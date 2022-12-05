Avaiz Tazim Ahmad makes an attempt to bring Opposition party leaders together for social change

Avaiz Tazim Ahmad, leader and national core committee member of Azad Samaj Party, takes a reformative step as he recently arranged a meeting between Bhim Army Chief and Azad Samaj Party supremo, Chandrashekhar Azad and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan Sahab. The meeting took place in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh on 1st December, where Azam Khan Sahab addressed the crowd about the severe crackdown by the state machinery on the citizens of the constituency who are being intimidated into not casting their vote, violating perhaps the most sacrosanct fundamental right.

"This is just the beginning," says Ahmad. "The Azad Samaj Party is reaching out to other Opposition parties in the lead-up to the 2024 Elections, and we are determined to continue our fight for the constitutional rights of the people."

It is very fitting that the genesis of this potential third front was laid at Rampur, a bastion for Azam Khan, which has become the latest focal point in the tussle between the BJP and SP in the ongoing by-poll election.

The Azad Samaj Party, in collaboration with its social wing, the Bhim Army, has had a history of resisting unconstitutional forces who threaten the marginalised. This recent endeavour is a first step towards making the right political moves.

Avaiz Tazim Ahmad had also filed a PIL in the Supreme Court with regards to Fundamental Rights being included in the school curriculum so that the youth of the country will be well aware of their rights before they venture into the professional world.



