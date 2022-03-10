Avercurate Group Introduces New D2C Startup Models To Its 'House Of Brands'

With India’s D2C revolution taking center stage of late, there has been a compelling rise in the “house of brand” modules. Several corporate giants and conglomerate companies are coming up to play their respective roles in transitioning D2C brands. The idea is not just to become a platform for brands, but also to curate diversifying brand portfolios in various realms and enable brand building.

Seeing the burgeoning digital commerce ecosystem and challenges on their path to becoming household brands, many startup models have realized the need for accelerators and incubators. To acquire the right marketing edge, these startups have started looking up to brand catalysts who can offer them the required resources to scale up and a vision to succeed in the digital landscape.

Avercurate is a powerhouse of 'brands' that has emerged as a leading curator of beauty, lifestyle brands in India. With the right resources, pedigree, experience, and network, the company is all set to enable early-stage digital-first brands to thrive in highly competitive scenarios. The new idea is to allow this selective cohort of brands to unleash their innovative minds to meet the ever-changing needs of customers and eventually accelerate their growth. The vision for adding new brands under its growing portfolio is an extension of Avercurate’s astonishing history of experience in the beauty space where it has curated various innovative beauty, lifestyle, & personal-care brands. The aim of their incubator programme is to help brands to accelerate their growth by offering them the right opportunities, expert guidance, and financial support. Its concept of acquiring and scaling digital-first brands has allowed these brands to reach new heights of success, both in India and abroad.

Right now, this powerhouse of brands will focus on its new set of high-performance startup models so that it can grow its customer base through its technologically-driven products and meet the needs of all age groups and demographics. Further it is plans to add a new list of brands under its dynamic portfolio so that they can also enter India's mainstream market and spread across the arenas of beauty, fashion, and lifestyle.



