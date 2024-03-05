Best Aviator Game: Triple Cash or Crash

RTP: 96%

Provider: Betsoft

Max Bet: $100

Min Bet: $0.10

Wild.io is always looking to stay on top of most Aviator gambling sites when it comes to payouts – and it’s doing an amazing job so far!

Aviator Games:

Wild.io currently offers ten different crash games, with the highlight being Triple Cash or Crash.

Both real money play and the Aviator demo game will be options open to you. The leaderboard below the gameplay will show you the latest big winners on the game, and you’ll also have the option of placing three bets on the same round.

Some of the other crash games that you can play at Wild.io include Aviator, Space XY, JavelinX, and Need for X.

About the Casino:

Wild.io is another relatively new crypto casino, going live in 2022.

This Curaçao-licensed platform aims to minimize hassle for customers as much as possible. This is reflected by the rapid sign-up process, high-quality customer support, and a range of responsible gambling tools.

Wild.io is one of the top Aviator online casinos for bonuses. The welcome offer varies depending on how much you are looking to deposit – with the most you can get being a 400% bonus up to $10,000.

There’s also a stunning range of active promotions that you can avail of each and every week. This includes reload bonuses, special weekend bonuses, free spins, weekly cashback on losses, and different types of casino challenges.

How We Ranked the Best Aviator Game Casino Sites

Aviator Game Bonuses

The number of incentives a site gives, such as welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and free trial aviator games is crucial. Apart from helping you perfect the game on free trials, you increase your potential of winning from the available bonus.

Banking Methods

Knowing the available payment methods and how efficiently they serve you is essential. We also double-check if there are any transaction fees to enable you to get the value of the money you deposit and win.

Aviator & Other Games

A great casino provides many fun games. The games are presented in quality themes to provide gamers with a unique online experience.

What Makes Ignition the Best Aviator Casino Game Site?

Ignition casino tops the list as the best aviator game casino site owing to the following factors:

The casino’s user interface is top-notch. It boasts excellent responsiveness and ease of navigation.

Ignition casino payment methods are safe, quick, and efficient. These include cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and credit/debit cards.

There’s a beautiful aviator game available for you to try hands-on. The game is designed with great graphics and themes.

There are many Ignition casino bonus codes for you, including a 150% match bonus of up to $1,500 on crypto deposits and a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 on fiat currency. The crypto package goes up to $3,000 at Ignition!

Why Should I Play the Aviator Betting Game Online?

We all know everyone loves and wants the best. The best online casinos tick all the boxes as far as your needs are concerned as follows:

You will have access to amazing rewards and bonuses on the Aviator game.

The best aviator game sites give you a variety of quality games to choose from, including other traditional casino games. You can rest assured you won’t run out of great alternatives.

The sites are also very secure and are encrypted; thus, all your details are safe.

You’ll have reputable and efficient payment methods to choose from.

In case of any issue, there’s 24/7 customer service to help you.

Best Aviator Betting Sites – FAQ

What Is Aviator Game & How Does it Work?

This is an online game involving a virtual plane flying. If the plane you bet on flies longer, the reward increases.

Can You Beat the Aviator Game?

The aviator rounds are completely random based on an honest random number generator (RNG). However, you’ll be ahead of the pack if you devise a plan and execute it accordingly. For example, you can minimize risks by sticking to your budget.

What Makes Aviator Games So Popular?

The game turns players into a community by introducing social interaction elements such as live bets and in-game chat boards to interact with friends. Live statistics show the leaderboard has the biggest multipliers and cash wins.

Can I Play an Aviator Game on a Mobile Device?

The Aviator game is compatible with computers and mobile; you can comfortably play Aviator online on your preferred mobile browser regardless of the operating system.

Where Can I Play Aviator Game?

You can play the original Aviator casino game by Spribe at Jackbit and many other crypto casinos. That said, there are many other crash games that are similar to Aviator – some even better – so don’t be afraid to explore.

Let’s Compare the 5 Best Aviator Gambling Sites

Ignition : Best site to play Aviator games overall – Ignition offers the iconic Thundercrash game with stellar graphics and a huge payout potential. New players can get started with either a 200% or a 300% bonus for FIAT and crypto deposits, respectively.

mBit : Best variety of crash games – on top of Aviator, mBit boasts over ten different crash games that you can play, including our favorite, Helicopter X. New players can get started with a welcome package of up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins.

7Bit Casino: This online casino offers some of the most generous bonuses that you can use to play Aviator, starting with a welcome package worth up to 5 BTC and 250 free spins. Then, you can take advantage of various other offers for regular players.

Jackbit: Fan of crypto? We suggest you join Jackbit – where you can use ten different cryptocurrencies to deposit and play the original online Aviator game by Spribe.

Wild.io: Over 10 different crash games are available to play at Wild.io, but it’s really the ultra-fast payouts that draw Aviator players here.

Tips on How to Get the Best Out of Top Aviator Game Sites

Follow our expert tips below to increase your chances of success with Aviator games.

Use automated bet options and double bets : With Aviator, you can bet twice during a single round. Thus, you will get the most out of your playtime and can play around with your bet.

Check on the regularity of the game : Analyze your past five or more games and see the trends. Bet on the trend lines to get to win the most.

Use the practice mode : You get to perfect your game and learn the trends when you play several times in the practice mode.

Bet only on what you afford to lose: Develop a gaming budget and stick to it to avoid becoming a gambling addict.

How to Play the Aviator Gambling Game Online

The guidelines for joining and playing at the best aviator games casino sites are straightforward. Follow our guide below to start playing Aviator game within minutes.

Step 1: Choose an Aviator Gambling Site

Take a look at our list and choose a site – our top pick is Ignition

Click the ‘Join’ button at the top of the screen

Step 2: Create an Account

Key in your details, including name, email, date of birth (DOB), and phone number

Create a secure password

Tick the appropriate box to agree to the terms and conditions

Click on the ‘Register’ button at the bottom of the registration form

Step 3: Verify Your Account

An SMS and email will be sent to you

Input the verification code and click the verification email

If you don’t see the email in your inbox, check the spam folder

Step 4: Deposit & Play Aviator

Login to your account and click on the profile icon

Click the ‘Deposit’ button on the appearing window

Choose your preferred banking option and key in your particulars

Click on the ‘Deposit’ button to complete the process

Play the Aviator game online and have fun!

Still Looking for the Best Site to Play Aviator Game?

Aviator games give you the best chance to rake wins because they’re easy to learn. However, it’s important to double-check any casino before selecting it to play these games.

Our top pick for today was Ignition and its superb Thunderstruck game with a huge payout potential – but there are plenty of other top-notch Aviator games and sites to explore.

No matter what you decide to do, please always remember to have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this guide may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local laws.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

https://www.ncpgambling.org/

https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

