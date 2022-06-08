Are FIREPIN Token (FRPN), Axie Infinity (AXS) And DECENTRALAND (MANA) The Future of The Metaverse?

In crypto, the fortune only favours the brave or those who know how to distinguish between an abundance of projects and protocols to find a hidden gem. The best strategy is to identify the hottest trend inherent to a particular industry cycle.

One among such in 2022 is undoubtedly the Metaverse. To shed light on this fantastic concept, I welcome you to consider three projects that you definitely would not want to miss.

FIREPIN With Gasoline

FIREPIN is a relatively new project founded in February 2022, but it's already on the verge of entering the top metaverse crypto league. In order to enable the growth of the community and the project's long-term prosperity, a native token, FRPN, was created to give everyone a rare opportunity to participate directly in FIREPIN's development.

This is achieved by leveraging blockchain technology and specific DeFi features, allowing users to participate in developing the project's Metaverse, NFTs and a gaming platform by acquiring the FRPN token.

The logic behind this process is very simple: those who bought this token will benefit from receiving rewards and participating in the governance process of the FIREPIN DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation) in the future.

Another immediate benefit would be the aforementioned DeFi elements, like staking and farming options and swap functions to complete the utility of the FIREPIN's project into a full circle, thus adding extra layers of benefits for token holders.

Although the token's presale has already started, some experts already speculate that right now, this might be the best time to invest in FRPN. The official closing date of the final presale stage will run out on the 24th of June 2022, so this could be the best time to invest in the token before its price rises.

Little Beasts At Large

FIREPIN is running now because before, Axie Infinity was crawling, paving the way for many metaverse projects to appear on the crypto terrain. The game's premise is to nurture tiny creatures called Axies which you can regenerate with some traits retained from the parents by breeding two little beasts. Each Axie is made from different layers and characteristics, making each creature unique by default.

The gameplay is also very intuitive; you bring a team of three Axies to battle against your opponent, where winning will get you small "love potions” (SLP) in the form of ERC-20 tokens.

However, the most exciting part of this project is the ERC-20 government token (AXS), which allows its holders to claim rewards through staking and participating in important governance events. Another cool feature is that (AXS) can also be earned by playing various Axie Infinity Universe games.

At the ALT (AXS) cost was equivalent to almost $152; at the time of writing, its price fluctuates around the $24 mark. Since the Metaverse is the hottest trend in 2022, and the Axie Infinity was among the first projects to rattle with the metaverse concept, there is a good chance that (AXS) can reclaim its previous glory in the near future.

We Need More Mana

The Decentraland company currently holds one of the top places in the Metaverse's domain, and rightly so. It has already developed virtual worlds integrated with cryptocurrencies so that gamers can actively build structures like virtual casinos and theme parks while monetising them.

Within this virtual reality, there is a currency called (MANA), and it can be used for virtually anything, but the coolest feature is that it allows users to gamble in digital casinos, where players can bet with (MANA), and the dealers are getting paid with the same coin to show to work, ultimately providing a very immersive experience for its users.

Although Decentrland's token (MANA) experienced a significant drop along with the rest of the crypto market, failing in the past six months roughly from $5.47 to $1.05, not all is lost, and there is hope.

One of the reasons for such an abrupt drop to occur in the first place was that the metaverse industry was in an infancy stage, with very few projects testing the waters. Fast forward six months, and this is arguably the most significant trend in crypto right now, exceeding NFTs and DeFi by a long shot.

Considering this, it might be wise to be bullish on (MANA) because the bear market seems to be fading away.

