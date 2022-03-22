Arjun Shah’s 'Shark & Ink' Inks Deal Between Dino James And Def Jam India

Last week, global hip hop label Def Jam Recordings announced that they would be foraying into India. Renowned Indian rapper, composer, songwriter Dino James, represented by talent powerhouse Shark & Ink, will be the first one to sign a deal with the mammoth home of hip hop.

Asked about the signing, Shark & Ink founder Arjun says “When you think Def Jam, you think legends. This is a pivotal moment for hiphop in India. We’re extremely pleased to have Dino James on Def Jam India."

Rapper, singer-songwriter, composer, music producer, storyteller and YouTube sensation, Dino James, is a story in himself. The story of a man driven by the raw, unadulterated passion for songwriting, who rose to prominence from within the masses, to emerge as an iconic persona in the Indian hip-hop circuit. Hailing from humble origins, Dino’s verses are often dripping with hard-hitting truths gathered from real-life experiences.

Within a week of the signing announcement, Dino has already released his debut single with the label titled ‘Lost’ which, has been trending for over 2 days on YouTube.

Pegged as a bittersweet breakup song, ‘Lost’ welcomes the listener into a parallel universe where the reminiscences of being in and out of love are aesthetically spotlighted. The groovy music video directed by filmmaker Himanshu Tyagi features Odisha’s supermodel Naisha Bhargabi alongside Dino James and anchors the cascading emotional landscape that form the ethos of the melodic presentation lined by tropical rythms and chilled beats.

Speaking to our journalist, Dino James says of his new song “Lost is a creation which is very personal and reflects upon one of the most intimate junctures of my life. I’ve kept the vibe of the track pretty fluid with the core focus being celebration of nostalgic bittersweet memories and overriding the 'what, how, who and when' dynamic that generally follow after a romantic disengagement.”

With an accelerated start to the year, the future looks promising for Dino.