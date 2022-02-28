Architect And Social Media Influencer Pooja Janrao To Launch Her Active Wear Brand

Have you ever looked at the social media profile of an influencer and wondered how do they get the time to create so much content? This question comes to one’s mind as many of these influencers are into another profession or have a day job that takes most of their time. When Pooja Janrao hears such queries, she smiles and shares how she manages to strike a balance between her career as an architect and a social media influencer.

Elaborating on this, she says, “For me, my career is my biggest priority but I don’t find it difficult to make time to create content for social media. It’s all about striking the right balance. No matter how busy you are, you do make time to spend time with your family and friends, watch movies, go to restaurants and carry out many other such activities. You can make time for social media despite a busy schedule.”

Despite not coming from the field of entertainment, Pooja has become a well-known influencer on platforms like Instagram where she has 360k followers. She has also launched her YouTube channel and plans to come up with a lot of fresh content this year. In the near future, Pooja plans to launch her active wear brand.

Talking about the same, she says, “Being a fitness freak always wanted to have my own activewear brand for women. I am currently working on it and shall be launching it soon. I also have my own e-commerce business for people who make handmade products where they can sell their products on this platform called Saacha.”

After being an architect and social media influencer, Pooja now wants to build her identity as an entrepreneur as well. Given the kind of success she has had in varied fields so far, one is pretty sure she would excel as an entrepreneur too.

