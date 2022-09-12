Are You Looking For A Potentially Profitable Meme Coin? Stop Your Search And Get A Big Eyes Coin! Could It Stand Against ChainlinkAnd Quant?

Crypto developers are working on a new project, Big Eyes Coin (BIG). It is currently developing and will launch after its presale. This cryptocurrency is a meme token based on a cute cat theme. Cryptocurrency is a potential industry that has expanded considerably over the last five years. Today, more than 20,000 cryptocurrencies exist in the market. These projects collectively contribute more than 7% to the global economy. Through cryptocurrencies, people who are not part of financial inclusion get a chance to associate with digital assets.

Apart from complex models, the crypto market has a variety of projects that add creativity and value to the world. Meme tokens are an emerging crypto concept that has gained popularity throughout the years. This journey started with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Gradually, the niche has developed, and today more than 200 meme token projects exist in the market. Let's explore the ground for the upcoming crypto project and learn its features. Starting off by comparing this meme token with two existing projects, Chainlink (LINK) and Quant (QNT), to analyze its potential.

Chainlink (LINK): Top Tier Oracle Network

Chainlink (LINK) is an oracle network that uses smart contracts to connect real-life information and services. It is a blockchain network that acts as a host for other cryptocurrencies in the market. Apart from this, it is also a sustainable crypto token that provides utility and governance.

Blockchain is a diverse technology. It has multiple benefits like decentralization, advanced security, and better financial services. However, this technology indeed has multiple flaws. One of these is the disconnectivity from the practical world. But things are different when Chainlink (LINK) is in the big picture. The developing team is currently working on version 2.0 of Chainlink’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF). This update is on the headlines and is a highly-anticipated development. The 2.0 version will have new play-to-earn gaming models, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and off-chain apps.

After the update launches, the users will be able to perform transactions against minimal gas fees. This will be possible through the adoption of hybrid smart contracts. According to Sergey Nazarov, the CEO of the Chainlink network, the project will incorporate Ethereum and other blockchains. The team will also work on various smart contracts to add value and create a decentralized meta-layer crypto model.

The Chainlink ecosystem will also enable use cases to empower creators. Starting with the Fair NFT Minting; through this feature, every user will have an equal opportunity to mint a rare NFT that has the potential to grow.

Users will be able to use this new version to play unbiased and tamper-free games. The 2.0 update will be a more transparent and secure crypto foundation than the traditional Chainlink ecosystem.

Quant (QNT): Multi-Layer Blockchain

Quant (QNT) is another valuable, sustainable, and potential cryptocurrency in the market. Gilbert Verdian, who is the CEO of the network, initiated this project after identifying some flaws in blockchain technology. Blockchain is a fundamental concept that makes cryptocurrencies safe and decentralized. However, the developing team identified a limitation that acts as a barrier to integrating two or more decentralized networks. This is a major problem that can affect the efficiency of cryptocurrencies. Thus, the Quant (QNT) project and over-ledger technology were introduced.

The over-ledger consists of a multi-layer foundation. This crypto model removes communication barriers between blockchain networks. Along with this, it also supports multi-chain applications (MApps). The over-ledger comprises an important part of the Quant (QNT) ecosystem. By adding this technology, the team has allowed Ethereum, Ripple, and Bitcoin ledgers into the network. The Quant network uses QNT tokens as its native cryptocurrency. QNT gives users access to the Quant ecosystem. The token holders have to pay a fixed fiat currency amount to view exclusive features. They also receive incentives for their participation through QNT tokens.

What Is The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Project?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming project that developers are still working on. It is a meme token that puts forward a cute cat breed to capture user attention. The newly-surfacing token will use advanced features like Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to add value to the growing market and its own ecosystem. Meme token is an emerging concept that was first introduced by the founder of Dogecoin (DOGE). In 2013, Billy Marcus wanted to compete with Bitcoin (BTC). But little did he know that the "invention" of a meme token will ultimately provide a different perspective to the crypto world.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) looks up to the famous meme token projects: Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). These cryptocurrencies dominate the meme token niche and have contributed considerably to the crypto world. However, due to the recent crypto crash, the projects suffered a lot. The tokens declined and were trading in the red. This instability caused crypto enthusiasts to shift to other exciting tokens that would keep them intrigued. If you are someone looking for a profitable meme token to purchase, then Big Eyes Coin (BIG) might be a catch for you. Let's have a look at the unique features and dynamics of this upcoming project.

What Makes Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Tokens Different From Existing Projects?

Are you excited to learn about this new meme token? We will take a brief overview of the elements that make the cryptocurrency valuable and different from the other tokens in the market:

● Cuteness overloaded:

The crypto world is dominated by dog-breed meme tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). But the Big Eyes network has chosen a cat breed as the face of the BIG token. Instead of penetrating the market with a competitive "dog breed," the team decided to go with a cuter theme that would capture user attention.

● Non-fungible tokens (NFTs):

The project will focus on the growth of NFTs within the ecosystem. According to the whitepaper, the Big Eyes network also aspires to craft the top ten NFT collections to bring back home. The team will hold multiple NFT events for users to participate.

● Users Community:

Big Eyes (BIG) is a community-powered project. It majorly depends on user interaction and support. To attract more users to the token, the team focuses on community rights and incentives. The team will inform users about all the new updates before anyone else. There will be regular giveaways for people to reward them for their efforts.

Tokenomics

The total supply of Big Eyes (BIG) will be 200,000,000,000 tokens. Out of these, 70% will be allocated for presale distribution. 5% will be utilized for marketing the project on a broader scale. 20% of it will be provided to the crypto exchanges. Here, the users can get their BIG tokens if they have missed out on the public presale. The remaining 5% will be held in the visible charity wallet to protect oceans and marine life.

Get your tokens now!

The Big Eyes network has started its presale. If you are interested in buying $BIG tokens during the public presale, follow the below steps to claim yours:

● Get your crypto wallet on your desktop or your mobile. You can use Trust Wallet or MetaMask for a better purchasing experience.

● Once you connect it with the website, use ETH or USDT tokens to purchase BIG tokens.

● When the presale ends, you will be able to claim your purchased tokens on the official Big Eyes (BIG) website.

Looking Ahead

Meme tokens are a trendy concept evolving in the crypto market. One of the upcoming meme token projects, Big Eyes (BIG), is a community-based token that will use DeFi and NFTs to provide high-quality content to users across the globe. The community members don't have to worry about paying taxes while trading tokens, as the network is tax-free when it comes to buying or selling its native BIG tokens. However, the team is planning to introduce a dynamic tax system to ensure the longevity of the Big Eyes (BIG) project and its NFTs.

