Author Ankit Desai Announces His New Book On International Men's Day

Renowned author and speaker Ankit Desai has announced his upcoming book on International Men's Day. His book titled 'Male Matters' will be male centric and will be published by Gujarat's renowned publishing house R R Seth.

More than fifty articles are included in this book by Ankit Desai. All of these articles elaborate on some of the myths that have been built about men, from alcoholism to adultery, from same sex issues to men's mental health and relationship issues.

About his book, Ankit Desai says, 'As a writer I have always felt that men's issues have always been taken very lightly in society. Rather, society has made the assumption that it is ridiculous for a man to be sad. But men also have issues related to mental health, relationship or sexual choice. And when those questions come up in the public forum, the man is tagged as a coward.'

R. R. Seth's Chintan Seth said, 'This is our third book with Ankit Desai. As a New Age writer, the new topic he brings to his readers is exciting for us too.'

It is worth mentioning that the cover page and pre-booking of this book will be launched in December. Ankit Desai further said that in 'Male Matters' he has also discussed about the limitations of men or what kind of attitude they should have on the professional front. Let us tell you that he has been writing a column called 'Male Matters' in Asia's oldest newspaper 'Mumbai Samachar' for the past one and a half years about men's problems.

'Male Matters' will be Ankit's seventh book. Before this he has written popular books like 'Nokhi Matini Manavi', 'Train Tales', 'Digitally Yours', 'Athamto Ajwas', 'Dastan and Dahapana' and 'The Weekend Wife'.

