Aviator and all other similar crash games are an absolute hit at crypto casinos – but are they all the same? Not really.
In this guide, we will explore the best Aviator game casino sites and highlight their stand-out crash games that offer high RTPs and unlimited multipliers.
Our personal favorite of all was Thundercrash at , but there are plenty of other games to take for a test drive.
So, whether you’re looking to play the OG Aviator by Spribe or want to expand your horizon with some other titles, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.
Let’s check them out.
Best Aviator Game Sites
Helicopter X, Aviator by Scribe, Space XY – Play at
JetX & Aviator by Scribe – Play at
Aviator by Scribe – Play at
Triple Cash or Crash – Play at
LimboXY – Play at Café Casino
Aviator – Play at Punt Casino
SpaceXY – Play at Blizz.io
Crash – Play at Crypto Leo
Aviator – Play at Metaspins
Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.
1. – Best Aviator Game Site Overall
Best Aviator Game: Thundercrash
RTP: 96%
Provider: Bovada Gaming
Min Bet: $0.50
Max Bet: $100
Our #1 pick for Aviator players right now is Ignition and its top-tier Thundercrash game with a huge payout potential!
Aviator Games at Ignition:
This reliable online casino offers a popular crash game identical to Aviator, Thundercrash. You can play this online casino game in free-play mode to practice and familiarize yourself with the casino before betting with real money.
The minimum amount needed to play the game is $0.50, while the maximum payout is $1,000,000. The best part? The game usually follows the auto cash-out rule even if the server connection is lost during play.
About the Casino:
Ignition is an online gambling site that has been around since 2016, so it has plenty of experience in the space.
It holds a license with the authorities in Curaçao and is committed to promoting responsible gambling. Every game on the Ignition platform gets tested for randomness independently, which gives users peace of mind.
New Ignition Casino users receive a 200% match-up bonus of up to $2,000 on fiat deposits and a 300% match-up of up to $3,000 on crypto deposits.
Existing players will also get access to frequent promotions. These include regular free spins, hot drop jackpots, and a referral bonus of up to $125.
2. - Best Variety of Aviator Games
Best Aviator Game: Helicopter X
RTP: 96%
Provider: Smartsoft Gaming
Max Bet: $100
Min Bet: $0.10
If you are a fan of crypto and you want to find the best Aviator site for crypto players, mBit is definitely one to check out. It has a bunch of Aviator-like games, including one of our favorites – Helicopter X.
Aviator Games:
mBit offers a stunning range of crash games, with more than a dozen options being available.
While Aviator is the clear leader in the genre, some of the other variants include Triple Cash or Crash, F777 Fighter, and Space XY. Apart from Aviator, you can also play Helicopter X.
These games are all presented with eye-catching graphics, making them enjoyable to play.
Everything is well-scaled to fit on the screen, making it easy to play Aviator casino games.
About the Casino:
mBit Casino was one of the first Bitcoin casinos to hit the scene back in 2014. It has stood the test of time, constantly improving its product and staying true to its users. mBit Casino works with some of the most reputable game companies in the world today.
It’s committed to customer service, which is reflected by the 24/7 live chat and the raft of ways in which you can contact the team.
mBit offers a 175% welcome bonus up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins. The way this works goes like this:
First Deposit: 75% match bonus of up to 1 BTC and 75 free spins
Second Deposit: 100% match crypto casino bonus of up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins
Third Deposit: 125% match-up offer of up to 1.5 BTC plus 125 free spins
The minimum amount needed to qualify for this offer is just 0.002 BTC.
3. – Best Bonuses to Play Aviator Game Online
Best Aviator Game: JetX
RTP: 96.7%-98.8%
Provider: Smartsoft Gaming
Max Bet: $100
Min Bet: $0.10
Not many Aviator online casinos are willing to offer bonuses as high as 7bit – but this online casino site really knocks it out of the park with an amazing 5 BTC welcome package and a handful of promos for regular players!
Aviator Games:
Aviator is one of the biggest draws at 7Bit Casino, with its 97% RTP and quality gameplay experience standing out. At 7Bit Casino, you will be able to bet between $0.10 and $100 on each round.
If you’re also in the market for other types of crash games, then you can choose from titles like Pilot, Helicopter X, and JetX (our personal favorite here). They all have their own unique spins on the popular crash game genre.
