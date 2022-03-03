Arya Group Of Colleges Emphasizes Leading An Extraordinary Student Life

Arya Group of Colleges is a group of 5 private Engineering Colleges in Jaipur that caters to education in engineering, research & Technology and Pharmacy with 2 established campuses at Kukas and Ajmer Road with over 15 academic departments. Established in the year 2000 to provide quality education and research in engineering and Technology, the college strives for excellence. It has significantly contributed to Research, Startups, academia, entrepreneurship, arts and social activism. The Arya Group has expanded its campuses at 2 ends of Jaipur. Arya Group is the proud recipient of Standalone Awards in India from Bill Clinton, Pranab Mukharjee, Venkaiah Naidu and other dignitaries. The Group provides top-notch residential facilities to its students to help them in fulfilling their dreams. There are also residential facilities for researchers and staff members too.

The campus has five hostels along with a guest house for parents and guests. Every hostel is backed by mess halls where students can dine together. There’s an on-campus café called “Arya Café” to take care of the hunger pangs of the students. A good college supports indoor and outdoor activities to promote physical and mental health. The Arya Group of Colleges provides facilities for yoga, cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis, carom, chess and has a fully equipped gym along with running tracks and a tennis court. The Group hosts Annual Sports Day every year. There are inter-hostel cricket matches too. With more than 16 hobby clubs for students, Annual Technical Festivals, Cultural Festivals, and Sports Festivals, Arya Group of Colleges understand the importance of good student life and take all the measures to provide the best facilities to the students.

Students are exposed to international teaching through webinars and lectures from highly qualified Professors. Workshops on Ethical Hacking, Web Programming and various other essential topics are organized to prepare the students at the global level. Cultural activities at Old Age homes, Plantation Programs, blood donation drives, and other activities are regularly offered to the students. Arya group of colleges is the first to establish a Robotics lab in North India and has set up a Robotics lab for specific Colleges and Universities. Some of the premium courses offered are Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, B.Pharma / M.Pharma, and MBA.

