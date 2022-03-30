Astrology As A Historical And Cultural Phenomenon

Profile: Dr. Sohini Sastri, best astrologer in india, known for her accurate prediction and effective guidance with vast knowledge of astrology and occult science. She is a KP Astrologer with 15+ years of experience in vedic astrology, palmistry, vastu etc.

Astrology is a phenomenon that has influenced humanity's history and culture from a long time. Today, we will learn the root of astrology and how it evolves culturally

Astrology has come a long way from its beginnings alongside astronomy to weekly forecasts in newspaper columns. Astrology has been regarded with either derision or such faith throughout history that it has shaped history.



HISORICAL ROOTS:

Mesopotamian Astrology



Mesopotamia:

The Mesopotamians not only invented astrology but also astronomy when they began studying the cosmos and recording the stars and planets. Scientific findings and observations came from the study of omens and eclipses. The sciences of astronomy and astrology were combined at the time. Calendars and almanacks were also published by the Mesopotamians. This knowledge travelled to neighbouring places, where it took on different flavours.

Egyptian Astrology

Egypt:

Babylonian astrology mingled with Egyptian local customs throughout the Hellenistic period in Egypt. Ptolemy wrote the Tetrabiblos in Hellenistic Egypt, which is the basis for modern Western astrological traditions. This work's definitions and principles are still valid.

Rome and Astrology:

The Greeks were the ones who brought astrology to Rome. We can see that astrology played a significant part in Roman politics. One could argue that astrology influenced the Roman Empire's fate. The Romans considered themselves to be philosophers. They made it illegal for astrology to reach the general public.

The rulers, on the other hand, took advantage of the inhabitants' Sun worship and gradually linked the Sun with the Empire's Ruler. In the hands of the Roman ruling class, astrology was a very useful political instrument. They either believed in astrology and attempted to keep it hidden from the public eye, or they were astute enough to utilise it to manipulate people. The Roman emperors established a slew of laws outlawing the practise of astrology within their borders.

Arabs:

The Arabs spread astrology knowledge, and they contributed many useful contributions and discoveries to astronomy. They were great astronomers, and despite, the fact that their beliefs contradicted many astrological concepts, they followed and progressed in others. The kings interpreted astrological phenomena, which altered the course of history. The arrival of a comet sparked a fight that altered the Ottoman empire's history.

image

Europe:

Renaissance and Medieval Europe enthusiastically embraced astrology. They combined the study of astrology with medical practise. This rise lasted until the beginning of the 18th century, when people began to become increasingly scientifically interested.



image

India:

The earliest work on astrology in India date back to the Vedic period. The Greeks and Persians both contributed to the development of Indian astrology. Astrology was once largely utilised to establish the proper timing for Vedic ceremonies. It has been increasingly influential in the lives of individuals who believe in it. Most major events are scheduled to occur on astrologically favourable dates and times. After horoscope compatibility, arranged marriages are finalised. There have been numerous geographical variations of astrology developed.

China:

Astrology and philosophy are intertwined in China. Their astrology system split time into 60-year cycles based on the twelve animal signs and five elements.

Meso America:

Mesoamerican astrology has its own customs. The most well-known is the Mayan system.

Some important facts:

Astrology has changed over time and remains popular around the world. The advancements in science and technology have not deterred astrologers or those who seek their services. People have continued to study and believe in astrology even though there is no scientific evidence to support its accuracy. Since the 1960s, astrology has had a resurgence.

People now have access to astrologers from all over the world and can study the branch of astrology that interests them the most. Though astrology began as a study of omens and astronomy, it has since moved away from both. Astrology is gaining popularity as the result of developments in information technology. This appears to be counter-intuitive, as one would expect technology to destroy people's faith in faraway stars guiding their lives.

As the world evolved into the common era, the Indian astrological tradition gained shape. From the 2nd century CE to the 12th century CE, major astrological writings such as Yavanajataka, Brihat Jataka, Brihat Samhita, Brihat Parashara Hora Sastra, and Saravali were authored by Sphujidhvaja, Varahamihira, Parashara, and Kalyana Varma.

Interesting facts:

Many people are unaware of the fact that astrology initially entered the picture when things were so unorganised that it was necessary to design something to provide order and logic to the system. This was the start of astrology, but later, planetary movements were examined to forecast climatic changes and their impact on farming activity.

When weather predictions became more accurate, individuals began to use them to predict impending disasters and natural phenomena, which proved to be immensely beneficial to the public. It then made its way to the royal court, where it was used for monarchs' and nobility's advice. Astrology has been passed down the generations, and it has finally reached the average person.

In the twenty-first century, astrology has evolved into an approachable technique that is no longer restricted to royalty, but rather a sphere that can assist an individual in achieving prosperity and fame.

Surprisingly, the evolution of astrology in numerous sectors was influenced by the circumstances at the time. For example, in India and Africa, where the sky was clear, open, and readable virtually all year, astrology flourished, while in Russia and Europe, palmistry flourished, and so on.

Till date, many people have attempted to assess the accuracy of astrology, but no scientific or statistical proof has yet been gathered. However, astrology appears to be gaining popularity among the general public. Statistically, it appears that women are more attracted to it than males. The number of people using technological advancements and internet access to teach others astrology is also increasing.



