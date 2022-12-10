Are You Ready For The IMPT IEO? The Clock Is Running Out To Buy This Eco-Friendly Crypto Before It Explodes On Exchange Platforms!

IMPT platform has been gaining popularity from the moment it appeared on the market. Its noble goal is fused with blockchain technology, and it is what the market needs right now. We can say with certainty that IMPT IEO is one of the most anticipated listings at the moment! It is a chance for all the investors to finish this year on a winning note and watch the price of IMPT explode once it gets listed on the exchanges!

What sets IMPT apart from other cryptos?

One of the main reasons why the IMPT platform is different from all the other crypto projects is the fact that it will be a mediator between individuals and companies who want to reduce carbon emissions by purchasing carbon credits. The carbon emissions get released because of the use of vehicles, production, and many other things. The fact that these emissions cause pollution and that the effects it causes are more than obvious makes us all aware that something must be done about it.

The people behind the IMPT project are the ones that have realized the advantages of blockchain and the possibility of reducing emissions. The importance of this mission cannot be denied, and it will be implemented through the use of the IMPT token that is now available on presale. At the moment, the price per IMPT token is $0.023, which is quite affordable and appealing to all the investors who wish to ensure ownership of the tokens that will skyrocket pretty soon!

The importance of the IMPT project is obvious

Global warming is no longer something abstract that scientists are talking about. It is now more than familiar to everyone, no matter their education or their interest in the subject. The oceans are rising, agricultural yields are reducing, and carbon dioxide levels are increasing. Pollution is causing the temperature on our planet to rise. This is something that we can all notice, and there is no longer time to ignore the necessity that every person must do something. Tokenizing carbon credits is a clever way of making this issue closer to the crypto enthusiasts who want to do something but through the means, they are interested in.

The tokenized carbon credits are then given to the users in the form of an NFT that can be later sold on the market, which will result in profit. The use of blockchain means that everything is transparent, and there is no room for fraud. In addition, all users will be able to track their impact on the environment, which is an easy way to see that their efforts are not in vain. There is no doubt that the global carbon offset market, which is valued at $271 billion, will continue to evolve. It is certain that the IMPT platform will become a very important part of it because of its thorough approach to the matter.

The affiliate list continues to grow

IMPT platform strives to make the process easy for investors, which is why it will implement a free online shopping platform. This means that the users registered on the IMPT platform will be able to buy millions of products from the affiliated retailers. In return, they will allocate a certain percentage of these amounts to the projects selected by IMPT.

Purchasing the wanted products will also mean that a certain amount will be credited to the user’s account. The amount gets accumulated and can be used later for the carbon credit. This means that every person can contribute to pollution reduction. Some of the affiliates are Acer, Udemy, Puma, Netflix, Booking.com, Samsung, and many others!

The presale is about to end

The presale of IMPT was initiated on October 3rd, and the interest of the investors was obvious right then and there because more than $150k was raised within 24 hours. It is obvious that the successful presale is the initial sign of success since it directly shows the interest of the investors in the project. IMPT presale hit $16 million, and the presale will end on December 11th instead of January 31st. This means there are only three days left to buy these tokens that will be your entry ticket towards reducing pollution but also earning!

IMPT listings are announced – Are you ready?

The presale is a telltale sign of success which is why we already know the exchanges where IMPT tokens will be listed on. The IMPT tokens will become available on Uniswap, LBank, and Changelly Pro very soon! All three exchanges are reputable and safe, so the early investors will be able to watch their investments grow. It is obvious that the value of IMPT tokens will be driven by demand which means that we can expect the price to increase 10x and more!

This is exactly why the investors are in a rush to get their hands on the IMPT tokens before the presale ends. The question now is – are you ready? This moment is crucial for the IMPT project because it is now establishing its presence and showing the world that every effort towards reducing carbon footprint is more than welcome and appreciated. The listings are just days away from becoming a reality, so you better act now!

Conclusion

IMPT platform is opening the door towards a completely new way of viewing cryptocurrencies but also dealing with pollution. It is more than obvious now that with so many investors worldwide and affiliates interested in participation in this project, the value of IMPT tokens will skyrocket the moment they get listed. Since there is so little time left, this is your chance to buy IMPT tokens and get access to this highly appealing platform with a straightforward goal behind it!