Are Detoxify Mega Clean Reviews Accurate: Is This The Best Detox Drink?

If you’re looking to pass a drug test then using a detox drink is one of the most effective and easy ways of masking the drug toxins. Detoxify Mega Clean reviews say it’s the best there is, so is that true?

In this review of Mega Clean I’m going to tell you everything you need to know to use it to pass a drug test.

I’ll tell you how drug metabolites work in the body, and how you can get clean naturally. I’ll tell you how quick you can do that as well.

We will cover how a good quality detox drink should work, and give you the full instructions for using Mega Clean so that you stand the best chance of passing.

Put it all together, and in the next five minutes you are going to learn everything you need to know about Mega Clean detox, and whether it will work to pass a drug test.

How Drug Metabolites Work In The Body

To understand whether a detox drink will work or not, you have to understand how drug metabolites work in the body in the first place.

When you take drugs, the active ingredients are turned into waste products called metabolites. These work their way out from the bloodstream, through the kidneys, and out through urine mostly.

Although 60% of cannabis metabolites exit through the bowel, 40% do still exit through urine as well. So cannabis isn’t really that much different.

When you go for test, your sample will be tested against panels each substance. Those panels can react to metabolites, and some to the main active ingredient that gets you high, like THC.

The big conception about detox drinks is that they are going to completely detoxify you and do it permanently. That’s not true.

Detox drinks like Mega Clean are masking agents. All they do is create a gap in the flow of toxins exiting the body through your urine, so that you have a few hours to submit a clean sample.

How Quick Can You Get Naturally Clean?

The only way you can generally pass a drug test is to be clean of drugs in your body.

If you’re a light user, say you have taken drugs for three or four days, and it was a moderate dose, then in a couple more days you will be clean.

For most drugs, you will be clear in five days or less is a moderate user. But for regular users, especially heavy weed smokers, it can be longer than a week, even two or three weeks.

Some chronic weed smokers in studies have actually tested positive sporadically three months after the last joint.

The reason for that is that cannabis metabolites are shaped differently. They attach to fat cells in the body. Eventually they mostly work their way through the bowels, but they can stay in the body for weeks.

To get naturally clean, you have to do the following:

● Eat lean and clean

● Cut out all toxins and drugs

● Cut out alcohol

● Speed up your metabolism

● Use diuretics

● Drink coffee and raise your nervous energy levels

● Sweat daily

● Get plenty of rest

● If its cannabis use then high-fiber foods in the days before your test

Doing all that will help your body to eradicate toxins at the maximum rate it can. It can’t do it faster than that.

You can accelerate it further using high-quality detox pills like Toxin Rid . That can lower the length of time it takes you to pass a drug test by 50%.

Just make sure that whatever time you’ve got before your test you drink plenty of water. At least 32 fluid ounces per day on top of what you would usually drink. Also, make sure you go to the toilet regularly, and also use diuretics like green tea increase the rate of expulsion.

If you can’t get completely clean, you can use a detox drink like Mega Clean on the day of your test, and the accelerated natural detox will mean you have less toxins to create a gap in the flow of.

How Do Detox Drinks Work?

So if they are just a masking agent, then how do detox drinks like detoxify Mega Clean actually work?

When you drink a detox drink, this is what it should do in your body:

1. It will flush you out with a big volume of liquid. This will get processed and hit your bladder. As with any big volume of liquid, you will want to urinate more. This will also push toxins working their way out of the body in the kidneys and beyond, out of the body.

2. A detox drink contains diuretics to make you urinate more frequently. This helps to push more urine and toxins out faster than you can achieve naturally. It also contains ingredients which draw toxins out of the body faster, so your urine will simply contain more toxins.

3. At the same time, a good quality detox drink will flood the body with things found in urine. By doing this, the body passes some of this through as waste in the correct proportions, allowing your urine to appear balanced and unadulterated, even though you’ve been flushed out.

4. Finally, a good quality detox drink contains vitamins and other ingredients that help to keep your urine looking natural. Straw colored, rather than pale and diluted.

As you can see, that’s quite a lot to achieve. To do all that, requires a formula that works, and in enough volume to achieve it. Not a lot of detox drinks can do it.

When Should You Use Detoxify Mega Clean 32 Oz?

There are two types of drug test. Supervised and unsupervised. Supervised drug testing is also called observed drug testing, although the two types can be slightly different.

In unsupervised testing, nobody is in the room with you, or you are at least behind a screen. In supervised/observed testing, someone will be in the room, and could even be directly looking at you.

If you have previously failed a drug test and are being retested then it will be directly supervised. That’s legal. It means someone will be looking at you. In this circumstance, only a detox drink will work.

But generally, you can use good quality detox drink like Detoxify Mega Clean for any type of drug test, supervised or unsupervised.

My Top Tips For Increasing Your Chances Of Passing

I’ve used detox drinks to pass to pre-employment drug tests twice in the past few years. People I trust have also used them, including Mega clean.

But if you don’t want to use fake urine, and can accept the slightly higher failure rate, then a good quality detox drink can work wonders.

However, you’re going to have to try and increase your chances of passing as much as possible. You can’t just drink it 90 minutes before you leave, and then hope for the best. You should do everything you can to increase your chances.

The first thing you need to do is a natural detox for as long as possible. Even a 24-hour detox on the day before your test will help to push out more toxins and you can naturally.

The more toxins you can push out the day before your test, without topping them up again (so stop taking drugs until after test), then the less there will be passing out into your urine. This means that once they are flushed out by the drink, you will have a longer gap before they start appearing in your urine again.

You can accelerate natural detox with pre-rid pills. You can get these bundled in with Mega Clean (I’ll tell you where from at the end of this Mega Clean review).

