

Iman’s exceptional makeup skills and social work was recognised by this International-Indian organisation aiming to promote and encourage talented professionals on a global platform. She was presented with Bhartiya Kala Ratna Award (Artistic Jewel of India) as ‘Outstanding bridal makeup designer and instructor’. It is indeed a prestige and honour to be felicitated by esteemed individuals of India. The Award was presented by Dr. Vijaykumar Shah, achiever of Padmashri Title, an honourable man whose family worked alongside the gems of India like Mahatma Gandhi & Jawaharlal Nehru for the country’s development. Dr.Shah was all praises about Iman’s talents and efforts for trying to bring honour to Indian makeup artist career.

“ The Award is a responsibility to aim for even higher goals. It is my desire to get utmost recognition to the field of Indian bridal makeup as it is closely related to the different cultures and rich heritage that India represents.” said Iman Zaidi in her Thanksgiving speech.

She has become an inspiration to many aspiring artists and women entrepreneurs.