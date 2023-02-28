Are Meme Coins Back As Floki Inu & TamaDoge Pump

Over the past week, two meme coins have achieved remarkable growth, both in value and in popularity, i.e. demand. These are Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Tamadoge (TAMA). If you are wondering whether the growth in the value of these two meme coins means that the "golden age" for meme coins has arrived, and that from now on you should exclusively invest in them, the answer is not so simple.

As for Floki In (FLOKI), keep in mind that recent Elon Musk's Twitter posts were responsible for its success. Is that series of tweets enough to ensure long-term value growth for this meme coin? Unfortunately no. It is only a matter of current popularity, which will decrease very quickly.

On the other hand, the growth of the value of Tamadoge's TAMA coin is based on very solid foundations, and the growth of the value of this token will certainly continue in the future.

You should check out this "most desirable" meme coin, but you should also pay attention to several other crypto projects, which also seem extremely promising and show huge chances to increase their value in the coming period, just like TAMA. These are Fight Out (FGHT), C+Charge (CCHG), and RobotEra (TARO), coins that you can still get on presales. But first, let's talk about the most popular meme coin that has conquered the world!

Tamadoge (TAMA) - Definitely the most desirable meme coin at the moment

From the first day it appeared, Tamadoge's TAMA coin recorded fantastic results, and ended its presale with great success, raising an incredible $19 million. But, TAMA did not stop there and this meme coin continued to increase its popularity even after that. However, in recent days this meme coin is particularly interesting to users. And for that situation, the launch of the fantastic Tamadoge arcade games is to blame.

The first game that was launched, "Super Doge", exploded among gaming fans, and the same happened with the next one, "Rocket Doge". But, at the same time, Tamadoge got a new Head of Gaming, which further increased the interest in games from this platform. But it doesn't end there either. In addition to these two games, another one was launched - "To The Moon", and two more are expected soon - "Tama Blast" and "Tamadoge Run". So, all this that comes to us from the Tamadoge platform helps us to understand why the native TAMA coin experienced growth recently, and why crypto experts estimate that the value growth will continue in the months to come. However, behind the success of this meme coin is hard work, not just a series of tweets, as is the case with some other meme coins. So, find TAMA on OKX, Uniswap, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC, or BitMart, have fun with Tamadoge games, and while having fun, wait for new increases in the value of this coin.

Make sure to grab this meme coin, but also, don't miss out on a few hot non-meme coins that are achieving phenomenal presale results and show the potential for a bright future!

Check out the "hottest" non-meme coins for 2023!

Not only meme coins like Tamadoge's TAMA are at the peak of their popularity, and that is confirmed by the example of several other non-meme crypto projects.

Fight Out (FGHT) - The best move-to-earn crypto is also attracting the attention of users

One of those non-meme coins that are experiencing fantastic presale success is Fight Out's FGHT. This coin richly rewards its users for exercise, and in general, a healthy lifestyle.

Fight Out has the idea to reward you for hard work related to exercise, and for successfully overcoming fitness challenges. All you have to do is exercise regularly and you'll get a double profit from that: improvement of your physical appearance and health, but also numerous rewards. The native token of this platform is currently on presale,but don't wait too long, because the price will soon increase. Buy FGHT today, start an active and healthy lifestyle, and thus full of energy, watch how FGHT further increases its value.

According to the predictions of crypto analysts, FGHT could increase its value up to 30x in the coming months! And besides this move-2-earn crypto, there is also one eco-friendly crypto that shows tendencies to achieve the same, and that is C+Charge's CCHG!

C+Charge (CCHG) - The best example of Eco-friendly cryptos conquering the crypto world,

In addition to one meme coin and one move-to-earn crypto, you should also pay attention to one specific eco-friendly crypto that has already conquered the crypto community! It is the "best eco-friendly coin of 2023", C+Charge's CCHG.

This platform will enable EV drivers a simple and transparent process of charging their EVs, and at the same time will reward them with carbon credits, thus influencing the improvement of the environmental situation on a global level.

The value of this green crypto will increase significantly in the coming months, and investors are eager to buy it on presale for several reasons. First of all, they buy it because of its exceptional usefulness, and phenomenal presale price, but also because the announced token burning, which will most certainly influence that price growth.

Investing in this kind of crypto is, among other things, a wonderful and noble thing, so users deserve to reward themselves with some fun! That's why most of them happily choose RobotEra's TARO coin, an extremely interesting and promising metaverse crypto.

RobotEra (TARO) - Users are grabbing this top metaverse crypto

And finally, we must mention one more coin that is achieving exceptional success and has fantastic potential for the next period. It is currently the best metaverse crypto, RobotEra's TARO coin, which you can still buy at a presale price. By owning TARO tokens, you will have the opportunity to have fun enjoying the RobotEra metaverse, but at the same time, you will also have the chance to win prizes together with other earning opportunities. Whether you will opt for selling NFTs, mining, staking TARO coins, or something else, depends on you.

All in all, TARO is a token that you will benefit from immediately, and as time passes, the benefits that owning this token will bring you will increase. Crypto analysts are extremely positive when it comes to the future of TARO, and they predict extraordinary growth in value for this coin. So, hurry up and grab it while it's still on presale!

Conclusion

You understand that we should not focus exclusively on meme coins, because there are some other cryptos whose "time is coming". When we talk about meme coins, TAMA should certainly be your first choice, but don't miss FGHT, CCHG, and TARO either, because they too expect a serious increase in value in the coming period, and an additional plus is the fact that you can still buy them on presale prices!