So unless it’s short notice, the processes to live clean, detox, use pre-rid pills, and give the detox drink the best chance of creating a gap in the toxin flow so that you can submit a clean and natural looking sample.

Mega Clean Instructions For Use

It’s really easy to use Mega Clean, as long as you follow the instructions closely and you’ve prepped using the tips I’ve just given you.

Let’s talk you through how to use it right now:

1. Do your 24-hour detox beforehand as a minimum. I cannot emphasize that enough. Unless you have a test incredibly at short notice, then do it. Also, make sure you don’t eat much the day before your test, and on the morning of your test don’t eat anything much at all. Drink small amounts of water, but make sure your stomach is empty when you drink Mega Clean.

2. 90 minutes before your test time, drink the contents of the Mega Clean bottle smoothly over 15 minutes. I’m telling you, you will feel your stomach cramp, and it can hurt.

3. Fill the bottle with water and smoothly drink that over another 15 minutes. You can sit water after that, but don’t drink much more because it could dilute your sample.

4. From the time you finish the bottle of Mega Clean time one hour, and urinate three or four times during it, with the last time towards the end of the hour. A warning here, you may find you start evacuating from bladder and bowels because this stuff will pump you out very aggressively.

5. Head off to your drug test as soon as possible. As soon as you finish your last urination, get moving.

6. As long as you have prepared, and as long as you don’t have absolutely tons of toxins still in your body, you should get a minimum of two hours clean, and up to 5 hours if you aren’t a chronic user/smoker.

How Good Is Mega Clean: Does It Really Work?

Mega Clean Detox is a good drink. Without the detox, it’s good enough unless you have high levels of toxin exposure. You’ll want it with pre-rid pills and a 24 hours if you really have high levels.

Don’t buy Mega Clean detox drink Amazon or elsewhere, places like Walgreens, anywhere like that. They can be fakes or out of date, and with Mega Clean you won’t get those valuable pre-rid pills.

For me, Mega Clean has passed me a pre-employment drug test. One of my buddies passed one last year as well. It definitely worked for us.

I tested it six months ago as well using a home drug test kit. I followed the process, including the 24-hour detox, for the purposes of writing about it. It worked for me then as well.

My final word here, as the conclusion of this Mega Clean review is to make sure you buy a couple of home drug test kits as well.

When you have urinated for the third or fourth time, do a home drug test. That will tell you if Mega Clean has worked.

What Do Mega Clean Reviews Online Say?

It’s not just me saying this. Reviews of Mega Clean online tell the same story.

Just look at Amazon, although I don’t advise you buying it there. Hundreds of positive reviews. They can’t all be wrong or fake.

The only thing I would say is to not trust online reviews on sites like Amazon too much. Although they do give a good overall vibe, individually, they are pretty difficult to trust.

The only way to really know something works is to try it. For detox drinks like Mega Clean that’s really easy to do, because you can buy the bottle and a home drug test kit and find out for yourself before the day of your test.

Do Not Buy Mega Clean (Or Anything Else) From These Sellers

I would suggest you don’t buy Mega Clean detox drink from Amazon, or anywhere like that. General marketplace sites a great for everyday products, but not so good for specialist ones.

Because third parties can list items, there tend to be a lot of fakes or out of date products when it comes to drug test products.

For me, it’s better to stick to specialist retailers with a good track record of selling high-quality detox drinks, fake urine, and detox pills.

I also wouldn’t advise searching for where to buy Mega Clean detox near me. The problem with that is you could only buy it from a local smoke shop, or somewhere like that.

Again, quality will not be great, and I’m pretty damn sure they won’t sell good quality detox drinks like Mega Clean locally anyway.

Where To Buy Detoxify Mega Clean

If you want to buy Mega Clean, get it a few days before your test. If you’re not sure when that is, just by a couple of bottles now with a couple home drug test kits, and if you can afford it, a few days worth of Toxin Rid as well.

Mega Clean is best bought from Test Clear . Test Clear will bundle in a 24 hour course of pre-rid pills completely free. Right now, that combo deal is $69.95 to buy.

That makes Mega Clean and incredibly potent proposition, as long as you can do 24 – 48 hour detox. If you do have more than 24 hours, also grab yourself a top up of the pre-rid pills you get free.

When you order Mega Clean from Test Clear, you can add additional days of pre-rid pills are really low price. One additional day’s worth of pre-rid pills is just $4.95.

If you literally don’t have time for the detox, then you’ve still got 75% chance of Mega Clean working on the day, even if you are a very heavy user/smoker.

Alternatives To Using A Detox Drink To Pass A Drug Test

Mega Clean is a good quality detox drink. The best alternative to it is Rescue Cleanse, which you can buy from Test Negative for around $60.

Either of these drinks will pass a drug test, even if you are a regular user/smoker. Again, I can’t emphasize enough, just a 24-hour detox (better if assisted with pills) will make a considerable difference to your chances.

If it’s an unsupervised drug test, the best alternative to a detox drink is definitely high-quality fake urine. If you’ve got the balls to smuggle it in, then good quality fake urine submitted within the correct temperature range is a surefire pass.

Sub Solution is the best on the market. Highly complex, with 14 chemicals found in urine, it’s perfectly balanced and even looks like urine.

The best part about it is that it comes with heat activator powder rather than a heatpad which can fail on its journey to the lab testing facility.

With the heat activator powder, you simply tap in about one third just before you go into submit your sample. Shake it until it dissolves, and watch the temperature strip rise. Adding a little more powder until it gets a reading close to 100°F (but doesn’t go over).

So for supervised drug testing, or if you don’t want to smuggle a fake sample in, then use Mega Clean or Rescue Cleanse to pass a test.

Otherwise, fake urine of the quality of Sub Solution will definitely pass, and the beauty is that you aren’t submitting your own sample at all.

