Ashwani Gupta Says Fitness Could Be A Simple Side Hustle For Aspiring Actors

Ashwani, known for his viral Instagram reels on gym life and fitness motivation, is soon making his debut in Bollywood.

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 10:01 am

Actor and Instagram aficionado Ashwani Gupta, who is set to make his Bollywood debut shortly, believes that a career in fitness is always an attractive alternative for actors.

He says: "People are usually motivated by actors because they are good influencers. Actor Tiger Shroff inspired me a lot. Since his debut film, Heropanti, I've admired him for his perfect look and style. I believe that fitness could be a simple side hustle for aspiring actors."

Ashwani mentions that he began working out in high school. "I began my fitness journey in high school. Earlier, it was just for fun, but I had so much leisure time to explore the fitness world as I passed my board examinations. In the process, I met some of the best fitness coaches who changed my whole perception about living a healthy lifestyle. Following that, I began to devote significant attention to my nutrition and workout routines."

He feels social media is an excellent medium today. "I couldn't believe how quickly I built a large social media following. People approach me with questions regarding workout routines and nutrition programs. For people interested in fitness, I believe the internet or social media has grown more important today," he adds.
 