About the Casino:
7Bit Online Casino is another stalwart of the crypto casino space. It is under the operation of Dama N.V., which also runs many other notable online casinos.
The platform caters to four different languages and has relationships with numerous gambling addiction organizations.
The 7Bit Casino welcome package gives you four deposit bonuses worth up to 5 BTC and 250 free spins altogether – starting with a 100% bonus and 100 FS on your first deposit.
Then, different offers will be available to current users depending on the day of the week. These deals can vary from free spins to cashback bonuses and reload bonuses.
While 7Bit Casino is predominantly a , it also looks after users who prefer more traditional payment methods. You’ll have access to Visa and MasterCard payments, albeit with a 2.5% deposit charge.
4. – Best Aviator Crash Game Site for Crypto Players
Best Aviator Game: Aviator
RTP: 97%
Provider: Spribe
Max Bet: $100
Min Bet: $0.10
If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all of your crypto gambling needs, then look no further than Jackbit. It accepts various cryptocurrencies and offers the OG Aviator game!
Aviator Games:
The original Aviator casino game is waiting for you upon sign-up. While it is the only crash game currently at Jackbit – it’s the very first one that started this entire trend of .
It has a high payout rate of 97%, and bets range from $0.10 to $100 per round. You also have the option of placing two bets in the same round, while the multiplier can reach up to 1,000x.
About the Casino:
Jackbit is one of the newer Aviator casinos on this list, launched in 2022. It has grown into an established brand, partly thanks to its wide range of gambling options. Everything from sports betting to online casino games is available.
If you're tired of the typical deposit bonuses that you see at the top Aviator online casinos, then Jackbit brings something a bit different.
You’ll be able to get your hands on 100 free spins when you make a qualifying deposit, with these spins carrying no wagering requirements. These types of deals are few and far between these days.
5. – Top Aviator Game Site for Fast Payouts
Best Aviator Game: Triple Cash or Crash
RTP: 96%
Provider: Betsoft
Max Bet: $100
Min Bet: $0.10
Wild.io is always looking to stay on top of most Aviator gambling sites when it comes to payouts – and it’s doing an amazing job so far!
Aviator Games:
Wild.io currently offers ten different crash games, with the highlight being Triple Cash or Crash.
Both real money play and the Aviator demo game will be options open to you. The leaderboard below the gameplay will show you the latest big winners on the game, and you’ll also have the option of placing three bets on the same round.
Some of the other crash games that you can play at Wild.io include Aviator, Space XY, JavelinX, and Need for X.
About the Casino:
Wild.io is another relatively new crypto casino, going live in 2022.
This Curaçao-licensed platform aims to minimize hassle for customers as much as possible. This is reflected by the rapid sign-up process, high-quality customer support, and a range of responsible gambling tools.
Wild.io is one of the top Aviator online casinos for bonuses. The welcome offer varies depending on how much you are looking to deposit – with the most you can get being a 400% bonus up to $10,000.
There’s also a stunning range of active promotions that you can avail of each and every week. This includes reload bonuses, special weekend bonuses, free spins, weekly cashback on losses, and different types of casino challenges.
How We Ranked the Best Aviator Game Casino Sites
Aviator Game Bonuses
The number of incentives a site gives, such as welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and free trial aviator games is crucial. Apart from helping you perfect the game on free trials, you increase your potential of winning from the available bonus.
Banking Methods
Knowing the available payment methods and how efficiently they serve you is essential. We also double-check if there are any transaction fees to enable you to get the value of the money you deposit and win.
Aviator & Other Games
A great casino provides many fun games. The games are presented in quality themes to provide gamers with a unique online experience.
What Makes Ignition the Best Aviator Casino Game Site?
Ignition casino tops the list as the best aviator game casino site owing to the following factors:
The casino’s user interface is top-notch. It boasts excellent responsiveness and ease of navigation.
Ignition casino payment methods are safe, quick, and efficient. These include cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and credit/debit cards.
There’s a beautiful aviator game available for you to try hands-on. The game is designed with great graphics and themes.
There are many Ignition casino bonus codes for you, including a 150% match bonus of up to $1,500 on crypto deposits and a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 on fiat currency. The crypto package goes up to $3,000 at Ignition!
Why Should I Play the Aviator Betting Game Online?
