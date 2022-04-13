Avani Shantanu Dixit's Newly Launched Cosmetic Brand 'Avani Cosmetics' Has Been Making A Lot Of Noise Lately

To set a firm foot into the business world today is no walk in the park. Challenges are inevitable, but the ones who work with determination and resilience go ahead in making their name count even amidst much competition. Making it huge in an industry as competitive as beauty and cosmetics may test a person’s patience to the core. However, one young woman entrepreneur gave it her all and worked relentlessly towards her visions; she is Avani Shantanu Dixit, the Founder, and CEO of Avani Cosmetics Pvt Ltd. As a 23-year-old, she has risen to the top as a woman of many talents, as an entrepreneur, celebrity stylist, philanthropist, and influencer.

She recently launched her new brand Avani, which emphasizes the phrase “Beauty is Power.” With her brand, she aims to instill more confidence in the wearer and evoke the right kind of enthusiasm and zeal in them as individuals. Her excellence was proved when she roped in Laxminarayan Tripathi, fondly called Laxmi Maa, as the face of her brand’s red lipstick, naming it after her cause. It has become India’s first beauty brand to have a transgender person as the face of the brand, offering India’s first unique Italy-made, luxury, and Sephora clean cosmetic products.

Avani Shantanu Dixit, who also studies Image Consultancy and Styling from Style Coaching Institute, London, has now come forward to share a few pieces of advice to other young and budding women entrepreneurs. She says that people need to make hard choices in life, and the test only will get tougher with time, so being mentally prepared is essential. This can get easier if people start seeing their life as a whole and not define it by a day or year. She also suggests people to keep working hard and keep walking their path by being true to themselves, giving their best, and not being too hard on themselves. Also, learning to value patience can help them take a step ahead towards their growth and success.

She did all of this and thus today is a name in the beauty and cosmetic industry, almost everyone’s talking about.