We all know everyone loves and wants the best. The best online casinos tick all the boxes as far as your needs are concerned as follows:
You will have access to amazing rewards and bonuses on the Aviator game.
The best aviator game sites give you a variety of quality games to choose from, including other traditional casino games. You can rest assured you won’t run out of great alternatives.
The sites are also very secure and are encrypted; thus, all your details are safe.
You’ll have reputable and efficient payment methods to choose from.
In case of any issue, there’s 24/7 customer service to help you.
Best Aviator Betting Sites – FAQ
What Is Aviator Game & How Does it Work?
This is an online game involving a virtual plane flying. If the plane you bet on flies longer, the reward increases.
Can You Beat the Aviator Game?
The aviator rounds are completely random based on an honest random number generator (RNG). However, you’ll be ahead of the pack if you devise a plan and execute it accordingly. For example, you can minimize risks by sticking to your budget.
What Makes Aviator Games So Popular?
The game turns players into a community by introducing social interaction elements such as live bets and in-game chat boards to interact with friends. Live statistics show the leaderboard has the biggest multipliers and cash wins.
Can I Play an Aviator Game on a Mobile Device?
The Aviator game is compatible with computers and mobile; you can comfortably play Aviator online on your preferred mobile browser regardless of the operating system.
Where Can I Play Aviator Game?
You can play the original Aviator casino game by Spribe at Jackbit and many other crypto casinos. That said, there are many other crash games that are similar to Aviator – some even better – so don’t be afraid to explore.
Let’s Compare the 5 Best Aviator Gambling Sites
: Best site to play Aviator games overall – Ignition offers the iconic Thundercrash game with stellar graphics and a huge payout potential. New players can get started with either a 200% or a 300% bonus for FIAT and crypto deposits, respectively.
mBit: Best variety of crash games – on top of Aviator, mBit boasts over ten different crash games that you can play, including our favorite, Helicopter X. New players can get started with a welcome package of up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins.
7Bit Casino: This online casino offers some of the most generous bonuses that you can use to play Aviator, starting with a welcome package worth up to 5 BTC and 250 free spins. Then, you can take advantage of various other offers for regular players.
Jackbit: Fan of crypto? We suggest you join Jackbit – where you can use ten different cryptocurrencies to deposit and play the original online Aviator game by Spribe.
Wild.io: Over 10 different crash games are available to play at Wild.io, but it’s really the ultra-fast payouts that draw Aviator players here.
Tips on How to Get the Best Out of Top Aviator Game Sites
Follow our expert tips below to increase your chances of success with Aviator games.
Use automated bet options and double bets: With Aviator, you can bet twice during a single round. Thus, you will get the most out of your playtime and can play around with your bet.
Check on the regularity of the game: Analyze your past five or more games and see the trends. Bet on the trend lines to get to win the most.
Use the practice mode: You get to perfect your game and learn the trends when you play several times in the practice mode.
Bet only on what you afford to lose: Develop a gaming budget and stick to it to avoid becoming a gambling addict.
How to Play the Aviator Gambling Game Online
The guidelines for joining and playing at the best aviator games casino sites are straightforward. Follow our guide below to start playing Aviator game within minutes.
Step 1: Choose an Aviator Gambling Site
Take a look at our list and choose a site – our top pick is Ignition
Click the ‘Join’ button at the top of the screen
Step 2: Create an Account
Key in your details, including name, email, date of birth (DOB), and phone number
Create a secure password
Tick the appropriate box to agree to the terms and conditions
Click on the ‘Register’ button at the bottom of the registration form
Step 3: Verify Your Account
An SMS and email will be sent to you
Input the verification code and click the verification email
If you don’t see the email in your inbox, check the spam folder
Step 4: Deposit & Play Aviator
Login to your account and click on the profile icon
Click the ‘Deposit’ button on the appearing window
Choose your preferred banking option and key in your particulars
Click on the ‘Deposit’ button to complete the process
Play the Aviator game online and have fun!
Still Looking for the Best Site to Play Aviator Game?
Aviator games give you the best chance to rake wins because they’re easy to learn. However, it’s important to double-check any casino before selecting it to play these games.
Our top pick for today was Ignition and its superb Thunderstruck game with a huge payout potential – but there are plenty of other top-notch Aviator games and sites to explore.
No matter what you decide to do, please always remember to have fun and gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this guide may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local laws.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.